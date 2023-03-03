Clippers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,845,618 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,800,655 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Patten

@EricPatten

15 of the Clippers 33 wins are against the Spurs, Rockets, Pistons, Hornets and Lakers. – 15 of the Clippers 33 wins are against the Spurs, Rockets, Pistons, Hornets and Lakers. – 2:40 AM

Andrew Greif

@AndrewGreif

A fourth consecutive loss for the Clippers.

“We got a bunch of veterans who understand, but we just got to do it,” Eric Gordon said.

17 games left with the Clippers in 7th.

Andrew Greif

@AndrewGreif

A fourth consecutive loss in a row for the Clippers.

“We got a bunch of veterans who understand, but we just got to do it,” Eric Gordon said.

Andrew Greif

@AndrewGreif

Eric Gordon spoke for about four minutes postgame and referenced being better defensively seven times. Clippers have too many players capable of guarding physically to defend like this, he said (below). 2:12 AM Eric Gordon spoke for about four minutes postgame and referenced being better defensively seven times. Clippers have too many players capable of guarding physically to defend like this, he said (below). pic.twitter.com/yOncFXFb8v