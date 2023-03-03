Live stream: Knicks 7, Heat 6

The New York Knicks (37-27) play against the Miami Heat (33-30) at Miami-Dade Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

New York Knicks 7, Miami Heat 6 (Q1 09:23)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Knicks using Julius Randle to attack Bam Adebayo on the defensive end early on. Mixed results so far. – Knicks using Julius Randle to attack Bam Adebayo on the defensive end early on. Mixed results so far. – 8:16 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Herro and Jimmy Butler (?!) open the game with 3s. Not sure what is happening. Will report back once I find out. – Herro and Jimmy Butler (?!) open the game with 3s. Not sure what is happening. Will report back once I find out. – 8:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Knicks daring Butler to shoot

So he does – Knicks daring Butler to shootSo he does – 8:15 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Quentin Grimes has to guard Jimmy Butler, but he did a great job twice already anticipating Bam cuts or drives and got in position to cut it off. – Quentin Grimes has to guard Jimmy Butler, but he did a great job twice already anticipating Bam cuts or drives and got in position to cut it off. – 8:14 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

BREAKING: Heat made a 3 to open the game. – BREAKING: Heat made a 3 to open the game. – 8:13 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jimmy Butler on Jalen Brunson to start. I like it. – Jimmy Butler on Jalen Brunson to start. I like it. – 8:13 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Miami played an intro video on the Jumbotron highlighting the Knicks-Heat rivalry with 90s flashbacks. Good stuff. – Miami played an intro video on the Jumbotron highlighting the Knicks-Heat rivalry with 90s flashbacks. Good stuff. – 8:12 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Lot of Knick fans in Miami tonight – Lot of Knick fans in Miami tonight – 8:07 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

FWIW: Knicks line jumped from -3 to +1.5 in the last hour – FWIW: Knicks line jumped from -3 to +1.5 in the last hour – 8:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Omer Yurtseven starting for the Sioux Falls Skyforce tonight. – Omer Yurtseven starting for the Sioux Falls Skyforce tonight. – 7:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Omer Yurtseven in the starting lineup tonight for Sioux Falls Skyforce, along with Jamal Cain. – Omer Yurtseven in the starting lineup tonight for Sioux Falls Skyforce, along with Jamal Cain. – 7:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. Orlando Robinson again inactive. – 7:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat going with the same starting lineup for the fifth straight game: Vincent, Herro, Butler, Love and Adebayo. – Heat going with the same starting lineup for the fifth straight game: Vincent, Herro, Butler, Love and Adebayo. – 7:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Man, going from Miami and Dallas to Milwaukee is such a jarring difference in weather lol – Man, going from Miami and Dallas to Milwaukee is such a jarring difference in weather lol – 7:15 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

So I weigh advanced metrics slightly less in the 6MOY race than I would for, say, MVP.

They still matter though, and the numbers are picking up on something significant with Quickley. This is a real race.

But I lean on Brogdon on efficiency, playmaking and versatility. – So I weigh advanced metrics slightly less in the 6MOY race than I would for, say, MVP.They still matter though, and the numbers are picking up on something significant with Quickley. This is a real race.But I lean on Brogdon on efficiency, playmaking and versatility. – 6:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Nikola Jovic says he still has not graduated from high school. He said it turns out he has to attend his final exams in person in Europe. – Nikola Jovic says he still has not graduated from high school. He said it turns out he has to attend his final exams in person in Europe. – 6:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Now that Butler is officially in, I’ll say that the Heat need to get this in the mud a bit like they did earlier in the year

I’d imagine they lean on switching in this matchup, although I called for drop last game

Win the turnover battle… – Now that Butler is officially in, I’ll say that the Heat need to get this in the mud a bit like they did earlier in the yearI’d imagine they lean on switching in this matchup, although I called for drop last gameWin the turnover battle… – 6:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

– Huge 10-game slate

– Knicks go for 8 straight

– Jimmy playing?

– Clippers/Kings, Westbrook

– Warriors alive

– Breaking Lineup news from across league

NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!

📺 https://t.co/PdPErKBV2M pic.twitter.com/JZVhh5tHuj – 6:35 PM Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA– Huge 10-game slate– Knicks go for 8 straight– Jimmy playing?– Clippers/Kings, Westbrook– Warriors alive– Breaking Lineup news from across leagueNBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Mitchell Robinson’s price on @mojo has been peaking since his return from injury after the All-Star Break… Will it continue to rise? 6:34 PM Mitchell Robinson’s price on @mojo has been peaking since his return from injury after the All-Star Break… Will it continue to rise? pic.twitter.com/ewOUfkE4WE

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra confirms that Kyle Lowry (knee) also will be out Saturday vs. visiting Hawks. – Spoelstra confirms that Kyle Lowry (knee) also will be out Saturday vs. visiting Hawks. – 6:19 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kyle Lowry is out tonight vs Knicks. – Kyle Lowry is out tonight vs Knicks. – 6:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry will also miss tomorrow’s game vs. Hawks. – Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry will also miss tomorrow’s game vs. Hawks. – 6:18 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will play. – Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will play. – 6:17 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Saw these Sixth Man of the Year Odds from a story posted this morning. Immanuel Quickley was +1200 or lower at all of the major books.

As of right now, Quickley is +150 to win the award at Caesar’s.

