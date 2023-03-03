Bogdan Bogdanovic expected to enter free agency

Michael Scotto: Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to enter free agency this summer. To do so, he’ll have to decline his $18 million player option. This is a guy that’s one of the more notable shooters on the team. He’s had some injuries he’s had to deal with and has come up in trade rumors as well.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Lauren L. Williams: Couple players have popped out for Quin Snyder’s introductory presser. I’ve seen Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trent Forrest along with some of the coaching staff, inc. Joe Prunty. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / February 27, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game at Charlotte: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hip soreness) is available. John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / February 13, 2023
Lauren L. Williams: Nate McMillan said pregame that John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is out tonight. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hip soreness) will play. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / February 13, 2023