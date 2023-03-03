Brandon Ingram on injury layoff: It was hard, I was in a dark place

Sometimes, Brandon Ingram had to force himself to do something that had nothing to do with basketball just to pick up his mood. “It was hard. There were certain days when it felt like I had to fight just to be there mentally for my teammates and for myself. I had to fight just to keep a smile on my face so they wouldn’t see me down,” Ingram said. “I’m a person that believes everything happens for a reason. So, I just tried to dig deep, real deep down and get myself out of that dark place. I learned a lot about myself during that time.”
Source: William Guillory @ The Athletic
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Behind the Numbers preview of Friday’s 9 p.m. game at Golden State (Brandon Ingram elite scoring and efficiency over #Pelicans last 10 games; chance to clinch season series vs. Warriors for first time since 2012; GSW tough at home, even without Curry): https://t.co/Wpgf04GX8s pic.twitter.com/8EZ74K2N9p – 1:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Exclusive: Brandon Ingram was in a “dark place” as he sat for 2 months recovering from a toe injury.
Those trials forced him to evolve. And in the end, it made him a better leader.
His growth during that time has prepared him for the next major obstacle.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random note demonstrating availability of key players across #NBA: If you take the league’s top 50 scorers over their TEAM’S last 10 games (for example, Brandon Ingram ranks seventh at 29.9 ppg), only 16 of those 50 players have actually played in ALL 10 (Luka 7 gms, SGA 6, etc.) – 10:03 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Brandon Ingram w/ the 40 piece to lead the Pelicans over the Trailblazers in Portland! Final stretch of the #NBA season into playoffs bout to be 🔥🔥👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/LaY4kpXj4G – 2:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram in his last 10 games:
29.5 points
5.1 rebounds
4.5 assists
50.7% FG
39.0% 3PT
88.3% FT – 2:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
After 9 years of sharing the big stage, it was only right the 1st matchup between CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard came with real playoff stakes.
Here’s how McCollum, Brandon Ingram and the Pels proved to be a more desperate team in a game both teams needed
theathletic.com/4268024/2023/0… – 11:30 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans’ offense showed a pulse in Portland. They scored 68 in the second half. Brandon Ingram was terrific. Using Herb Jones as something other than a floor-spacer opened up the floor for everyone. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:58 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Did the Pelicans figure out their version of a small ball Death Lineup? Brandon Ingram scored 40
https://t.co/U34ET1Lznx pic.twitter.com/UXIa66FDMZ – 1:41 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram had 40 points tonight with one 3-pointer and three free throws.
Straight buckets. – 1:09 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brandon Ingram scores 40 and the New Orleans Pelicans find a small ball lineup that works
https://t.co/D3rFGvVLC9 pic.twitter.com/CUR00hjwjR – 12:47 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans ride season-best scoring night from Brandon Ingram (40 pts, 18/29 FGs), outscore Trail Blazers 31-19 in 4Q to register important 121-110 road win at Portland. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/1ltrgwtNfu pic.twitter.com/jHttV917X5 – 12:40 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 121, Trail Blazers 110
Brandon Ingram with a season-high 40 points on 18-of-29 shooting.
Pels outscored Blazers 31-19 in the fourth quarter.
New Orleans snaps four-game losing streak, wins for first time since Feb. 13. – 12:27 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
We can all breathe again. Willie Green finds the right lineups and Brandon Ingram is a star – 12:25 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That’s Brandon Ingram’s first 40-point game of the season. It’s the fourth 40-point game of his career. – 12:24 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram going toe-to-toe with Damian Lillard in the points department has been huge for the prospects of a win, giving the rest of the team a chance to beat Portland’s others.
And Trey Murphy just drills his THIRD 3 of the second half. Beautiful! – 12:23 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram banks in another one. He’s got 40 points.
The 4th 40-point game of his career. – 12:23 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram’s long two at the 6:00 mark was changed to a 3-pointer.
Pels were up 110-99 coming out of that break because of the change. – 12:17 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So impressed by the Pelicans to start of this fourth quarter with Brandon Ingram getting a much-needed rest. The team is playing with great pace and the ball is finding open guys/lanes in their best spots. – 12:06 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Can’t figure out how to diagram that Brandon Ingram has 2 free throws in 22 attempts from the field in a game where a lot of touch fouls are being called on falling-down drives – 11:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans put up 53 points in the first half. Brandon Ingram had 20 of them. Ran the “get us a bucket, B.I.” offense. New Orleans 2 of 12 from 3. – 11:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Some good company to be in for Brandon Ingram (14 pts in 1Q, three mid-range hoops). Stat via @Charlotte Hornets TV broadcast pic.twitter.com/oINXoi08O5 – 10:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes just took his first charge of the season. Brandon Ingram took his second charge of the season earlier in the quarter. – 10:36 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Officially, Matisse Thybulle has only been credited for one block in the first quarter, but he caught both Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum with clean strips on rear contests as they went up to shoot. – 10:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram took a charge against Jerami Grant and then about a minute later Herb Jones drills a 3-pointer. 👀 – 10:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Josh Richardson
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Willy Hernangomez – 9:29 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Josh Richardson
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Willy Hernangomez – 9:29 PM
On Nov. 25, Ingram injured the big toe on his left foot during the first half of a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. That play still flashes in his head occasionally. He immediately knew this wasn’t the kind of injury he’d be able to shrug off quickly. But Ingram had no idea how bumpy the road ahead would be. It took 61 days and 29 games for him to recover and finally return to the court, an absence that lasted much longer than anyone expected going into the rehab process. “That was like the longest two months of my life,” Ingram told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023
More to the point, expectations have changed for them. This young group isn’t sneaking up on anyone this year, and limping into the Play-In Tournament won’t be good enough for this season to be considered a success. The Pelicans must start stringing some wins together and get back to looking like a serious threat once the postseason arrives, with or without Williamson Anything less will result in the franchise entering the summer with serious questions about how to take the next step. -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023
“I know I have a major responsibility to make sure everybody stays locked in and we have a sense of urgency as we head down the stretch. We know every game we have ahead of us is extremely important,” Ingram said. “My responsibility is just to make sure everybody is ready and keep everybody involved so we can play our best basketball when we need it.” -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023