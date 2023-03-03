Blazers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,004,371 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,833,429 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

