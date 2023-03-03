Darvin Ham on team without LeBron and D'Angelo Russell: We have more than enough talent to take care of business

Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham noted the reality of LeBron and Russell both being out, but noted this message to the team: “We have more than enough talent to still take care of our business.”
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis and Schröder, as expected, are both good to go tonight, via Darvin Ham. – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis will play tonight against Minnesota – 8:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Important factor tonight: With DLo out, Austin Reaves will be handling the backup point minutes (Schroder the starter). Wolves need to dominate the minutes Schroder and AD are off the floor — because the Lakers offense will often look like this. pic.twitter.com/28NvpdozQX – 12:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Crazy week for Lakers, but they come out of this 3 game road trip 2-1, can’t ask for more. 6 guys in double figures
-Schroder 26pts 6ast
-Brown 19pts 4ast
-Reaves 19pts 4ast
-Bamba 12pts 7rebs
-Lonnie 13pts
-Beasley 11pts
-Rui 9pts 9rebs 3blks
Hopefully AD & DLo back Fri… – 10:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 123, Thunder 117
The Lakers finish their three-game trip 2-1, winning an important game without LeBron, AD and DLo to improve to 30-33. Dennis Schroder had 26 points and 6 assists. Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. each had 19 points.
Up next: vs. MIN on Friday. – 10:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Billy Mac said during the Lakers @SpectrumSN broadcast that D’Angelo Russell is getting close and should play Friday vs. Minnesota. Nothing set in stone, obviously, but to put it mildly, they need D.Lo back. Like, now. AK – 8:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: “He’s frustrated as hell,” Darvin Ham said when asked about Anthony Davis’ reaction to the team holding him out in OKC. “He wants to be out there, but he also understands the process of us managing his foot the right way.” bit.ly/3KMHKrQ – 8:31 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports: Darvin Ham says the Lakers are sitting Anthony Davis as a precaution latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 7:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham said the Lakers “don’t want the circumstances of winning and losing games dictate how we manage our players’ health.” He said Anthony Davis sitting out tonight is “precautionary” and he will have some testing to clear before he plays again. – 6:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis will miss tonight’s second half of a back-to-back against Oklahoma City, joining LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell on LA’s list of players out.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/iUoYnM7xvW – 1:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Re: the big TO margin (26-7), Darvin Ham said the Lakers were trying to play the right way, but have to make quicker decisions on the catch. Either shoot it, quick drive down hill, or swing it to the next guy. Held it for too many extra seconds, took too many extra dribbles. – 10:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin Ham on LeBron’s role on helping blend this relatively new roster: “You got arguably the best player to play the game, you’re gonna feel his absence. For damn sure.” But he adds that the Lakers have capable guys, but they were over-dribbling, over-holding and hesitating. – 10:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: Grizzlies 121, LAL 109.
Without LeBron and D’Angelo Russell, LAL battled, but fell victim to a massive turnover margin of 26-6, too much to overcome despite a huge effort from Davis (28 points, 19 boards, 5 blocks) plus 17 points and 7 assists from Reaves. – 9:51 PM
More on this storyline
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham confirms AD and Dennis will be able to play tonight. -via Twitter @kylegoon / March 3, 2023
Russell. Westbrook is coming off a year-and-a-half with the Los Angeles Lakers where he could never find his rhythm. Whether it was the outside noise or internal issues, Westbrook never seemed like a good fit with the Lakers. This season, head coach Darvin Ham used Russell Westbrook as a Sixth Man, and it worked at times. Austin Rivers said Westbrook was his leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year before he was traded from the Lakers. “You know how that is over there on that team,” Rivers said with a smirk. “They’re gonna find an answer and it ain’t gonna be some other people. It’s gonna be him. I think Russ was just a person at the wrong place at the wrong time and the wrong situation. He played well, the guy’s a first ballot of Hall-of-Famer, they asked him to come off the bench, no problems, comes off the bench, has a good energy about it, good attitude about it, what else do y’all want from the man? They got a lot of things going wrong in terms of like why they weren’t winning before. It wasn’t just Russ.” -via Clutch Points / March 2, 2023
Mike Trudell: Ham on missing LeBron: “You got arguably the best player to ever play the game, you’re going to feel his absence. That’s for damn sure. But we have capable players at all positions. It’s just a matter of us slowing down … and having a rhythm to what we’re doing.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 1, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are out tomorrow vs. Minnesota. Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and Dennis Schroder (left ankle sprain) are probable. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 2, 2023
Dave McMenamin: D’Angelo Russell will miss a fourth straight game Friday against Minnesota because of his right ankle sprain, Russell told ESPN. Asked if Sunday vs. GSW was a potential return date, Russell said, “We’ll see once we get through Friday.” -via Twitter @mcten / March 2, 2023
Chris Mannix: No LeBron James, Anthony Davis or D’Angelo Russell tonight against Oklahoma City, per Lakers. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / March 1, 2023