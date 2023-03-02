Live stream: Pacers 40, Spurs 33

The Indiana Pacers (28-35) play against the San Antonio Spurs (15-47) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday March 2, 2023
Indiana Pacers 40, San Antonio Spurs 33 (Q2 08:01)
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nembhard, Hill, Duarte, Nwora and Turner on the floor. Gotta be a first-time combo here. – 9:16 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Charles Bassey always ready to send it pic.twitter.com/2gZCggFLXe – 9:15 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Duarte a layup on the give and go, then George Hill the bucket on the break and the Pacers are back up 40-33. – 9:15 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Devonte’ Graham hits the Spurs’ first 3 of the night, but but it gets the Spurs back within 3. – 9:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte pulls up and knocks down the triple.🎯
Chris Duarte pulls up and knocks down the triple.🎯
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nwora with the nice-looking floater. Pacers up 36-27. San Antonio on defense is, um, more than just slightly suspect. – 9:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 46 of 63 games this season (73%).
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 46 of 63 games this season (73%).
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs down 31-21. They have won one in a row when trailing by double digits. – 9:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Steve Smith, who helped the Spurs win a title in 2003, is the alumnus of the game. – 9:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Pacers by 8
Sochan 6 pts
SA +6 in paint
Hield 13 pts
Turner 7 pts
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
As might be expected from a team coming off a long road trip and working in two players from the injured list, Spurs pretty flat on offense to start. Shooting 37 percent, down 29-21 after 1Q.
As might be expected from a team coming off a long road trip and working in two players from the injured list, Spurs pretty flat on offense to start. Shooting 37 percent, down 29-21 after 1Q.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Buddy Hield with 13 points after entering the game averaging 17.3 per game. His season high is 31. – 9:01 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell with a pull-up jumper that puts the Pacers up eight. – 9:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Mitch Johnson pre-game on Devin Vassell getting to team with Keldon, Sochan, Branham, etc., in final weeks of the season:
Mitch Johnson pre-game on Devin Vassell getting to team with Keldon, Sochan, Branham, etc., in final weeks of the season:
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tre Jones enters at the 4:39 mark of the 1Q, his first action since before the A-S break. – 8:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Zach Collins, who did not play very well in the Spurs’ win at Utah on Tuesday, has been fantastic so far. – 8:55 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Vassell enters at the 6:38 mark. His first appearance since undergoing a knee procedure in January. – 8:53 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
In case it’s not obvious, Hill has been functioning as the 2, Nembhard the 1. Moving him into the starting lineup aallows McConnell to still take the second unit and the second unit to include Bennedict Mathurin. – 8:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a quick 9 points in 4 minutes for Buddy Hield.🔥 pic.twitter.com/2F1H5Pq9LR – 8:50 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs honoring Red McCombs with a ribbon on their jerseys pic.twitter.com/GeEhBVxs81 – 8:49 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Four minutes in, Buddy Hield is on pace for about a jillion points. – 8:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield hesitates and lays it in.
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/VNifHMhGxT
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs are sporting red “RM” patches on their jerseys in honor of Red McCombs. They will wear the patches for the remainder of the season – 8:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs are sporting red patches on their jerseys in honor of Red McCombs. They will wear the patches for the remainder of the season. – 8:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
our coaching staff is wearing David Benner sweatshirts on the bench tonight.💙💛 pic.twitter.com/diaiJAVSwW – 8:44 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
George Hill with a trail block. Veteran hasn’t lost too much bounce. – 8:43 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Buddy Hield to the rim with the left hand to get the Pacers on the board. 2-2. – 8:42 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Props to you if 10 years ago you had George Hill starting a game for the Pacers in 2023. – 8:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Another wild scoring 1st half as Mavs lead PHI 71-67. Luka and Kyrie w25 &20 respectively. 1st time they both have scored 20 in a half. Harden a 1st half dbl-dbl w/19-10, Embiid w/17. Mavs 12-22 from 3pt. They had 12 total vs IND. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters: Malaki Branham, Devonte’ Graham, Keita Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan and Zach Collins. – 8:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This is also Devonte Graham’s first game at the AT&T Center since being traded to the Spurs on Feb. 9 – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Graham, Branham, KBD, Sochan, Collins
Pacers: Nembhardt, George Hill!!!, Hield, Nesmith, Turner
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs kick things off tonight with a video tribute to franchise co-founder and two-time owner Red McCombs, who died at 95 on Feb. 19. – 8:35 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
All the Pacers’ staff members wearing their David Benner hoodies today. Really cool tribute. Already had them made last year and they had 10 shipped in from the office today. – 8:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
George Hill’s son, Zayden, warming up with the squad.🥰 pic.twitter.com/TS8cW7ps3o – 8:32 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Updated with George Hill starting. Very interesting move here. Hill started his career with San Antonio: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 8:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Rick Carlisle took the mic during his pregame interview with @PacersJJ for @BallySportsIN and interviewed our Associate Director of Media Relations Krissy Myers, who worked with David Benner for 23 years.
Rick Carlisle took the mic during his pregame interview with @PacersJJ for @BallySportsIN and interviewed our Associate Director of Media Relations Krissy Myers, who worked with David Benner for 23 years.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Almost tip-off! While we wait…let’s test your knowledge on the Spurs 2007 Championship 🧐🏆 – 8:27 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Spurs starters: Devonte’ Graham, Malakhi Branham, Keita Bates Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins. – 8:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving made his first 25 free-throws as a Maverick, but he’s 1-of-3 tonight and missed one against Indiana, too. – 8:22 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
George Hill the starting point guard tonight. Interesting on a bunch of levels. Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner the other starters. – 8:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy 07′ Championship Night 🎉 Join the DA for a chance to win a limitied-edition Tony Parker Bobblehead! https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
Happy 07′ Championship Night 🎉 Join the DA for a chance to win a limitied-edition Tony Parker Bobblehead! https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tonight’s 🖐
Tonight’s 🖐
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
George Hill enters the starting five tonight.
