Bogdan Bogdanovic expected to enter free agency

Bogdan Bogdanovic expected to enter free agency

Main Rumors

Bogdan Bogdanovic expected to enter free agency

March 3, 2023- by

By |

Michael Scotto: Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to enter free agency this summer. To do so, he’ll have to decline his $18 million player option. This is a guy that’s one of the more notable shooters on the team. He’s had some injuries he’s had to deal with and has come up in trade rumors as well.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

More on this storyline

Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game at Charlotte: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hip soreness) is available. John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / February 13, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home