Live stream: Knicks 7, Heat 6

The New York Knicks (37-27) play against the Miami Heat (33-30) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
New York Knicks 7, Miami Heat 6 (Q1 09:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks using Julius Randle to attack Bam Adebayo on the defensive end early on. Mixed results so far. – 8:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Herro and Jimmy Butler (?!) open the game with 3s. Not sure what is happening. Will report back once I find out. – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Knicks-Heat live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux app.link.nba.com/NateMIANYK – 8:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quentin Grimes has to guard Jimmy Butler, but he did a great job twice already anticipating Bam cuts or drives and got in position to cut it off. – 8:14 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Miami played an intro video on the Jumbotron highlighting the Knicks-Heat rivalry with 90s flashbacks. Good stuff. – 8:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Knicks-Heat! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream app.link.nba.com/NateMIANYK – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven starting for the Sioux Falls Skyforce tonight. – 7:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call tonight for Knicks-Heat at 8 PM ET with @Danny Leroux! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream app.link.nba.com/NateMIANYK – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Omer Yurtseven in the starting lineup tonight for Sioux Falls Skyforce, along with Jamal Cain. – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
No shock — RJ Barrett, Knicks keep focus on the next game newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going with the same starting lineup for the fifth straight game: Vincent, Herro, Butler, Love and Adebayo. – 7:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So I weigh advanced metrics slightly less in the 6MOY race than I would for, say, MVP.
They still matter though, and the numbers are picking up on something significant with Quickley. This is a real race.
But I lean on Brogdon on efficiency, playmaking and versatility. – 6:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nikola Jovic says he still has not graduated from high school. He said it turns out he has to attend his final exams in person in Europe. – 6:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now that Butler is officially in, I’ll say that the Heat need to get this in the mud a bit like they did earlier in the year
I’d imagine they lean on switching in this matchup, although I called for drop last game
Win the turnover battle… – 6:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Huge 10-game slate
– Knicks go for 8 straight
– Jimmy playing?
– Clippers/Kings, Westbrook
– Warriors alive
– Breaking Lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/PdPErKBV2M pic.twitter.com/JZVhh5tHuj – 6:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Mitchell Robinson’s price on @mojo has been peaking since his return from injury after the All-Star Break… Will it continue to rise? pic.twitter.com/ewOUfkE4WE – 6:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#NYKvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (knee), Nikola Jovic (back) and Omer Yurtseven (G-League) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Knicks. – 6:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra confirms that Kyle Lowry (knee) also will be out Saturday vs. visiting Hawks. – 6:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry will also miss tomorrow’s game vs. Hawks. – 6:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Saw these Sixth Man of the Year Odds from a story posted this morning. Immanuel Quickley was +1200 or lower at all of the major books.
As of right now, Quickley is +150 to win the award at Caesar’s.
That’s the biggest single-day non-injury jump I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/yDpZWOnLuS – 6:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say both Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will be available tonight. Both had been listed as questionable. – 6:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Good news for the Heat: Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will be available tonight vs. Knicks. – 6:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Cody Zeller says he stayed up to speed by relentlessly chasing NBA opportunities. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat starting lineup with Caleb Martin has been a positive for most of the season. But since Martin was moved to the bench, the starting unit has been struggling to produce positive results. A look at what has changed miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:40 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said PJ Washington was able to get on the court yesterday and do a few things but wasn’t able to do too much. Said there’s a possibility PJ could play on their upcoming 3-game road, but Detroit is more of a possibility than either of the stops in New York. – 5:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
1,256 Free Throws Made 🏀
In a campaign to end childhood hunger, the Knicks will donate $50 to No Kid Hungry in collaboration with DoorDash for every free throw made throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/UceFkjQSc9 – 5:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Between his production and the Knicks’ record, Immanuel Quickley has put together a solid case for the NBA’s Sixth Man award over the past three months: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Best records in the NBA over each team’s last 41 games (half a season)
Nuggets: 30-11
Bucks: 30-11
Sixers: 28-13
Knicks: 27-14
Celtics: 27-14
tommybeer.substack.com/p/brunson-is-b… – 4:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“He’s got a knack for getting deflections and steals at meaningful moments.”
All-Acces: Bucks Take Down Heat & Suns premieres NOW on Bucks Youtube!! pic.twitter.com/aA9aP2x4GF – 4:01 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Carlos Boozers twin sons are just monsters. They led Miami Columbus in winning a state semifinal game …. 71-28. They’re sophomores. 👀 – 3:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks at 10-13
“Thibs should play the younger guys (IQ, Grimes, Deuce) more and older guys less.”
“Whatever!! Your just a Thibs hater!!”
Thibs adjusts and plays the younger guys more.
Knicks at 37-27
“Welllll the Thibs haters quiet now!!”
“Yeah. lol Thibs haters got owned” – 3:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Cody Zeller says he stayed up to speed by relentlessly chasing NBA opportunities. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Herro and Strus on staying together; Heat injury report grows. – 3:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
The Knicks have a top 5 record in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/f4nHKtltEl – 3:04 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kinda interesting that most used comp for Immanuel Quickley when he was a rookie was Lou Williams, and now Quickley is the 6th Man of the Year favorite (to me, at least), an award Williams won 3 times. Quickley turned out to be a diff. player because of how good he is defensively pic.twitter.com/tNTLIXtGhX – 3:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Canes guard Jordan Miller – about to play his last home game in Coral Gables – says he’s appreciative of everyone who’s been so kind to him during his years at Miami. He was a favorite, no doubt about it. – 2:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett not ready to gloat about ‘shock the world’ prediction.
Also talks role reduction.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
From recruiting rising talent to developing company-wide initiatives, the women of Human Capital continue to make a difference with the HEAT.
Read their stories and how they hope to inspire the next generation of women leaders – https://t.co/yD3Yuy949e
#HERStory / @ATT pic.twitter.com/sS0tP4yScd – 2:14 PM
