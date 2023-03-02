Pacers vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,495,497 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $6,945,843 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday March 2, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KENS

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

