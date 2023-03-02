LeBron James out at least three weeks due to right foot tendon injury

Mike Trudell: Medical update on @LeBron James, via the team: LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. LeBron will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers acknowledged today that LeBron has a tendon injury in his right foot and should miss at least three weeks. It underscores the challenge ahead as the team tries to climb into playoff position with 19 games remaining: ocregister.com/2023/03/02/leb… – 3:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star has tendon issue in right foot, will be reevaluated in three weeks
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: With LeBron out three weeks, the Lakers need Anthony Davis to be the old Anthony Davis si.com/nba/2023/03/01… – 2:54 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The Lakers saying LeBron will be reevaluated in three weeks reflects what I’d heard when his injury was first announced: That there’s worry he could miss the rest of the season. Three weeks is half the Lakers remaining games. Many scenarios where he doesn’t play again this season – 2:51 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James to be re-evaluated in three-weeks sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 2:42 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
LAL (30-33) schedule before LeBron will be “reevaluated”: MIN, GSW, MEM, TOR, NYK, @ NOP, @ HOU, DAL, ORL, PHX.
Only HOU + ORL have a worse record than LAL.
Lakers are done. Pelicans get their 1st-round pick. – 2:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
So going by the Lakers’ report on LeBron’s status, he’ll miss at least 10 more games before having his right foot tendon injury evaluated again…
There’s only 19 games left in the regular season for the Lakers. My guess: He’s done for the season or at least the regular season. – 2:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
After medical examination by team physicians, it was determined LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury against the Mavericks, the Lakers announced Thursday. He will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. – 2:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James will be re-evaluated in “approximately three weeks” after he was diagnosed with a right foot tendon injury.
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James has a tendon injury in his right foot and will be evaluated again in roughly three weeks, according to the Lakers.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers announce that LeBron James will be out approximately three weeks with a right foot tendon injury. He “will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks.” – 2:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Through medical examination, it was determined LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury, the Lakers announced Thursday. He will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. – 2:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Los Angeles Lakers have anounced LeBron James has a right foot tendon injury. He will be reevaluated in about three weeks. – 2:04 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Lakers announce LeBron James has a right foot tendon injury and will be reevaluated in three weeks. – 2:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers have announced the following about LeBron James:
LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. – 2:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Through medical examination, it was determined LeBron James suffered a right foot tendon injury, the Lakers announced Thursday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks. – 2:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Lakers plan to re-evalute LeBron James’ right tendon injury in three weeks, team says. – 2:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say LeBron James has a right foot tendon injury and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. – 2:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LAKERS MEDICAL UPDATE
LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. – 2:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Update from the Lakers: LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. – 2:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Medical update on @LeBron James, via the team:
LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. LeBron will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. – 2:02 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Age at first title:
27 – Steph, LeBron
28 – Isiah Thomas, Shaq, Jordan, KD
30 – Wilt
31 – Hakeem, Dirk
32 – KG, Big O
33 – Dr J, Admiral, Jerry West
Jokic is 28, had a bubble playoff & 2 more where his team was wracked w injuries. The idea that he’s behind schedule is silly. – 1:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James picked Joel Embiid first in the All-Star draft among the 22 best basketball players in the world.
“It shows you that maybe some of the guys that are saying that stuff and voting —- they may be wrong,” Embiid told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 11:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star will not require surgery on his injured foot, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 11:08 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Who really taught Kareem Abdul-Jabaar his hook shot? The answer might depend on whose story you believe. Meet the ‘New York legend’ who explains in detail how he helped form what LeBron called the most unguardable shot in history, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4265115/2023/0… – 9:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
17 — Shai
13 — Doncic
12 — LeBron, Dame pic.twitter.com/pi1k6QgBi7 – 8:32 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lakers role players doing everything they can to save the season despite Bron’s injury and Ham strangely pre-planning AD’s rest. Why would he play against the Grizzlies and not the Thunder in the back-to-back? OKC game way more important. – 12:48 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
“Tonight we took a big step chemistry wise,” said Austin Reaves, with LAL forced to figure things out on the fly without LeBron, AD and Russell on the floor.
Reaves stepped up with 19 points and 4 assists on 5 of 5 FG’s, and was 8 for 8 at the line before missing his last. – 10:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 123, Thunder 117
The Lakers finish their three-game trip 2-1, winning an important game without LeBron, AD and DLo to improve to 30-33. Dennis Schroder had 26 points and 6 assists. Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. each had 19 points.
Up next: vs. MIN on Friday. – 10:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers aren’t still alive in the play-in race without Dennis Schroder.
He can be frustrating as hell, but he was probably the second-best player on the team when Anthony Davis was out, and he’s coming up absolutely huge tonight with LeBron out. – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Already down LeBron, AD and D’Angelo, the Lakers really need the offensive creation from Dennis Schröder, who’s been effective early breaking down OKC’s defense.
And yet, Schröder just turned his ankle on a drive into traffic. – 8:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, already down LeBron, AD and D-Lo, could have a hobbled Dennis Schroder the rest of the way tonight. He just stepped on Isaiah Joe’s foot, turning his left ankle. We’ll see if he stays in after the timeout. – 8:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at OKC in the absence of LeBron, AD and Russell:
Schröder, Beasley, Brown, Jr., Vanderbilt and Bamba – 7:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I see we have reached the 2005-07 Steve Nash portion of the MVP debate. Imagine that one playing out on social media.
(LeBron should’ve won in 2006, not Kobe). – 2:51 PM
“So what I can say on LeBron James is that sources did inform me that he will not require surgery,” Chris Haynes said. “That’s good news. … Could LeBron get out there and play right now? It’d be a risk, but I think he probably could if he necessarily had to. But it’s too much of a risk. It’s too much pain right now. The plan right now is to get him as much time to heal for this rehab process, but the Lakers have got to win. They’ve got to keep winning. They’ve got to buy him time.” -via Spotify / March 2, 2023
Chris Haynes: Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will not require surgery on his foot. On latest #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, we discuss what Lakers have to do to help his rehab process, Kevin Durant’s debut with Suns, Clippers, Warriors & more. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 2, 2023
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James returned to L.A. and is not with the team in Oklahoma City, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @mcten / March 1, 2023