Clippers vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $5,845,618 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,800,655 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
@EricPatten
15 of the Clippers 33 wins are against the Spurs, Rockets, Pistons, Hornets and Lakers. – 2:40 AM
@AndrewGreif
A fourth consecutive loss for the Clippers.
“We got a bunch of veterans who understand, but we just got to do it,” Eric Gordon said.
17 games left with the Clippers in 7th.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:18 AM
@AndrewGreif
Eric Gordon spoke for about four minutes postgame and referenced being better defensively seven times. Clippers have too many players capable of guarding physically to defend like this, he said (below). pic.twitter.com/yOncFXFb8v – 2:12 AM
@AndrewGreif
Can Clippers use anything that helped them steer out of January’s losing streak to help them end this one? Kawhi’s answer: pic.twitter.com/ibYqdLuYWl – 2:10 AM