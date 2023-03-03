Live stream: Blazers 28, Hawks 42

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) play against the Atlanta Hawks (31-31) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 28, Atlanta Hawks 42 (Q2 07:59)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers committed five turnovers in the first and shot 30% from the field compared to 54.2% for Atlanta. Lillard went 4 of 7. They rest of his team shot 2 of 13.

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Bogdan Bogdanovic rejected two shots in tonight’s opening quarter, marking the third time he’s recorded two blocks in a single quarter in his career. – Bogdan Bogdanovic rejected two shots in tonight’s opening quarter, marking the third time he’s recorded two blocks in a single quarter in his career. – 8:07 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Impressive 1st quarter by the Atlanta Hawks. They lead 31-19 over the Blazers. The stat of the game is the following one:

13 assists for 13 field goals made. The ball movement at the highest level.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Hawks 31, Blazers 19

The Hawks held the Blazers to 6-20 shooting overall and Damian Lillard is the only one in double figures with 12.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae and Quin just conferred during FTs before he runs the final play of the quarter. – Trae and Quin just conferred during FTs before he runs the final play of the quarter. – 8:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Bogdan Bogdanovic just blocked 2 shots on the same play. – Bogdan Bogdanovic just blocked 2 shots on the same play. – 8:04 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young has dished at least five assists in 90 straight games (since 1/26/22), tying Steve Nash for the 13th-longest such streak in NBA history. – Trae Young has dished at least five assists in 90 straight games (since 1/26/22), tying Steve Nash for the 13th-longest such streak in NBA history. – 8:03 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks currently have JJ on Jerami Grant… so there you go. But he was whistled for a foul on trying to pick off a pass intended for Grant.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jalen Johnson is one of nine Hawks to play thus far, which could mean an off night from AJ Griffin, based upon what Quin Snyder said two days ago. – Jalen Johnson is one of nine Hawks to play thus far, which could mean an off night from AJ Griffin, based upon what Quin Snyder said two days ago. – 7:55 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Jalen Johnson checks into the game after ending Tuesday’s as a DNP-CD. – Jalen Johnson checks into the game after ending Tuesday’s as a DNP-CD. – 7:55 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

The Hawks have converted any of them into points but five Blazers turnovers in the first six minutes is not a great start. – The Hawks have converted any of them into points but five Blazers turnovers in the first six minutes is not a great start. – 7:54 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Trae Young returns for Dejounte Murray with 4:43 left in 1Q. He immediately finds De’Andre Hunter for a sideline 3. – Trae Young returns for Dejounte Murray with 4:43 left in 1Q. He immediately finds De’Andre Hunter for a sideline 3. – 7:54 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks rolling with Bogi out of the timeout. Blazers reset with Shaedon Sharpe. – Hawks rolling with Bogi out of the timeout. Blazers reset with Shaedon Sharpe. – 7:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Enjoyable little bit from Trae:

Fakes the shot

Teases the give-and-go

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

6:28, 1Q Hawks force a Blazers timeout after a Trae Young alley oop to Clint Capela for a dunk. Hawks lead 13-7 and have held the Blazers to 3-9 overall shooting after forcing 4 turnovers, 3 in the last 90 seconds. – 6:28, 1Q Hawks force a Blazers timeout after a Trae Young alley oop to Clint Capela for a dunk. Hawks lead 13-7 and have held the Blazers to 3-9 overall shooting after forcing 4 turnovers, 3 in the last 90 seconds. – 7:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Feels like the Hawks should be ahead by more than 13-7 since it seems like the basketball group from Portland is trying to propel the ball from one player to another for the first time in their lives. – Feels like the Hawks should be ahead by more than 13-7 since it seems like the basketball group from Portland is trying to propel the ball from one player to another for the first time in their lives. – 7:48 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

I imagine the Blazers would absolutely love for the Hawks to double Jerami Grant – I imagine the Blazers would absolutely love for the Hawks to double Jerami Grant – 7:46 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Cam Reddish is starting at guard for the Blazers this evening alongside Damian Lillard. – Cam Reddish is starting at guard for the Blazers this evening alongside Damian Lillard. – 7:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra confirms that Kyle Lowry (knee) also will be out Saturday vs. visiting Hawks. – Spoelstra confirms that Kyle Lowry (knee) also will be out Saturday vs. visiting Hawks. – 6:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry will also miss tomorrow’s game vs. Hawks. – Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry will also miss tomorrow’s game vs. Hawks. – 6:18 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Cam Reddish returns to the starting lineup with Anfernee Simons out for tonight’s game in Atlanta – Cam Reddish returns to the starting lineup with Anfernee Simons out for tonight’s game in Atlanta – 6:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

At the moment, Jamal Murray’s averaging career highs in USG%, AST%, and REB%, along with a career low TOV%.

Since December 8th, the night he hit the game winner in Portland, he’s averaging:

34.4 minutes

21.9 points

6.7 assists

4.3 rebounds

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

NBA Third-Quarter Awards 🏆

Bucks! Dame! Who else is taking home some purely theoretical, ephemeral, impossible-to-display-on-your-mantel hardware?!

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jaxson Hayes and Dyson Daniels swarmed Damian Lillard perfectly and forced a turnover at the start of the fourth quarter in the Pelicans’ victory over the Trail Blazers. 3:30 PM Jaxson Hayes and Dyson Daniels swarmed Damian Lillard perfectly and forced a turnover at the start of the fourth quarter in the Pelicans’ victory over the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/uDWREXbXTF

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Feel like it’s been under-discussed how good Damian Lillard has been last 2 months. He’s averaging 38.2 points over his last 23 games. Full list of NBA players to ever average 38+ pts over 23 games:

Kobe, Michael Jordan, Wilt, Kareem, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, and James Harden – Feel like it’s been under-discussed how good Damian Lillard has been last 2 months. He’s averaging 38.2 points over his last 23 games. Full list of NBA players to ever average 38+ pts over 23 games:Kobe, Michael Jordan, Wilt, Kareem, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, and James Harden – 3:15 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than

Luka

Tatum

Embiid

Shai

Kyrie

Giannis

Kawhi

Ja

Siakam

Harden

Mitchell

Trae

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

In 2018, Houston 6th-ranked defense had a number of switchable defenders to swarm and disrupt.

5 years and 71 points later, that versatility is gone — and Damian Lillard feasted.

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The Clippers pick right now is #17. If tonight:

– Kings beat Clippers

– Timberwolves beat Lakers

– Hawks beat Blazers

The LAC pick falls to #15. If you throw in these two outcomes:

– Jazz beat Thunder

– Pelicans beat Warriors

StatMuse @statmuse

Active players with 10+ 50-point games:

James Harden

Damian Lillard

LeBron James

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler details why Landry Fields and Quin Snyder are leading franchise now, telling ESPN: “We’re a relatively young team that I think is very talented…Right now, we’re at .500. I think we should be better than that.”

Story: 2:22 PM Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler details why Landry Fields and Quin Snyder are leading franchise now, telling ESPN: “We’re a relatively young team that I think is very talented…Right now, we’re at .500. I think we should be better than that.”Story: es.pn/3YkDpiL