Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) play against the Denver Nuggets (44-19) at Ball Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTERS vs. @Denver Nuggets
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis
pic.twitter.com/i1rryJQX1Q – 9:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Looks like the Nuggets could tie Boston and Milwaukee for most wins in the NBA if they win tonight vs Memphis.
(MIL has 17 losses, BOS will have 19, same as DEN now) – 9:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Grizzlies:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:31 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets-Grizzlies tips off in half an hour. Let’s pregame.
✅ Jeff Green, Thomas Bryant in the spotlight
✅ Bad Jokic takes, ranked!
✅ Future Headlines
✅ A Mr. Nugget same game parlay
youtube.com/live/8eos7fcMS… – 9:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the shades set it off. go rams @David Roddy pic.twitter.com/rB23d2MDM7 – 9:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon are available tonight. Vlatko Cancar is out. – 9:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Vlatko Čančar is out tonight, joining Zeke Nnaji.
Everyone else is good to go.
Expect Jeff Green to slide into the backup PF spot. – 9:13 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. are available for tonight’s game.
Vlatko Čančar is OUT.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Z1n5eo0xWP – 9:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bruce couldn’t wait to put on the new @Avalanche sweater 😁
Thank you for the gear 🤝 pic.twitter.com/W5nOep7Szt – 8:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said that Ja Morant will have to wear the mask for a few weeks. He has a mask that has been custom-made for his face that will be shipped to Los Angeles, hopefully in time for Sunday’s game.
Tonight’s mask is just standard. – 8:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grizzlies locker room music was blasting during Michael Malone’s pregame presser. – 8:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone credits the Memphis Grizzlies halfcourt defense with their ability to shrink the floor and provide multiple efforts consistently.
Last game, Xavier Tillman shouldered the Nikola Jokić assignment well. Denver’s gotta break that this time. – 8:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Wide range of fits tonight 💧
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/itsOTdGawg – 7:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
New shirt just dropped designed by local artist Charlo 🏔
Stop by @UCHealth’s tables at sections 144 and 367 at tonight’s game and get your very own for free! pic.twitter.com/B65xZ59cVV – 7:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3-pointers by a player shooting 45+ 3P% this season:
116 — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
109 — Malcolm Brogdon
53 — Yuta Watanabe
Nobody else has more than 20. pic.twitter.com/T9khfTcKsb – 6:49 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
🎂 Jayson Tatum turns 25 today! 🎂
🎁 Last year on his birthday he scored 37 points against Memphis. This year, his gift is playing the Brooklyn Nets. pic.twitter.com/dEmCX1GPEI – 6:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 14:
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
DPOY: Jaren Jackson Jr.
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Malcom Brogdon
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: James Jones
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
youtube.com/watch?v=WkwVr8… pic.twitter.com/MrzSe02z0E – 5:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Programming note: @psaundersdp is handling #Nuggets coverage tonight. Taking a few days while I can get them. – 5:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant will wear a face mask tonight vs. Denver, but it’s unclear how he suffered the nasal fracture it will protect.
Now, @VinceGoodwill is wondering if Morant’s off-court decision making is impacting his potential to be the face of the NBA.
➡️yhoo.it/3KPP4TM pic.twitter.com/K08ILHdIwv – 5:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Shooting efficiency lagged behind early, but he’s averaging 40.1% from 3 on 7.1 attempts a night since 12/8.
There have still been ups and downs, but their the normal ups and downs of an All-Star candidate.
Looking forward to Jamal’s performance tonight vs Dillon Brooks. – 4:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
3 treys for @FDSportsbook’s Super Trey Day.
Get three 30% boosts: https://t.co/hQru5Bsdt7 pic.twitter.com/YudOCqAiiG – 4:54 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
13-0 run to open the game, Den Bosch should probably call a timeo-…oh, that’s a football score? pic.twitter.com/uCZnFrbXRQ – 4:50 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Best records in the NBA over each team’s last 41 games (half a season)
Nuggets: 30-11
Bucks: 30-11
Sixers: 28-13
Knicks: 27-14
Celtics: 27-14
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brunson-is-b… – 4:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Full transparency: I can’t say for sure if this is the play where Ja Morant was injured without team confirmation.
But on this play it does look like Sengun hits him in the face, and Morant immediately grabs his nose. pic.twitter.com/wh0mdEqg5h – 4:13 PM
