Kevin Durant on Suns debut: I feel like I fit in pretty well

Playing for the first time as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, Durant showed early signs of the potential for the devastating one-two punch he can form with Devin Booker in a 105-91 win to snap the Charlotte Hornets’ five-game win streak. Durant scored 23 points in just 27 minutes, his jumper looking rust-free after being out since Jan. 8 while recovering from a right MCL sprain he suffered when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets. “I feel like I fit in pretty well, everybody out there was trying to make me as comfortable as possible,” Durant said. “I just got to keep grinding, man, and this jersey on me will look normal as games go on.”
Kevin Durant scored 23 points in his first #NBA night as a Phoenix Suns
PBT Podcast: Durant with Suns, Lillard with Blazers, song for Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/02/pbt… – 1:53 AM
Kevin Durant walks to the visitors’ dressing room in Charlotte before his first game with the Suns.
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns win at Charlotte Hornets in Kevin Durant’s debut (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:53 AM
Kevin Durant, after his debut in Phoenix, reflects on Brooklyn with “no regrets” to @YahooSports: “I looked up, like what am I gonna do? I don’t know who’s gonna be my teammates, so I was a little nervous with that happening.” sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durant-d… – 12:23 AM
KD is ready for the rest of the season with his new team ☀️ pic.twitter.com/Cc5jq5SnJR – 11:51 PM
We talked more about the additional rim protection Kevin Durant provides and what it does for the Suns’ defense during tonight’s @PHNX_Suns pod!
It’s early, but this Kevin Durant-led Suns team looks like it’s about to get late for others’ title hopes
Kevin Durant Suns debut: Former NBA MVP shows instant chemistry with Devin Booker in first start vs. Hornets
“I’m going to have to digest it, go back and watch. It was fun. I’ll tell you that.”
“One of us is going to be on the court at all times.”
Even though this is only the beginning, it’s already clear how much more dangerous Kevin Durant makes the Suns.
Kevin Durant drops 23, looks like seamless fit in Suns debut nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/01/kev… – 10:50 PM
“It was a good time. I enjoyed it.”
“It was real fun. I’m not going to lie.”
Deandre Ayton on sharing the court with Kevin Durant in Durant’s #Suns debut.
“I didn’t think I’d play that much to be honest.” Kevin Durant as he played 26 minutes and 50 seconds in his #Suns debut. pic.twitter.com/vsx4Mf0kzH – 10:44 PM
“After my 2nd shot.”
Kevin Durant on when he felt comfortable in #Suns debut.
“It was solid. I felt like I should have made 4 more shots.”
“The more we live in who we are and live up to the character of our team, it allows for people you’re integrating to fit in and see where they can be effective so they can be themselves.”
“I told him’ I’m not looking for you to lead. We just want you to be yourself and hoop.'”
Monty Williams on Kevin Durant being a leader as he also addressed putting him back in with under 3 minutes left and #Suns up 15.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to give a guy the ball and he can get to his spot and get a really good shot.”
The Suns were +12 in the 12:15 of game time Devin Booker spent on the bench while Kevin Durant was in.
Phoenix Suns top Charlotte Hornets in Kevin Durant’s debut (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:37 PM
Kevin Durant will be on minute restriction for the next week or so, Monty Williams said.
When asked if he’ll play the rest of the road trip, Williams said “we’ll see” as he talked about how Durant’s body will respond to tonight’s game.
