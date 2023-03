Suns, Jae Crowder never discussed reconciling amid Cam Johnson injury

After former Suns forward Cam Johnson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in early November, some around the league wondered if there could be a pathway to reconciliation for Jae Crowder and the Suns. Despite Johnson’s lengthy injury, the Suns never discussed bringing Crowder back into the fold, nor did he express interest in a return, league sources told HoopsHype. “Nah, there wasn’t a chance I was going to play there,” Crowder told HoopsHype. “Both sides knew that the road had come to an end. That came to an end way before Cam got hurt. I wasn’t going back on it, and they weren’t going back on it.”Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype