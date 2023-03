LeBron James could be playing right now if he had to but it would be risky, he's in too much pain

“So what I can say on LeBron James is that sources did inform me that he will not require surgery,” Chris Haynes said. “That’s good news. … Could LeBron get out there and play right now? It’d be a risk, but I think he probably could if he necessarily had to. But it’s too much of a risk. It’s too much pain right now. The plan right now is to get him as much time to heal for this rehab process, but the Lakers have got to win. They’ve got to keep winning. They’ve got to buy him time.”Source: Spotify