Walker Kessler, Paolo Banchero named Rookies of the Month

Cody Taylor: Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in February.
Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler named NBA Rookies of the Month sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch… – 4:03 PM
Branham was a nominee for the NBA Western Conference’s top rookie for February, which went to Walker Kessler. @ByNateUlrich on the @stvmirish star: Malaki Branham having strong month; STVM grad’s homecoming vs. Cavs part of trend beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 3:43 PM
Utah’s Walker Kessler and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero have been named West and East Rookie of the Month for February by the NBA.
Utah’s Walker Kessler and Orlando’s Paolo Banchero have been named West and East Rookie of the Month for February by the NBA.
Walker Kessler was named the NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month today. He averaged 11p/11r/3.2b per game in the month of February in 11 starts. – 3:37 PM
Jalen Williams was a nominee for rookie of the month in the west. Walker Kessler won the award – 3:34 PM
Malaki Branham was a nominee for the Western Conference rookie of the month for February.
Walker Kessler won the award – 3:34 PM
Malaki Branham was a nominee for the Western Conference rookie of the month for February.
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/X5xiQBpgYb – 3:31 PM
NBA Rookie Rankings: Keegan Murray closing in on a rookie record; Paolo Banchero comes up clutch for Magic
By: @JasmynWimbish
NBA Rookie Rankings: Keegan Murray closing in on a rookie record; Paolo Banchero comes up clutch for Magic
By: @JasmynWimbish
Magic running out a lineup of Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero coming out of this timeout. – 10:16 PM
Hm, Franz Wagner and Gary Harris sub back in late in the 3Q for Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero.
Usually this is when Bol Bol would sub in — alongside Franz. Wonder if that means we won’t see Bol on the floor in the second half. – 9:53 PM
Hm, Franz Wagner and Gary Harris sub back in late in the 3Q for Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero.
Jamahl Mosley challenging that charge called against Paolo Banchero.
Doubt he’ll win it but he was clearly bothered by that call. – 9:38 PM
Jamahl Mosley challenging that charge called against Paolo Banchero.
Rudy Gobert’s salary over the next four seasons:
$168.8 million
Walker Kessler’s salary over the next four seasons:
$13.1 million
Rudy Gobert’s age:
30
Walker Kessler’s age:
21 – 2:20 PM
Rudy Gobert per-36 min stats this season:
15.9 points (68% FG%)
13.6 rebounds
1.0 assists vs 2.1 turnovers
1.6 blocks
Walker Kessler per-36 min stats this season:
13.6 points (71% FG%)
13.3 rebounds
1.3 assists vs 1.3 turnovers
3.6 blocks – 2:20 PM
“I think it’s really impressive how he does it. His leadership abilities, just his demeanor he goes into every game with is really cool. I think it helps everybody on the team.” – @OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner on rookie Paolo Banchero
“I think it’s really impressive how he does it. His leadership abilities, just his demeanor he goes into every game with is really cool. I think it helps everybody on the team.” – @OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner on rookie Paolo Banchero
The rookie rankings may be due for a shakeup for the #2 spot behind Banchero.
Jalen Williams
PTS: 12.6
RBD: 4.2
AST: 3.0
STL: 1.3
BLK: .5
TO: 1.5
FG%: 51.1
3PT%: 32.5
TS%: 58.3
Bennedict Mathurin
PTS: 17.1
RBD: 4.1
AST: 1.4
STL: .6
BLK: .1
TO: 1.8
FG%: 42.8
3PT%: 32.2
TS%: 56.1 pic.twitter.com/CwCLkKMPpu – 1:14 AM
Walker Kessler was the best hide gem of the 2022 NBA Draft. He does so many things on the floor. Can’t even imagine how impactful he will be in his 4th-5th season. #TakeNote – 10:36 PM
You know who woulda made a pretty great replacement for Jakob Poeltl? Walker Kessler. – 10:05 PM
If I’m Jeremy Sochan, I probably quit trying to dunk on Walker Kessler.
But I’m not Jeremy Sochan, so he probably won’t. – 9:23 PM
If I’m Jeremy Sochan, I probably quit trying to dunk on Walker Kessler.
Paolo Banchero shot 1-33 from three in February.
He still averaged 17/8/3/1/1. pic.twitter.com/jcuHXxGpdQ – 10:28 AM
Paolo Banchero shot 1-33 from three in February.
paolo banchero was demar derozan in crunch time last night. terrifying stuff. – 9:22 AM
Paolo Banchero drops 29 points in Magic win eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:33 AM
“[Banchero]’s getting into his bag. He’s getting into his offensive bag.”
Paolo Banchero’s clutch play leads play-in tournament-hopeful Magic to win over Pelicans:
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 11:01 PM
“[Banchero]’s getting into his bag. He’s getting into his offensive bag.”
Paolo Banchero’s clutch play leads play-in tournament-hopeful Magic to win over Pelicans:
Paolo Banchero scored all 8 of his 4th quarter points in the final 3:39 of the game. He twice hit the go-ahead shot in that time to help the Magic seal the win over New Orleans. He finished with 29.
