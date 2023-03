Darvin Ham on team without LeBron and D'Angelo Russell: We have more than enough talent to take care of business

Russell. Westbrook is coming off a year-and-a-half with the Los Angeles Lakers where he could never find his rhythm. Whether it was the outside noise or internal issues, Westbrook never seemed like a good fit with the Lakers. This season, head coach Darvin Ham used Russell Westbrook as a Sixth Man, and it worked at times. Austin Rivers said Westbrook was his leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year before he was traded from the Lakers. “You know how that is over there on that team,” Rivers said with a smirk. “They’re gonna find an answer and it ain’t gonna be some other people. It’s gonna be him. I think Russ was just a person at the wrong place at the wrong time and the wrong situation. He played well, the guy’s a first ballot of Hall-of-Famer, they asked him to come off the bench, no problems, comes off the bench, has a good energy about it, good attitude about it, what else do y’all want from the man? They got a lot of things going wrong in terms of like why they weren’t winning before. It wasn’t just Russ.” -via Clutch Points / March 2, 2023