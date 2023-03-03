Dillon Brooks: I don't like Draymond Green, I don't like Golden State... Put Draymond on another team, no one would know him

Despite knowing this, and despite Draymond Green sticking out his tongue and calling Dillon Brooks a derogatory term during that Christmas game, I suggest to Brooks that, despite their on-court contentiousness, the two play a similar game. The look in his eyes and the strain in his jaw muscles makes it instantly clear: The comparison is not a compliment. “I don’t like Draymond at all,” he says. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”
Source: Tim Keown @ ESPN
Dillon Brooks went in on Draymond 👀😳
(h/t Tim Keown) pic.twitter.com/BrrqATlUL8 – 1:56 PM
📰 Adidas 2023 basketball footwear preview
👟 Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green”
👕 Cop or Drop: off-court fits from Tyrese Haliburton and Dillon Brooks
#FullCourtFits with Big Wos: youtu.be/QD9VkOFzoqk – 12:38 PM
I like to learn what makes players tick. Dillon Brooks may tick like a bomb.
One quibble with this story – The passing reference to how he “instigated” players like GP2. That instigation was a flagrant 2 that broke GP’s elbow.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:19 PM
A new Commercial Appeal Grizzlies podcast is available. Me and @Evan Barnes discuss this next stretch of games, Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and much more.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:51 AM
Draymond discussed the game plan for guarding Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/KqRWTK3Mcr – 10:53 AM
The radio show is live coast to coast 10-noon ET: Mavs are fool’s gold, Ravens drama, Draymond weighs in, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Bum Of The Week, courting Carr, winless Westbrook, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:51 AM
Draymond Green on Russell Westbrook: “It will make you think for sure because you’re open every play and you’re taught in basketball, you’re open, take your shot, but if you’re open every play, you kind of start questioning yourself.” pic.twitter.com/6upI9PweXj – 9:00 AM
But even more than that, the mentality of being open all the time is fascinating. Not to make light of it but like, Draymond has had series in the playoffs like this where he wasn’t guarded from 3. He knows that impact. So to hear him explain it is genuinely interesting. – 1:52 AM
Yeah I mean, this second half was just totally awesome from GSW, my goodness. Poole catching absolute fire, Draymond slicing them with passing in the fourth plus his help defense being literally everywhere without having to be concerned with Russ. Great gameplanning by them. – 12:58 AM
Donte DiVincenzo continues to be the “it” factor for the Warriors as Draymond Green mentioned recently. A rough shooting night but he has 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals, a team best +22. Some players energy/hustle would be impacted by missing shots, but not DDV 💪🏻 #dubnation – 12:48 AM
Kane and Copes w/@Tristan Thompson discussing talking trash with @Draymond Green during the Cavs-Warriors rivalry!
“It was always me and Draymond…..we got after it but the crazy thing is, we are talking trash to each other but in LA our kids are like best friends!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/PJHmVt8UMV – 12:47 AM
Kane and Copes w/@Tristan Thompson discussing talking trash with @Draymond Green during the Cavs-Warriors rivalry!
“It was always me and Draymond…..we got after it but the crazy thing is, we are talking trash to each other but in LA our kids our like best friends!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DEAl5vux3i – 12:42 AM
Draymond tonight:
11 PTS
9 REB
9 AST
5-7 FG
Leading the Warriors in assists this season. pic.twitter.com/HVHEl7hTyF – 12:27 AM
Both teams are on a back-to-back. Warriors host Pelicans. Clippers at Kings. Ty Lue did GSW a favor by pulling his stars. Kerr responds by sitting Klay and Draymond – 12:21 AM
In fairness, Lamb just made a great defensive read: the switch had Poole defending Kawhi. Lamb read it and called for the switch, and Draymond pressured the ball so the entry pass couldn’t happen before the switch – 11:48 PM
Lamb comes in and immediately blows a defensive assignment — or at least Draymond thought so, because he was yelling at him after the Plumlee dunk – 11:42 PM
Warriors are 3-of-20 from 3 late in the first half. Steve Kerr desperate for some capable spacing, goes to Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green. – 10:55 PM
Draymond Green’s defense on Russell Westbrook 😳 pic.twitter.com/69ZGFZnucA – 10:43 PM
After a Kuminga baseline dunk, Golden State takes 19-17 lead with 3:53 left in first quarter.