Orlando is now 26-36 and 3 games back of Washington in 10th place. – 10:36 PM
Paolo Banchero scored all 8 of his 4th quarter points in the final 3:39 of the game. He twice hit the go-ahead shot in that time to help the Magic seal the win over New Orleans. He finished with 29.
Final: Magic 101, Pelicans 93
Paolo Banchero – 29 pts, 8 rebs, 4 asts
Markelle Fultz – 14 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts
Moe Wagner – 14 pts, 3 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 11 pts, 12 rebs
Franz Wagner – 11 pts, 5 rebs, 3 asts – 10:33 PM
Final: Magic 101, Pelicans 93.
Paolo Banchero: 29 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.
He scored 20 second-half points, including 8 of the Magic’s 10 points in the final four minutes.
Gritty win by Orlando. – 10:32 PM
Final: Magic 101, Pelicans 93.
Paolo Banchero: 29 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists.
He scored 20 second-half points, including 8 of the Magic’s 10 points in the final four minutes.
Paolo Banchero led all scorers tonight with 29 points.
Today marks the 1st game day all season there were no 30-point scorers.
Monday was the 124th day of the season where at least 1 game was played. – 10:32 PM
Paolo Banchero led all scorers tonight with 29 points.
Today marks the 1st game day all season there were no 30-point scorers.
Orlando left the door open for the Pelicans to take control of this one several times. It never happened.
Paolo Banchero with a couple of huge mid-range jumpers late after Pels tied it at 93. – 10:29 PM
Orlando left the door open for the Pelicans to take control of this one several times. It never happened.
Paolo Banchero has 21 points tonight versus New Orleans. He now has 30 games with at least 20 points, the second-most by a rookie in Magic history (surpassing Penny, 29). Shaq has the most with 60. – 10:06 PM
Paolo Banchero testing the limits of what it will take to get a charge called on him and getting pretty darn far – 9:39 PM
Halftime: Magic 50, Pelicans 49
Moe Wagner – 11 pts, 3 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 9 pts, 4 asts
Markelle Fultz – 7 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Jalen Suggs – 7 pts, 4 rebs – 9:13 PM
Halftime: Magic 50, Pelicans 49.
Moe Wagner: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds
Markelle Fultz/Jalen Suggs: 7 points each – 9:12 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 36, Pelicans 25.
Moe Wagner: 9 points
Paolo Banchero: 8 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds
Orlando’s shooting 61.9% (13-21) from the field and 54.5% (6-11) on 3s. – 8:42 PM
Thinking Walker Kessler has a decent shot at rookie of the month – 4:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR: Forward @Paolo Banchero now has 30 20+ point games this season. It stands as the 2nd-most by a rookie in @Orlando Magic history, breaking a tie he had with @Anfernee Hardaway (29 games) Only @Shaquille O’Neal has had more 20+ point games as a rookie, with 60 back in 1992-93. #MagicTogether #NBARooks -via Twitter @Magic_PR / February 28, 2023
He was surprised to learn Anthony and Durant are big fans of his. I spent a lot of time talking to them and got to connect with them. I left there feeling motivated. (They gave) a lot of advice. I exchanged numbers with them. I didn’t realize how much they’re fans of me and they expressed that to me. It really just kind of took me back. Getting validation from them was all I needed to hear. Being able to receive that and being able to take it and add some of that stuff to my game and my mindset just went a long way. I don’t need to hear nothing else from nobody; hearing that stuff from them was amazing. -via The Rookie Wire / February 22, 2023
Marc J. Spears: NBA Skills Challenge participants pic.twitter.com/zTe7dHU92m -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / February 14, 2023
StatMuse: Walker Kessler tonight: 7 PTS 18 REB 7 BLK 3-4 FG He has 3 games with 7+ blocks this season, nobody else has more than 1. pic.twitter.com/YFXmADpH0L -via Twitter @statmuse / February 24, 2023
Eric Walden: Jordan Clarkson missed Walker Kessler’s Rising Stars performance because he was well into a Coors Light. He’s looking forward to tonight’s Skills Challenge, though, betting a reporter a shot that the Jazz team wins. -via Twitter @tribjazz / February 18, 2023
Not many foresaw Walker Kessler being this good this fast. For much of the public, he was almost an afterthought in the Gobert trade. But, he’s emerged as a big piece to Utah’s future, someone the Jazz are counting on as they forge ahead in their rebuild. And the development is there. It’s clear Kessler is a significantly better player now than he was at the beginning of the season. “As far as a ceiling goes, I don’t really see one for Walker,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy told The Athletic. “There’s nothing right now that hits me in the face as a big limitation. We’re very proud of Walker and the way he’s conducted himself. He’s started small. He’s maximized his opportunities as they have come. He’s incredibly coachable and competitive. He comes to the gym every day with a real care factor. And he loves being a part of this team.” -via The Athletic / February 17, 2023