In the Phoenix Suns’ 105-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Kevin Durant finished with 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks, while shooting 10-of-15 from the field (including 2-of-4 from three-point range): basketballnews.com/stories/kevin-… – 9:31 PM
Let’s talk about Kevin Durant’s Suns debut! We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns now, come hang out:
Durant-Booker is a top __ duo in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/1pwDkj9M3l – 9:29 PM
Dennis Smith Jr. Actually has the 6th best Defensive estimated +- on DunksandThrees. Here a block on Kevin Durant 🤣
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton really combined for 76 points on 63% shooting. I know it was only the Hornets, but that’s a pretty damn good start – 9:27 PM
Pretty good embodiment of how much pressure Kevin Durant takes off his teammates when Devin Booker had 37-6-7 tonight and it will hardly be talked about. – 9:25 PM
Suns tonight:
— KD and Book 60 points
— CP3 11 assists
— Deandre Ayton 15/15 double-double
— Held the Hornets to under 100 points
Suns tonight:
— KD and Book 60 points
— CP3 11 assists
— Deandre Ayton 15/15 doubl-double
— Held the Hornets to under 100 points
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker hug as #Suns top Hornets in Durant’s debut. pic.twitter.com/95c2wiD28L – 9:19 PM
Final: PHX 105, CHA 91
Booker: 37-7-6, 15-26 FG
Durant: 23 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Blk, 10-15 FG
Ayton: 16-16-4, 7-10 FG
Oubre: 26-9-6, 9-24 FG
KD in his Suns debut:
23 PTS
6 REB
10-15 FG
Kevin Durant in his debut as a Phoenix Suns player:
23 points
10-15 FG
2-4 3P
1-1 FT
6 rebounds
2 assists
2 blocks
2 turnovers
+13
26 minutes
Kevin Durant checks back in with #Suns up 15 with 2:37 left in the game. – 9:10 PM
KD not looking too rusty. 23 points, five rebounds, 10-for-14 in first game as a Sun. – 9:07 PM
Kevin Durant Suns debut:
23 PTS
5 REB
10-14 FG
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton: 70 points, 31-48 FG
The obvious here, but the obvious doesn’t always come to play with super teams: Kevin Durant looks real sharp in limited minutes, and Phoenix is going to be a beast of a team – 9:04 PM
Kevin Durant checks out at 26 minutes with 6:38 to go. Curious to see if the Suns bring him back or if he’s done since he’s on that minutes restriction – 9:00 PM
kd’s shot chart in his first game with the suns pic.twitter.com/DcdaZCWIo0 – 9:00 PM
Kevin Durant exits with 23 points in 23 minutes on 10-of-14 shooting.
Might be it for him with the minutes restriction.
Durant needs 4 more points to pass Oscar Robertson for 13th on #NBA all-time scoring list.
Eric Collins on the Suns lineup at the start of the 4th quarter: “Really the *only* option, scoring-wise is Durant.”
Hornets lineup at the time: Dennis Smith, Bryce McGowens, Kelly Oubre, Kai Jones & Nick Richards.
Based on the minute pattern, Durant got about two, maybe 3 more minutes. #Suns – 8:55 PM
WATCH: Kevin Durant announces Suns arrival with masterful two-way sequence
Durant on floor with Payne, Landale, Wainright and Okogie.
Hornets hanging around and are within six points through 3 quarters. They won 5 straight coming into tonight.
End of 3Q: PHX 79, CHA 73
Booker: 29-7-6, 12-21 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 7-10 FG
Durant: 14 Pts, 2 Blk, 6-9 FG
Rozier: 18-6-4, 6-14 FG
Meanwhile Kevin Durant has 14 points in his first 19 minutes as a Sun. – 8:40 PM
Devin Booker is gonna get easier coverage across the board because of KD…and he’ll still make ridiculously tough shots – 8:37 PM
Want to know what Kevin Durant did before his first game with the Phoenix #Suns?
How about when he made his first basket?
1st block? 1st 3? 1st middie? 1st hi-five?
I’ve been out most of the day and probably won’t get to watch much basketball tonight. How has Durant looked thus far? – 8:24 PM
I liked Durant forcing that to Ayton after the pindown. Wanted to let him know he will get the ball off those. – 8:23 PM
Suns shooting efficiency in the first half with Kevin Durant now added in:
– 71.4% at rim (10/14)
– 50% mid-range (11/22)
– 45.5% on threes (5/11)
Kevin Durant’s first half with the Suns ☀️
— 12 PTS
— 5-8 FG
— 2-3 3PT
— 3 REB
#Suns 57 #Hornets 41 H.
Kevin Durant 1st first half with Phoenix: 12 points on 5-of-8 FGs (2-of-3 on 3s) 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist in 13 minutes.
PHX: Devin Booker 12 points, 7 assists.
Deandre Ayton 12 points, 8 boards.
CHA: Terry Rozier 13.
Kevin Durant in his 1st half as a Phoenix Suns player.
12 points
3 rebounds
1 assist
2 blocks
5-8 FG
+15
“[He can] concentrate on his basketball and his career and not deal with the drama”
Michael Wilbon thinks KD needed this fresh start in Phoenix #WeAreTheValley
Nothing groundbreaking, but general first half impressions:
-KD obviously looked good
-The secondary rim protection is real
-Suns can be more aggressive on defense with Durant out there
-Staggering should be fun
Kevin Durant is his 1st half as a Phoenix Suns player.