Golden State had Draymond Green sink into the paint while Westbrook was on ball. Been a rough start from outside for Clippers, with Leonard making only 3 out of 6 attempts. – 10:22 PM
Warriors starters vs. Clippers
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kawhi Leonard Paul George will both start for Los Angeles. – 9:45 PM
STARTERS 3/2
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mason Plumlee
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole – 9:45 PM
Warriors starters
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney
Clippers starters
Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi
Paul George
Mason Plumlee
No Marcus Morris, no Zubac for the Clippers – 9:36 PM
Klay, Dray, and Jordan at shootaround on Thursday morning. Dubs looking to stay in 5th place in the West with a win over the Clippers tonight. pic.twitter.com/oTTByGwMxg – 3:23 PM
A technical foul on Dillon Brooks. That’s 15. If he reaches 16 technical fouls this season, he’ll be issued an automatic one-game suspension. – 9:27 PM
Grizzlies open with Dillon Brooks on Jalen Green. Green had 33 in the first meeting. Green gets the assignment on Ja Morant. – 8:13 PM
I caught up with Grizzlies All-Star big Jaren Jackson Jr. He said he and Dillon Brooks are candidates to win DPOY.
“Talent isn’t going to win all the time. You’ve got to have guys who are willing to get dirty.”
Read our full interview here: https://t.co/6cf6WwaZy4 #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/gwAg2Am4PA – 12:28 PM
Dillon Brooks. 2-11 FG, 5 fouls, 3 rebounds, 18% FG. Legend. pic.twitter.com/QJhl7dbjiJ – 9:52 PM
Five highest-scoring Grizzlies quarters:
Ja Morant – 28
Jaren Jackson Jr. – 26
Dillon Brooks – 23
Morant – 22
TROY DANIELS – 22 – 9:21 PM
After a 1-7 first half, the joke-completing Dillon Brooks 3-16 is still in play. – 8:33 PM
More on this storyline
ClutchPoints: Draymond Green not even guarding Russell Westbrook. Russ finished the 1st with 6 points and 3 assists. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 3, 2023
Clutch Points: “You’re taught in basketball, you’re open, take the shot. But if you’re open every play, you kind of start questioning yourself.” Draymond Green on the Warriors’ sagging defensive scheme against Russell Westbrook and the Clippers 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/r73FDmQb0L -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 3, 2023
Kendrick Perkins: Never thought it would come a day where I totally agree @Money23Green but the day has come!!! He’s a 100% right when it comes down to European players being held to the same standard as US players… especially when your the back to back MVP! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on… -via Twitter @KendrickPerkins / March 3, 2023
Brooks is a plodder, a holder, an anticipator. His game is compressed, tight, clogged. He knows where you want to go and will do everything in his power to make sure you don’t get there. It is not the stuff of poetry. Seriously, who sees the beauty in fighting through a screen? “Here’s what I like,” Brooks says. “I like guarding All-Stars. I like guarding guys the NBA likes so I can shut ’em down.” -via ESPN / March 3, 2023
FTW: How do you describe the defensive identity of the Grizzlies? Jaren Jackson Jr: It’s been elite communication. Everybody moves on a string. We play hard. We play the same way. We know what the others are going to do. We hold it down. Dillon Brooks and I are both Defensive Player of the Year candidates. That gives us a lot of options. -via For The Win / March 1, 2023
Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman said Dillon Brooks was not shopped at the deadline. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / February 10, 2023