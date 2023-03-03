Live stream: Blazers 28, Hawks 42

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) play against the Atlanta Hawks (31-31) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 28, Atlanta Hawks 42 (Q2 07:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers committed five turnovers in the first and shot 30% from the field compared to 54.2% for Atlanta. Lillard went 4 of 7. They rest of his team shot 2 of 13.
Blazers down 36-21 in the 2nd. – 8:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic rejected two shots in tonight’s opening quarter, marking the third time he’s recorded two blocks in a single quarter in his career. – 8:07 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Impressive 1st quarter by the Atlanta Hawks. They lead 31-19 over the Blazers. The stat of the game is the following one:
13 assists for 13 field goals made. The ball movement at the highest level.
Trae Young makes the game easier with 6 dimes. #TrueToAtlanta – 8:07 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Greatest defensive sequence of Bogdan Bogdanovic’s career? pic.twitter.com/i1ZT9864rM – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 31, Blazers 19
The Hawks held the Blazers to 6-20 shooting overall and Damian Lillard is the only one in double figures with 12.
The Hawks had some nice production all around, going 13-24 overall. They’re 3-6 from 3. – 8:06 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hawks 31, Blazers 19: end of first quarter. 12 points for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 30 percent, ATL 54 percent. – 8:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae and Quin just conferred during FTs before he runs the final play of the quarter. – 8:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has dished at least five assists in 90 straight games (since 1/26/22), tying Steve Nash for the 13th-longest such streak in NBA history. – 8:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks currently have JJ on Jerami Grant… so there you go. But he was whistled for a foul on trying to pick off a pass intended for Grant.
Hawks lead 25-16 w/ 2:50 left in 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson is one of nine Hawks to play thus far, which could mean an off night from AJ Griffin, based upon what Quin Snyder said two days ago. – 7:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jalen Johnson checks into the game after ending Tuesday’s as a DNP-CD. – 7:55 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The Hawks have converted any of them into points but five Blazers turnovers in the first six minutes is not a great start. – 7:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young returns for Dejounte Murray with 4:43 left in 1Q. He immediately finds De’Andre Hunter for a sideline 3. – 7:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks rolling with Bogi out of the timeout. Blazers reset with Shaedon Sharpe. – 7:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Enjoyable little bit from Trae:
Fakes the shot
Teases the give-and-go
Uses Thybulle’s momentum against him reversing the play and using Capela’s screen pic.twitter.com/vOJ3mNFCBM – 7:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
6:28, 1Q Hawks force a Blazers timeout after a Trae Young alley oop to Clint Capela for a dunk. Hawks lead 13-7 and have held the Blazers to 3-9 overall shooting after forcing 4 turnovers, 3 in the last 90 seconds. – 7:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
defense → offense
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/fF54jucxUE – 7:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Feels like the Hawks should be ahead by more than 13-7 since it seems like the basketball group from Portland is trying to propel the ball from one player to another for the first time in their lives. – 7:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I imagine the Blazers would absolutely love for the Hawks to double Jerami Grant – 7:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Cam Reddish is starting at guard for the Blazers this evening alongside Damian Lillard. – 7:25 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Portland:
Trae Young (right groin soreness) is available. – 6:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Jaryd Wilson
⌚️ 4:30PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/Efsb19kx9d – 6:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra confirms that Kyle Lowry (knee) also will be out Saturday vs. visiting Hawks. – 6:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry will also miss tomorrow’s game vs. Hawks. – 6:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Cam Reddish returns to the starting lineup with Anfernee Simons out for tonight’s game in Atlanta – 6:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
At the moment, Jamal Murray’s averaging career highs in USG%, AST%, and REB%, along with a career low TOV%.
Since December 8th, the night he hit the game winner in Portland, he’s averaging:
34.4 minutes
21.9 points
6.7 assists
4.3 rebounds
47.0/40.1/85.7 shooting splits – 4:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
NBA Third-Quarter Awards 🏆
Bucks! Dame! Who else is taking home some purely theoretical, ephemeral, impossible-to-display-on-your-mantel hardware?!
@YourManDevine is your host ➡️ yhoo.it/41NpBk2 pic.twitter.com/v2Y1WbDqWQ – 3:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes and Dyson Daniels swarmed Damian Lillard perfectly and forced a turnover at the start of the fourth quarter in the Pelicans’ victory over the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/uDWREXbXTF – 3:30 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Feel like it’s been under-discussed how good Damian Lillard has been last 2 months. He’s averaging 38.2 points over his last 23 games. Full list of NBA players to ever average 38+ pts over 23 games:
Kobe, Michael Jordan, Wilt, Kareem, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, and James Harden – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
The Knicks have a top 5 record in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/f4nHKtltEl – 3:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks visit to local record label brings team closer together ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 3:03 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
In 2018, Houston 6th-ranked defense had a number of switchable defenders to swarm and disrupt.
5 years and 71 points later, that versatility is gone — and Damian Lillard feasted.
Examining Houston’s defense through the eyes of those that know it best. https://t.co/EWvgITwZmW pic.twitter.com/4CLDEu1Azr – 2:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Clippers pick right now is #17. If tonight:
– Kings beat Clippers
– Timberwolves beat Lakers
– Hawks beat Blazers
The LAC pick falls to #15. If you throw in these two outcomes:
– Jazz beat Thunder
– Pelicans beat Warriors
The LAC pick falls into a 3-way tie for pick #13. – 2:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ 50-point games:
James Harden
Damian Lillard
LeBron James
Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/5PyAOylXil – 2:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler details why Landry Fields and Quin Snyder are leading franchise now, telling ESPN: “We’re a relatively young team that I think is very talented…Right now, we’re at .500. I think we should be better than that.”
Story: es.pn/3YkDpiL – 2:22 PM
