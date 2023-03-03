Clippers vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (33-32) play against the Sacramento Kings (36-25) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
I want to use the fog machine tonight.
NIGHT CHAT returns tonight following Kings-Clippers:
youtube.com/watch?v=23hspn… pic.twitter.com/f3vzFuA70x – 9:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/3
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Mason Plumlee
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
SAC
Keegan Murray
Harrison Barnes
Domantas Sabonis
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 9:41 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Eric Gordon gets his second start with the Clippers, PG, Batum, Plumlee and Westbrook are the other starters. – 9:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers will start in Sacramento:
Westbrook
PG
Batum
Plumlee
Eric Gordon – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s starting lineup will be the 25th of the season for Clippers. They had 26 last year and 24 the year before that.
For 47th time this season, Sacramento will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis. – 9:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Stepping through for the first home game in March🔥
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/B8cICBW1qb – 9:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Brown hasn’t made it easy for Keegan this season, but the rook isn’t shying away from any challenges thrown his direction 👑 pic.twitter.com/x7o5ueTuMV – 9:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/QSfAQWco9M – 9:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George’s pull-up accuracy since the all-star break (26%) has been far below his pre-ASB numbers. Obviously a very small sample size in only four games. Ty Lue said the midrange shots when PG is coming off the PNR and opponents are in drop, they like that shot from him. – 8:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says when he mentioned seeing the Clippers being tougher after the Golden State loss, he made it clear today he means mentally tougher when things don’t go their way. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell will undergo treatment and therapy for at least the next week, after his shoulder subluxation, the Clippers say. At that point the team says it will have a better idea of his recovery timeline. – 8:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell (left shoulder subluxation) is going to undergo treatment and therapy for at least a week and team will have a better idea of his timeline for recovery a week from today. – 8:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Over his last 10 games, De’Aaron Fox has made 31 of 35 shots (88.6%) in the restricted area.
No other guard is shooting above 77% over that timespan 🦊 pic.twitter.com/3487kCRATW – 7:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, alleging “defendants intentionally, and maliciously, published claims of child and domestic abuse by Mr. Holmes despite easily accessible… pic.twitter.com/qat3CiCmaD – 6:20 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
TWO TICKETS up for grabs for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings vs @Los Angeles Clippers matchup!!! Who thinks they should your be their’s?’n
Ready set GO! – 6:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A quick look at tonight’s matchup in Sacramento
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 14:
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
DPOY: Jaren Jackson Jr.
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Malcom Brogdon
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: James Jones
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
youtube.com/watch?v=WkwVr8… pic.twitter.com/MrzSe02z0E – 5:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Here are my Kings Beat @PrizePicks selections for tonight’s games. Not a lot of Kings on the board, but some interesting projections around the league.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has been upgraded to available for today’s game against the shorthanded Clippers. Richaun Holmes is officially out with a non-covid related illness. – 5:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New ep. “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• All-Star Weekend’s #1 hater offers his solution
• Drug testing after games
• Westbrook situation
• Allen Iverson hotel crowds
• What it’s like to play in Sacramento when the Kings are good
📺 https://t.co/3J7aL38iZu pic.twitter.com/PtbBYBOgyu – 4:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some matchup rankings headed into Clippers at Sacramento for Friday night.
Obviously, we all know what happened in LA between these two teams last Friday. This time, it’s the Kings at home with multiple days of rest against a Clippers team that played the night before in NoCal. pic.twitter.com/u2e1b0DaQZ – 4:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Taking the half glass full and saying Ivica Zubac was saved for tonight’s matchup, and that would give Clippers following available players:
– Westbrook, Gordon, George, Batum, Zubac
– Hyland, Mann, Coffey, Covington, Plumlee
PG first back-to-back since Dec. 26-27 in DET/TOR. – 4:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes is out vs. the Clippers tonight due to a non-COVID illness. – 4:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aron Fox (wrist) is available for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. – 4:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Clippers gameday live: Status updates on De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., and Norman Powell (shoulder subluxation)
Ivica Zubac is questionable.
Paul George will play.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 4:20 PM
Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., and Norman Powell (shoulder subluxation)
Ivica Zubac is questionable.
Paul George will play.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management), Norm Powell (left shoulder subluxation), Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) are out tonight. Ivica Zubac (calf) is questionable. – 4:19 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, starting now with @James Edwards III!
Starting on the Russell Westbrook-Clippers experience, then moving to the KD-Suns debut.
youtube.com/live/_BD0dr6Fs… – 4:19 PM
Hey, starting now with @James Edwards III!
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Clippers are listing Ivica Zubac (calf) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Kings. Kawhi Leonard (knee/injury management), Norman Powell (shoulder) and Marcus Morris Sr. (elbow) have been ruled out. – 4:10 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Tonight for the Clippers:
Kawhi Leonard out
Norman Powell out
Marcus Morris Sr. out
Ivica Zubac questionable. – 4:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Today in Sac:
Zubac is questionable
Kawhi is out
Norm Powell is out with a left shoulder subluxation
Morris is out (elbow)
And the G League/two-way guys (Moon. Preston, Boston, Diabate) are out, too.
PG isn’t on the phone injury report so he should be good to play. – 4:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As long as they aren’t being abusive, Sac Kings fans are entitled to talking all the smack they want right now.
You think they are afraid of being humbled? Try being a fan the last 16 years.
There are teenagers driving in Sac that have never gotten to be obnoxious. Let it out! – 4:00 PM