George Hill enters the starting five tonight.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
some casual warm ups for @Jeremy Sochan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eP1jdEk8Jp – 8:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Spurs:
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (sore right calf)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We back 😎
We back 😎
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora getting loose.🏹
Jordan Nwora getting loose.🏹
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Quick story on Tyrese Haliburton being out for tonight: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Pop & Brett Brown out, Mitch Johnson will serve as head coach tonight against the Pacers.
With Pop & Brett Brown out, Mitch Johnson will serve as head coach tonight against the Pacers.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Brand new pod with @twoshotspodcast on the Spurs ending the 16-game losing streak, Vassell returning, and Blake Wesley on defense.
Brand new pod with @twoshotspodcast on the Spurs ending the 16-game losing streak, Vassell returning, and Blake Wesley on defense.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
coming through.💧
coming through.💧
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tyrese Haliburton is out tonight, Rick Carlisle says. Calf tightness. – 7:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell arrived in David Benner sweatshirts tonight.💙💛
Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell arrived in David Benner sweatshirts tonight.💙💛
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As far as Devin Vassell’s return goes, Mitch Johnson says Spurs will be “conservative” with him as he plays in his first game since Jan. 2 after undergoing knee surgery.
As far as Devin Vassell’s return goes, Mitch Johnson says Spurs will be “conservative” with him as he plays in his first game since Jan. 2 after undergoing knee surgery.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Malaki Branham (lower back contusion) from questionable to available, Mitch Johnson said. – 6:57 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Mitch Johnson says he’ll “stick to the regularly scheduled program for the most part” in filling in for Pop & Brett Brown tonight vs. Pacers. – 6:56 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Devin Vassell available for the Spurs tonight, should change their lineup and approach significantly. – 6:51 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop is out tonight due to a non-COVID illness, per a Spurs spokesman. Brett Brown is also not available, so Mitch Johnson will handle head coaching duties. Pop is expected to return Saturday against Houston. – 6:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Per Spurs, Pop will not coach tonight’s game due to non-COVID illness. Brett Brown is out tonight too with illness.
Per Spurs, Pop will not coach tonight’s game due to non-COVID illness. Brett Brown is out tonight too with illness.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Want an autographed jersey??🫣 Play CYS for a chance to win BIG! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
Want an autographed jersey??🫣 Play CYS for a chance to win BIG! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Tyrese Haliburton shows love to @Indiana Pacers’ late PR director David Benner on his way into the arena. pic.twitter.com/hgoULRYYzo – 6:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
For the rest of the season, the Spurs will be sporting a new jersey patch to honor the life and legacy of former owner and San Antonio Legend Red McCombs 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/Lbjhz5v2Os – 6:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Malaki BranHIM 🔥🔥🔥
@Malaki Branham led all NBA rookies in total points, points per game, and made field goals for February.
Malaki BranHIM 🔥🔥🔥
@Malaki Branham led all NBA rookies in total points, points per game, and made field goals for February.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield loves the gym so much he put a practice court in his house in Dallas.🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ozieux0SId – 5:23 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
New @CKnewsletters: Keldon Johnson may have sealed the Spurs’ comeback win over the Jazz on Tuesday, but it was a pair of rookies who made those final minutes relevant.
New @CKnewsletters: Keldon Johnson may have sealed the Spurs’ comeback win over the Jazz on Tuesday, but it was a pair of rookies who made those final minutes relevant.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most catch and shoot 3s this season:
168 — Buddy Hield
160 — Klay Thompson
158 — Lauri Markkanen
Most catch and shoot 3s this season:
Devin Vassell @Yvngdevo
Blessed to be back tn man! Just looking forward to being back out there with the gang! Step by step but this DAY 1😈 – 4:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The OKC tanking jabs out in full force because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got Covid and Kenrich Williams ruptured his wrist..
The OKC tanking jabs out in full force because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got Covid and Kenrich Williams ruptured his wrist..
Tony East @TEastNBA
Talked to Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, who was Chris Duarte’s college teammate and roommate, and Duarte’s play in the NBA and their time together at Oregon: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“I have lost a friend.”
“I have lost a friend.”
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Branham was a nominee for the NBA Western Conference’s top rookie for February, which went to Walker Kessler. @ByNateUlrich on the @stvmirish star: Malaki Branham having strong month; STVM grad’s homecoming vs. Cavs part of trend beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 3:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Malaki Branham was a nominee for the Western Conference rookie of the month for February.
Malaki Branham was a nominee for the Western Conference rookie of the month for February.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin is the ultimate hooper.
Bennedict Mathurin is the ultimate hooper.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A performance for the ages 👏
@Tony Parker‘s performance and leadership throughout the 2007 NBA Finals earned him an MVP title for the series and a Spurs sweep for their fourth title 🏆
A performance for the ages 👏
@Tony Parker‘s performance and leadership throughout the 2007 NBA Finals earned him an MVP title for the series and a Spurs sweep for their fourth title 🏆
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“For a lot of people inside the league, David *was* Pacers basketball for so long”
From Reggie to Myles, D-West to Lance, Jim Irsay to NBA PR and dozens of NBA writers
… the NBA community reacts to the passing of David Benner:
“For a lot of people inside the league, David *was* Pacers basketball for so long”
From Reggie to Myles, D-West to Lance, Jim Irsay to NBA PR and dozens of NBA writers
… the NBA community reacts to the passing of David Benner:
