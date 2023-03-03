Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) play against the Denver Nuggets (44-19) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (10:00 pm ET)

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Looks like the Nuggets could tie Boston and Milwaukee for most wins in the NBA if they win tonight vs Memphis.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Grizzlies:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Nuggets-Grizzlies tips off in half an hour. Let’s pregame.

✅ Jeff Green, Thomas Bryant in the spotlight

✅ Bad Jokic takes, ranked!

✅ Future Headlines

✅ A Mr. Nugget same game parlay

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Vlatko Čančar is out tonight, joining Zeke Nnaji.

Everyone else is good to go.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. are available for tonight’s game.

Vlatko Čančar is OUT.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Bruce couldn’t wait to put on the new @Avalanche sweater 😁

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Taylor Jenkins said that Ja Morant will have to wear the mask for a few weeks. He has a mask that has been custom-made for his face that will be shipped to Los Angeles, hopefully in time for Sunday’s game.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone credits the Memphis Grizzlies halfcourt defense with their ability to shrink the floor and provide multiple efforts consistently.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

New shirt just dropped designed by local artist Charlo 🏔

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

