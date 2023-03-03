Jazz vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $4,739,564 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,306,374 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Turns out a birthday in OKC isn’t so bad when it’s with good people ❤️ @millerjryan @Tjonesonthenba pic.twitter.com/wHiKVT3Paq2:44 AM

