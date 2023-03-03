Live stream: Jazz 12, Thunder 19

The Utah Jazz (31-32) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-34) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Utah Jazz 12, Oklahoma City Thunder 19 (Q1 06:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Working together on both ends 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aU2iVPwVYf – 8:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wow. That was a beautiful spinning lay for Josh Giddey at the rim under pressure like that queen song. – 8:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Slow starts have plagued the Thunder out of the break. Not tonight. OKC is 5-of-6 from three with a quick 17-8 lead over Utah. – 8:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If the Thunder continue making every single shot they will not lose this game. My hot take – 8:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder have already gotten two offensive fouls against the Jazz one by Joe and one by Dort. They continue to blitz the nets, OKC is up 17-6. – 8:15 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
OKC opens the game with a quick 11-4 lead less than 2 minutes into the game – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort hit back to back triples, and OKC is on an 11-4 run to start on City Edition night. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams just hit a three, and screamed BOOM, OKC leads by three. Good energy in the building tonight, but that might just be the apparent Arkansas fan base behind me – 8:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER ARRRRREEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAARRRTTTTTIIINNNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/awZIhMsiB7 – 8:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ochai jersey in OKC and a lot of love here for him pic.twitter.com/dQdskBrNfj – 8:08 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
First Ochai Agbaji jersey sighting on the road. @KUHoops fans making the drive to OKC pic.twitter.com/QoeBhxTgLK – 8:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Big cheers at paycom center for Ochai Agbaji, who played his college ball at relatively nearby Kansas – 8:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎷𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 in OKC🎷
David Locke @DLocke09
First Ochai Agbaji jersey sighting on the road. @KUHoops fans making the drive to OKC – 8:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
A warm welcome home to our Thunder Legacy players 🏡
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Friday night five!
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Butler wore No. 12 at Baylor, No. 13 for the Jazz and now No. 14 for the Thunder. – 7:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jared Butler will wear No. 14 for the Thunder.
Also worn by …
Jaylen Hoard
Svi Mykhailiuk
Devon Hall
D.J. Augustin
Reggie Williams
Daequan Cook
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Selfies and signatures ✍️
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I spent everyday with Kevin. We talked a lot. Worked out a lot. He yelled at me a lot because I fouled him.”
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Jazz
Giddey
Joe
Dort
JDub
JWill
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t miss the Jazz Pregame show tonight on @ATTSportsNetRM ⏰
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Work from the top of the key! 🔑 pic.twitter.com/y5AUHqIk4U – 7:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on the 2nd annual Thunder Legacy Weekend this weekend
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think they’ll be great.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fresh face warming up for the Thunder pic.twitter.com/ezhaOY1d0r – 6:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“He’d let us cut his hand off if we (wanted),” Mark Daigneault said of Kenrich Williams’ wrist injury, speaking to K-Rich’s competitiveness. – 6:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said it’s tough that Kenrich Williams is out for the season, especially since he loves to lead by example: “He’d let us cut his hand off if (it meant he could play).” – 6:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jazz assistant coach Irv Roland wearing a “free Julius Jones” shirt at Paycom tonight pic.twitter.com/P4NEWf4O6I – 6:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ousmane Dieng with some pregame work pic.twitter.com/oK3Z1LloMi – 5:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Background of the Thunder Legacy Network: oklahoman.com/story/sports/c… – 5:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
It’s Thunder Legacy night in OKC. A bunch of former players will be at the game.
Here’s our story from last year. And look out for another Thunder Legacy story in the next few days.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng getting ready with some contested catch and shoot corner 3’s pic.twitter.com/JZTqyDrbVX – 5:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder gears up for the Jazz, OKC looks to apply discipline and focus on the defensive end against a familiar opponent.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 14:
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
DPOY: Jaren Jackson Jr.
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Malcom Brogdon
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: James Jones
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 14:
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
DPOY: Jaren Jackson Jr.
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Malcom Brogdon
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: James Jones
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast from the Paycom Center:
🏀 Why the tanking narrative, is a bad one
🏀 Jalen Williams had a great week
🏀 Dario Saric’s future
🏀 Jared Butler signing
#ThunderUp:
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast from the Paycom Center:
🏀 Why the tanking narrative, is a bad one
🏀 Jalen Williams had a great week
🏀 Dario Saric’s future
🏀 Jared Butler signing
#ThunderUp:
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Jared Butler to Two-Way Contract
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: #Pistons sign former #Thunder forward Eugene Omoruyi to 10-day contract detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 3:57 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Jared Butler two-way signing is now official, per the Thunder. – 3:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder officially sign Jared Butler to a two-way deal: pic.twitter.com/p9nxxtMD5o – 3:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Robert Woodard II on former two-way players Lindy Waters III & Eugene Omoruyi being converted to standard NBA contracts: pic.twitter.com/HaVl3MPWfs – 3:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Kameron Woods how important it is for the guys to see Lindy Waters III play so hard for the Blue after a hot stretch in the NBA, and Woods was very complimentary of Waters III: pic.twitter.com/BXF9eZT2W2 – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Oliver Sarr in today’s OKC Blue game:
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
it’s time to,,, 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 🔮
Which Jazzman will have the first assist?
The Jazz will make +/- 12.5 threes?
Reply by tip-off and you could win TWO lower bowl tickets to a future home game and a Team Store gift card.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Clippers pick right now is #17. If tonight:
– Kings beat Clippers
– Timberwolves beat Lakers
– Hawks beat Blazers
The LAC pick falls to #15. If you throw in these two outcomes:
– Jazz beat Thunder
– Pelicans beat Warriors
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
During halftime of the OKC Blue game, a large group of people officially became U.S. citizens pic.twitter.com/h4y1GzI54U – 2:07 PM