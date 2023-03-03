Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,319,384 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,666,787 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
@BasketNews_com
Nuggets coach Mike Malone fired back at Nikola Jokic’s critics in a best possible way 🗣️👊 pic.twitter.com/WeqhWGUv6M – 3:04 AM
@MattGeorgeSAC