12 points
3 rebounds
1 assist
2 blocks
5-8 FG
+15
Halftime: PHX 57, CHA 41
Durant: 12 Pts, 2 Blk, 5-8 FG
Booker: 12-7-4, 6-11 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 6-8 FG
Watching KD warm up in the tunnel in Charlotte before his debut with the Suns, I was reminded that that’s the same arena where Kyrie was caught before the 2019 All-Star Game telling KD that Brooklyn had “two max slots” in free agency that summer. KD went out & won MVP that night. – 7:55 PM
call me old fashioned but if im on defense in transition im in favor of knowing where kevin durant is – 7:55 PM
KD checks out again at the 5:07 mark of the 2Q.
I can report: KD still v good at basketball pic.twitter.com/9T4L1ZlZnF – 7:51 PM
Being able to stagger Kevin Durant with bench-heavy lineups is gonna be so huge. Could provide some extra rest time and less pressure on CP3 too, depending on how Monty goes about it – 7:50 PM
That little show by Kevin Durant directly led to a shot clock violation. That 7-foot-5 wingspan is no joke! – 7:44 PM
Not that it was ever in doubt, but Kevin Durant is still pretty good at the basketballs. – 7:44 PM
The way KD blew up that possession by slightly helping off was crazy. – 7:43 PM
Durant 3. #Suns up 30-22.
11:38 (in second quarter) first rebound
End of 1Q: PHX 27, CHA 22
Booker: 8-5-4, 4-7 FG
Durant: 5 Pts, 2 Blk, 2-4 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2-3 FG
Kevin Durant’s presence helped Devin Booker to impact on the game even more. He counts 8 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists in the 1st quarter. Definitely the impact the Suns want. #WeAreTheValley – 7:32 PM
Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 15 for his @Phoenix Suns debut! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/9iS9Nq7gUB – 7:31 PM
A fan carrying a jersey of every team Kevin Durant played in on her arms (Texas/OKC/Brooklyn/Golden State), sitting 5 rows off the floor, waving for his attention.
Craig first off bench for Durant.
Durant is really active defensively, too. Taking on switches and defending bigs early. Leaves after a 6-minute stint – 7:22 PM
Kevin Durant takes his first breather of the night at the 6:15 mark of the 1Q – 7:22 PM
6:15 Durant out. On minute restriction. Based off that, it looks like 5-to-6 minutes stretches.
Kevin Durant debut: Live score, updates as former NBA MVP makes first start for Phoenix Suns
Durant 1st 3. #Suns up 9-0.
Kevin Durant, 2-3 shooting including a transition triple. And a blocked shot. Looks healthy from here – 7:16 PM
Woo that sequence.
Kevin Durant switches onto Mark Williams (the Hornets’ center) and blocks a shot at the rim.
Kevin Durant moments before first tip off with #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ht9du3i3EG – 7:15 PM
The Kevin Durant era has begun. His first bucket as a Sun. #WeAreTheValley
Kevin Durant scores his first two points for the Suns on a lefty layup in semi-transition. – 7:13 PM
Kevin Durant surrounded by cameras everywhere. Even on the court. pic.twitter.com/2CfuU4f4LL – 7:11 PM
Kevin Durant being introduced in starting lineup for first time as a member of the Phoenix #Suns pic.twitter.com/oA7dkCpfZF – 7:11 PM
Kevin Durant layup line before first game with Phoenix #Suns. pic.twitter.com/MGnyK78CGL – 7:00 PM
.@suns_tutu_fan in the building for Kevin Durant #Suns debut. pic.twitter.com/f2GSjvrask – 6:59 PM
“The rest of you guys don’t follow us like that. Shame on y’all.”
Kevin Durant era in Phoenix is about to begin. #Suns pic.twitter.com/IdebqXX9pA – 6:52 PM
“Can’t say I’m not excited, but like I’ve said, the schedule doesn’t allow you to dwell on that stuff.”
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
KPJ is back tonight after a 20-game absence.
Kevin Durant and the Suns Vs Charlotte starting lineups… pic.twitter.com/GPQExRlEYv – 6:33 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk KD and the Hornets! Hop in here:
“They have two guys who can draw help without the aid of a pick-and-roll.”
Jacque said he’s pulling for KD and will likely watch his game tonight. pic.twitter.com/zJrqinf4wg – 6:09 PM
Kevin Durant warms up ahead of his @Phoenix Suns debut in the KD 15 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/376RThnfKi – 6:07 PM
How the underrated perimeter defense and secondary rim protection of Kevin Durant will help the Suns – https://t.co/edOJ6zqfFo via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/oDPRILpdxF – 6:02 PM
Durant against the Hornets:
25.1 PPG (fewest against any team)
6.1 RPG
4.6 APG
50/35/91%
“Yeah, for sure.”
