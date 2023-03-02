Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's return: 'He's getting close'

Jason Dumas: Steve Kerr said Steph has looked good in scrimmages as of late. And his conditioning looks good too. He scrimmaged this morning. A Sunday return is a possibility. “He’s had a good chance these last few days to get up and down. He’s getting close.” pic.twitter.com/NmCI1xQul5
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, who scrimmaged again Thursday, will not play Friday vs NOP but a return Sunday at Lakers is possible.
Narrator: Very possible – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has looked good in recent scrimmages and could be available to play Sunday against the Lakers. – 8:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Lester Quiñones: “Lester has made huge strides. … We’re really high on him as a prospect.”
Spoke this morning with Santa Cruz Warriors head coach Seth Cooper about Quiñones, who signed a 10-day NBA contract with the Warriors today nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game. Curry will be re-evaluated again before their three-game road trip.
Kerr says “I suppose” Sunday against the Lakers could be a possible return date. – 8:23 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr was non-committal about whether Steph Curry could play on Sunday.
“He won’t play tomorrow. But we’ll reevaluate.” – 8:23 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr said Steph has looked good in scrimmages as of late. And his conditioning looks good too. He scrimmaged this morning. A Sunday return is a possibility.
“He’s had a good chance these last few days to get up and down. He’s getting close.” pic.twitter.com/NmCI1xQul5 – 8:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game, but will he re-evaluated before their three-game road trip.
Kerr says “I suppose” Sunday against the Lakers could be a possible return date. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry scrimmaged this morning. Won’t play tonight or tomorrow. But Steve Kerr said “I suppose” the Lakers game on Sunday is a possible return date for Curry. – 8:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry has looked good in scrimmage. His conditioning level is still high. “He’s getting close,” Kerr said.
He could potentially be available Sunday in LA, Kerr said. – 8:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr, with a smile when asked about Steph Curry scrimmaging: “He looks good.” – 8:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry on Warriors last 20 games: ‘It should feel like the playoffs every night because we’re not going to win many games if it doesn’t.’ nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Zach LaVine was 🔥 last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 14-20 FG
✅ 6-9 3P
He has six career 40-point games with an effective field goal percentage of at least 85%, the third-most such games in NBA history behind Stephen Curry (10) and Klay Thompson (9).
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Another dreadful start for Warriors.
Trailing Blazers 39-22 and 1:35 left in the first quarter, Steve Kerr wants a timeout – 10:33 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond out here warming up pregame. The expectation is that he will play tonight according to Steve Kerr. Unless there is a setback during warmups. pic.twitter.com/hdCVGLO9DW – 9:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green went through the team’s walkthrough today and Steve Kerr expects him to play. – 8:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green got through walkthrough OK and Steve Kerr expects him to play tonight against Portland. Will start if healthy enough to play. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green to play tonight. Draymond went through walkthrough and still has to do his warmups.
“If he’s playing, he’s starting.” – 8:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green went to the walkthrough, and Steve Kerr expects him to play tonight. – 8:15 PM
Jason Dumas: Steph Curry update: pic.twitter.com/dyxqVdgnZD -via Twitter @JDumasReports / March 1, 2023
Madeline Kenney: The Warriors provided an official update on Steph Curry. His on-court workload has increased over the last week and he’s been scrimmaging, as previously reported yesterday. No official return date yet but he’s trending in the right direction. -via Twitter @madkenney / March 1, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 1, 2023