Venezuelan team interested in signing Dwight Howard

Jon Finkel: Nate Robinson (from Heart Over Height): When I got to the dunk contest the only thing that was on my mind was talking to Dwight. I knew the idea was good and that we could put on a great show, but it all hinged on him agreeing to be a part of it. “Hey Dwight,” I said, when I finally saw him. “Let me ask you a question. I have a dunk that I want to do, but I’m going to need your assistance . This is going to change both our lives. We’re going to be heroes forever if we do this.” -via Twitter / February 19, 2023