Live stream: Raptors 0, Wizards 10

The Toronto Raptors (31-32) play against the Washington Wizards (29-32) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 2, 2023
Toronto Raptors 0, Washington Wizards 10 (Q1 08:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kyle Kuzma has 10 points on four shots. No one else from Wizards has scored, but that’s okay (for WAS) because no one for Raptors have either. They are 0-10 from the floor after 3 minutes. Raptors trail 10-0. – 7:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 10-0 Wizards against the Raptors and Kyle Kuzma has all of the 10 points. – 7:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Make it 10 and 7 of them have been 3pt FGA
Wizards throwing a shutout, up 10 – 7:15 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Raptors have opened the game 0 for 10 from the field, including 0 for 7 from 3-point range. Washington leads Toronto 10-0, with Kyle Kuzma scoring all 10 of Washington’s points. – 7:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Late arriving crowd at Capital One Arena for Wizards-Raptors so it is frigid inside earlier than usual
Don’t tell Kyle Kuzma that who has knocked down back-to-back 3s – 7:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
There is absolutely no chance the Raptors and Wizards play two games in three days without something bonkers happening. – 7:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
charged up and ready to run 🔋
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/RIEdPvqATp – 7:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pre-game, Nick Nurse said he would expect to see Barton get more than the 4 minutes he played on Tuesday. Also, it’s possible he plays a 3-guard lineup with VanVleet/Trent/Barton at some point, although not necessarily tonight. – 6:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija getting the game program cover photo treatment pic.twitter.com/FhdtGIJNT7 – 6:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The now usual suspects for the Raptors in Washington
VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl – 6:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP back 👀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/1Y1rhAvs2J – 5:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
District drip 💧
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/K9jacm9CH7 – 5:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Wizards point guard Monte Morris is out tonight so … Delon Wright will start for Washington across from Fred, Jakob and Pascal. – 5:26 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Toronto Raptors:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Playoff-like atmosphere! Wizards are giving away towels! pic.twitter.com/hgAQlpvCML – 5:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we’ve got @CapitalOneArena in full bloom tonight 🌸
🎟️ all fans in attendance will get a City Edition rally towel, courtesy of @CarMax → https://t.co/V8clAmeCnU pic.twitter.com/bWYsQmDAlE – 5:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we’ve got @CapitalOneArena in full bloom tonight 🌸
🎟️ all fans in attendance will get a City Edition rally towel, courtesy of @CarMax → https://t.co/FzldgUdgSz pic.twitter.com/hbQmw2L6ZR – 4:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Wizards (H) Cherry Blossoms vs. Raptors (A) Alternate Aways
7.1/10 pic.twitter.com/8ugqvqtR9i – 4:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
It’s a sea of cherry-blossom pink inside Capital One Arena for tonight’s Wizards game against the Raptors. All fans will receive pink towels at their seats. pic.twitter.com/gTTUreSYh2 – 4:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Join us next Wednesday as we celebrate International Women’s Day, presented by @FreshVineWine.
📰 Read more → https://t.co/oYTbq00kcF
🎟 Tickets → https://t.co/xYCQHt191I pic.twitter.com/OjLk2Li2cV – 3:03 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
LAL (30-33) schedule before LeBron will be “reevaluated”: MIN, GSW, MEM, TOR, NYK, @ NOP, @ HOU, DAL, ORL, PHX.
Only HOU + ORL have a worse record than LAL.
Lakers are done. Pelicans get their 1st-round pick. – 2:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
go BTS with our analytics team and see how they use data to impact the game on the court with Beyond Basketball, presented by @CapitalOne 📊
🎥 full episode → https://t.co/R8KF9C5fmV pic.twitter.com/klGDR6FSAI – 2:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are entering the final quarter of the season. A look at 10 angles from what we’ve learned and what’s up ahead including Beal’s quest for the franchise scoring record. ift.tt/Vil5KH1 – 1:57 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Congrats to Jay Huff for getting the call-up from the Wizards! @SouthBayLakers announced the following today: pic.twitter.com/SVTkmZfwy2 – 1:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Look, if you’re walking around with 80’s-style big-lens glasses in Washington, I’m just gonna stare at you and assume you’re a spy. Frankly, that’s on you. – 1:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Game of the night for the idle Bulls to keep an eye on? Raptors at Wizards. – 1:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
battle of the bigs tonight 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/K32itpzZiM – 1:00 PM
