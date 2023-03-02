Venezuelan team interested in signing Dwight Howard

Several sources told us that Guaros de Lara is trying to sign ex-NBA player Dwight Howard.
Source: Cancha Latina
Imagine you’re in 2012 and someone tells you Dwight Howard is participating in the three-point contest 😶
NBA Central: Dwight Howard in the 3PT contest in Taiwan 👀 pic.twitter.com/ezlNtpmm4P -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 28, 2023
NBA Central: Massive brawl in Taiwan 😳 Coach started throwing hands pic.twitter.com/qMK7QboFOy -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 21, 2023
Jon Finkel: Nate Robinson (from Heart Over Height): When I got to the dunk contest the only thing that was on my mind was talking to Dwight. I knew the idea was good and that we could put on a great show, but it all hinged on him agreeing to be a part of it. “Hey Dwight,” I said, when I finally saw him. “Let me ask you a question. I have a dunk that I want to do, but I’m going to need your assistance. This is going to change both our lives. We’re going to be heroes forever if we do this.” -via Twitter / February 19, 2023