Kevin Durant on Suns debut: I feel like I fit in pretty well

Suns coach Monty Williams said he doesn’t want Durant, 34, worrying about being a team leader, but rather just playing. “I think there’s too many players in the NBA that get too much pressure to lead,” Williams said. “I just don’t think it’s necessary. It’s my job to lead. The players do it in spots, but that’s the one thing I told him, I said, ‘I’m not looking for you to lead. We just want you to be yourself and hoop,’ and I think that’s where he’s the most free to be himself.” -via USA Today Sports / March 2, 2023