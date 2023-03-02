Live stream: Raptors 0, Wizards 10

The Toronto Raptors (31-32) play against the Washington Wizards (29-32) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday March 2, 2023

Toronto Raptors 0, Washington Wizards 10 (Q1 08:43)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Kyle Kuzma has 10 points on four shots. No one else from Wizards has scored, but that's okay (for WAS) because no one for Raptors have either. They are 0-10 from the floor after 3 minutes. Raptors trail 10-0. – 7:16 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

kuz is on a 10-0 run to start the game 🔥

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Make it 10 and 7 of them have been 3pt FGA

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Raptors have opened the game 0 for 10 from the field, including 0 for 7 from 3-point range. Washington leads Toronto 10-0, with Kyle Kuzma scoring all 10 of Washington's points. – 7:15 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Nine straight Raptors misses makes for a problematic start – 7:14 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Late arriving crowd at Capital One Arena for Wizards-Raptors so it is frigid inside earlier than usual

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

There is absolutely no chance the Raptors and Wizards play two games in three days without something bonkers happening. – 7:10 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija getting the game program cover photo treatment 6:19 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

The now usual suspects for the Raptors in Washington

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Wizards point guard Monte Morris is out tonight so … Delon Wright will start for Washington across from Fred, Jakob and Pascal. – 5:26 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Toronto Raptors:

PG: Delon Wright

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

we’ve got @CapitalOneArena in full bloom tonight 🌸

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

we’ve got @CapitalOneArena in full bloom tonight 🌸

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Wizards (H) Cherry Blossoms vs. Raptors (A) Alternate Aways

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