That’s the biggest single-day non-injury jump I’ve ever seen. 6:15 PM Saw these Sixth Man of the Year Odds from a story posted this morning. Immanuel Quickley was +1200 or lower at all of the major books.As of right now, Quickley is +150 to win the award at Caesar’s.That’s the biggest single-day non-injury jump I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/yDpZWOnLuS

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat say both Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will be available tonight. Both had been listed as questionable. – Heat say both Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will be available tonight. Both had been listed as questionable. – 6:14 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Good news for the Heat: Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will be available tonight vs. Knicks. – Good news for the Heat: Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will be available tonight vs. Knicks. – 6:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin both active tonight vs the Knicks – Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin both active tonight vs the Knicks – 6:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Cody Zeller says he stayed up to speed by relentlessly chasing NBA opportunities. 5:43 PM From earlier — Heat’s Cody Zeller says he stayed up to speed by relentlessly chasing NBA opportunities. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat starting lineup with Caleb Martin has been a positive for most of the season. But since Martin was moved to the bench, the starting unit has been struggling to produce positive results. A look at what has changed 5:40 PM The Heat starting lineup with Caleb Martin has been a positive for most of the season. But since Martin was moved to the bench, the starting unit has been struggling to produce positive results. A look at what has changed miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Rod Boone @rodboone

Steve Clifford said PJ Washington was able to get on the court yesterday and do a few things but wasn’t able to do too much. Said there’s a possibility PJ could play on their upcoming 3-game road, but Detroit is more of a possibility than either of the stops in New York. – Steve Clifford said PJ Washington was able to get on the court yesterday and do a few things but wasn’t able to do too much. Said there’s a possibility PJ could play on their upcoming 3-game road, but Detroit is more of a possibility than either of the stops in New York. – 5:30 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

1,256 Free Throws Made 🏀

In a campaign to end childhood hunger, the Knicks will donate $50 to No Kid Hungry in collaboration with DoorDash for every free throw made throughout the season. 5:20 PM 1,256 Free Throws Made 🏀In a campaign to end childhood hunger, the Knicks will donate $50 to No Kid Hungry in collaboration with DoorDash for every free throw made throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/UceFkjQSc9

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: Between his production and the Knicks’ record, Immanuel Quickley has put together a solid case for the NBA’s Sixth Man award over the past three months: 4:48 PM From earlier: Between his production and the Knicks’ record, Immanuel Quickley has put together a solid case for the NBA’s Sixth Man award over the past three months: sny.tv/articles/knick…

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Best records in the NBA over each team’s last 41 games (half a season)

Nuggets: 30-11

Bucks: 30-11

Sixers: 28-13

Knicks: 27-14

Celtics: 27-14

tommybeer.substack.com/p/brunson-is-b… – 4:38 PM Best records in the NBA over each team’s last 41 games (half a season)Nuggets: 30-11Bucks: 30-11Sixers: 28-13Knicks: 27-14Celtics: 27-14

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“He’s got a knack for getting deflections and steals at meaningful moments.”

All-Acces: Bucks Take Down Heat & Suns premieres NOW on Bucks Youtube!! 4:01 PM “He’s got a knack for getting deflections and steals at meaningful moments.”All-Acces: Bucks Take Down Heat & Suns premieres NOW on Bucks Youtube!! pic.twitter.com/aA9aP2x4GF

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Carlos Boozers twin sons are just monsters. They led Miami Columbus in winning a state semifinal game …. 71-28. They’re sophomores. 👀 – Carlos Boozers twin sons are just monsters. They led Miami Columbus in winning a state semifinal game …. 71-28. They’re sophomores. 👀 – 3:35 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks at 10-13

“Thibs should play the younger guys (IQ, Grimes, Deuce) more and older guys less.”

“Whatever!! Your just a Thibs hater!!”

Thibs adjusts and plays the younger guys more.

Knicks at 37-27

“Welllll the Thibs haters quiet now!!”

“Yeah. lol Thibs haters got owned” – Knicks at 10-13“Thibs should play the younger guys (IQ, Grimes, Deuce) more and older guys less.”“Whatever!! Your just a Thibs hater!!”Thibs adjusts and plays the younger guys more.Knicks at 37-27“Welllll the Thibs haters quiet now!!”“Yeah. lol Thibs haters got owned” – 3:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Cody Zeller says he stayed up to speed by relentlessly chasing NBA opportunities. Heat’s Cody Zeller says he stayed up to speed by relentlessly chasing NBA opportunities. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Herro and Strus on staying together; Heat injury report grows. – 3:20 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than

Luka

Tatum

Embiid

Shai

Kyrie

Giannis

Kawhi

Ja

Siakam

Harden

Mitchell

Trae

The Knicks have a top 5 record in that stretch. 3:04 PM Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points thanLukaTatumEmbiidShaiKyrieGiannisKawhiJaSiakamHardenMitchellTraeThe Knicks have a top 5 record in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/f4nHKtltEl

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Kinda interesting that most used comp for Immanuel Quickley when he was a rookie was Lou Williams, and now Quickley is the 6th Man of the Year favorite (to me, at least), an award Williams won 3 times. Quickley turned out to be a diff. player because of how good he is defensively 3:02 PM Kinda interesting that most used comp for Immanuel Quickley when he was a rookie was Lou Williams, and now Quickley is the 6th Man of the Year favorite (to me, at least), an award Williams won 3 times. Quickley turned out to be a diff. player because of how good he is defensively pic.twitter.com/tNTLIXtGhX

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Canes guard Jordan Miller – about to play his last home game in Coral Gables – says he’s appreciative of everyone who’s been so kind to him during his years at Miami. He was a favorite, no doubt about it. – Canes guard Jordan Miller – about to play his last home game in Coral Gables – says he’s appreciative of everyone who’s been so kind to him during his years at Miami. He was a favorite, no doubt about it. – 2:32 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett not ready to gloat about ‘shock the world’ prediction.

Also talks role reduction.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:16 PM RJ Barrett not ready to gloat about ‘shock the world’ prediction.Also talks role reduction.