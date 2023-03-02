Chris Haynes: Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will not require surgery on his foot. On latest #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, we discuss what Lakers have to do to help his rehab process, Kevin Durant’s debut with Suns, Clippers, Warriors & more. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi…
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will not require surgery on his foot. On latest #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, we discuss what Lakers have to do to help his rehab process, Kevin Durant’s debut with Suns, Clippers, Warriors & more.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:09 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Who really taught Kareem Abdul-Jabaar his hook shot? The answer might depend on whose story you believe. Meet the ‘New York legend’ who explains in detail how he helped form what LeBron called the most unguardable shot in history, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4265115/2023/0… – 9:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
17 — Shai
13 — Doncic
12 — LeBron, Dame pic.twitter.com/pi1k6QgBi7 – 8:32 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Lakers role players doing everything they can to save the season despite Bron’s injury and Ham strangely pre-planning AD’s rest. Why would he play against the Grizzlies and not the Thunder in the back-to-back? OKC game way more important. – 12:48 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
“Tonight we took a big step chemistry wise,” said Austin Reaves, with LAL forced to figure things out on the fly without LeBron, AD and Russell on the floor.
Reaves stepped up with 19 points and 4 assists on 5 of 5 FG’s, and was 8 for 8 at the line before missing his last. – 10:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 123, Thunder 117
The Lakers finish their three-game trip 2-1, winning an important game without LeBron, AD and DLo to improve to 30-33. Dennis Schroder had 26 points and 6 assists. Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. each had 19 points.
Up next: vs. MIN on Friday. – 10:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers aren’t still alive in the play-in race without Dennis Schroder.
He can be frustrating as hell, but he was probably the second-best player on the team when Anthony Davis was out, and he’s coming up absolutely huge tonight with LeBron out. – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Already down LeBron, AD and D’Angelo, the Lakers really need the offensive creation from Dennis Schröder, who’s been effective early breaking down OKC’s defense.
And yet, Schröder just turned his ankle on a drive into traffic. – 8:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers, already down LeBron, AD and D-Lo, could have a hobbled Dennis Schroder the rest of the way tonight. He just stepped on Isaiah Joe’s foot, turning his left ankle. We’ll see if he stays in after the timeout. – 8:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at OKC in the absence of LeBron, AD and Russell:
Schröder, Beasley, Brown, Jr., Vanderbilt and Bamba – 7:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I see we have reached the 2005-07 Steve Nash portion of the MVP debate. Imagine that one playing out on social media.
(LeBron should’ve won in 2006, not Kobe). – 2:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
LeBron James, Anthony Davis & De’Angelo Russell are all out for tonight’s game – 1:29 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Davis is out tonight, meaning the Lakers will be without him, LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell against OKC as their postseason hopes hang tentatively in the balance. – 1:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL will be shorthanded on this B2B at OKC tonight, with AD, LeBron and Russell all out. They’ll require a rally-around-the-flag effort.
Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in health and safety protocols for OKC (and missed the prior 3 games with injuries). – 1:24 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jumped on @TheVolumeSports YouTube page with @Howard Beck to discuss LeBron’s injury and how Anthony Davis has a big opportunity over these next 20 games youtube.com/watch?v=e53_0J… – 1:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and of course LeBron James are all out tonight vs OKC. – 1:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: LeBron James is finally breaking down; Damian Lillard concludes record-breaking month
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 1:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s second half of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City, joining LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell on LA’s list of players out.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/iUoYnM7xvW – 1:18 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Over at @FOXSports, @Melissa Rohlin spoke to Joel Embiid about MVP awards, being picked first in the All-Star draft by LeBron and a bunch of other stuff. Check it out👇👇👇 foxsports.com/stories/nba/jo… – 1:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We break down the Lakers’ spirited but sloppy loss to the Grizzlies, Anthony Davis looking to carry the team, and the latest timeline for LeBron’s return. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:21 PM