Here in Charlotte for #Sums #Hornets.
I’ll be on HQ Spotlight on @CBSSportsNet at 4:15 ET talking with @AmandaGuerraCBS about Kevin Durant’s Phoenix debut tonight and Quin Snyder’s arrival as head coach in Atlanta – 3:45 PM
[NBA frantically waving their arms like a marooned castaway who sees a ship on the horizon trying to get you to look at KD Suns debut and the Bucks’ streak tonight instead of the Ja story] – 2:56 PM
On Kevin Durant’s secondary rim protection, underrated perimeter defense, and a few new things the Suns can try with KD despite losing Mikal Bridges: bit.ly/3J32QB6 pic.twitter.com/sZtplJPYoS – 2:09 PM
Kelly Oubre Jr.: Hornets taking it ‘kind of personal’ with Kevin Durant making Phoenix Suns debut tonight in Charlotte #Hornets #LetsFly #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:51 PM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were tied at the hip throughout much of their Nets tenure. That’s what made it so surprising that Irving did not inform KD of his intention to request a trade at the deadline.
If you’re curious how some of the new arrivals/re-signings might mesh with KD and the Suns, we covered that too!
Then there’s takeaways from KD’s first press conference (bit.ly/3IvK6dl), his first home game on the bench (bit.ly/3I1JydN) and 10 initial thoughts from the trade itself (bit.ly/3RPG9mS) – 12:37 PM
We start with the most recent stuff, a breakdown of Kevin Durant’s game and how he’ll mesh with the Suns on both ends of the floor
THREAD: Kevin Durant’s debut is finally here, and if it feels like we’ve been preparing for 3 weeks…it’s because we basically have! So in case you missed any of the build-up, here’s all the KD-related content I’ve been working on lately to get ready for today pic.twitter.com/TqrItrEdiX – 12:37 PM
It just hit me Steve Clifford was coaching the Magic for James Harden’s first game as a Net alongside Kevin Durant. Tonight he’s coaching the Hornets while KD makes his Suns debut. Cliff can’t catch a break. – 11:46 AM
.@KendrickPerkins is NOT buying that the Suns are the best team in the NBA with KD:
We’re really getting the return of Kevin Durant and The Mandalorian on the same day. March is truly off to a blessed start pic.twitter.com/LGStcIAi0X – 10:05 AM
Big @CBSSportsRadio show today from 10-noon ET: @Chiefs owner Clark Hunt stops by. Plus KD’s debut, Tua’s future, Rodgers next steps, Atlanta Hawks drama, a birthday present for @AndrewBogusch, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
Recent #Suns stories:
Most of the focus is on how Kevin Durant will supercharge the Suns offense, leaving defense as the big question. For @PHNX_Suns, here’s how his length and rim protection give Phoenix new wrinkles on the defensive end: https://t.co/edOJ6zqNuW pic.twitter.com/aodQphuVjw – 9:03 AM
Suns coach Monty Williams said he doesn’t want Durant, 34, worrying about being a team leader, but rather just playing. “I think there’s too many players in the NBA that get too much pressure to lead,” Williams said. “I just don’t think it’s necessary. It’s my job to lead. The players do it in spots, but that’s the one thing I told him, I said, ‘I’m not looking for you to lead. We just want you to be yourself and hoop,’ and I think that’s where he’s the most free to be himself.” -via USA Today Sports / March 2, 2023
When they were on the floor together certainly, as Booker had a terrific all-around game with 37 points, six rebounds and seven assists to create the sort of wing-scoring duo that the Durant acquisition was all about. “This is one of those moments that doesn’t really feel real,” Booker said. “I mean, it’s just every time he shoots the ball, it’s just so effortless. You can see defenders trying their hardest to contest or fight over a screen and he just looks unbothered, unfazed.” -via ESPN / March 2, 2023
Nonetheless, the Durant rollout was a success after a calculated plan that allowed for bonus practice and conditioning time and a game against one of the league’s weaker teams. Even with that, though, Durant admitted he was nervous. “New environment, new situation, new teammates, I mean I always feel I got to prove myself to my teammates and my coaches every single day no matter what I’ve done in the league,” Durant said. “So I feel like there’s pressure to be who I am every day.” -via ESPN / March 2, 2023