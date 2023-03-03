Magic vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (26-37) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-44) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Orlando Magic 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Orlando:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/KuvwwAurzl – 6:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Jonathan Isaac’s season-ending surgery: “My heart hurts for [Jonathan]. Our prayers will continue to go up that he continues a healthy, speedy recovery…”
(🎥: Orlando Magic) pic.twitter.com/81Id2XCm4F – 6:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ZAJv9AFfLs – 6:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jonathan Isaac injury update: Magic forward undergoes season-ending surgery to repair torn adductor muscle
cbssports.com/nba/news/jonat… – 5:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said PJ Washington was able to get on the court yesterday and do a few things but wasn’t able to do too much. Said there’s a possibility PJ could play on their upcoming 3-game road, but Detroit is more of a possibility than either of the stops in New York. – 5:30 PM
Steve Clifford said PJ Washington was able to get on the court yesterday and do a few things but wasn’t able to do too much. Said there’s a possibility PJ could play on their upcoming 3-game road, but Detroit is more of a possibility than either of the stops in New York. – 5:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 14:
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
DPOY: Jaren Jackson Jr.
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Malcom Brogdon
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: James Jones
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
youtube.com/watch?v=WkwVr8… pic.twitter.com/MrzSe02z0E – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Here with @James Edwards III and we’re moving into the rebuilding teams section of the podcast.
Breaking down the Hornets and the Pistons, starting with Charlotte.
youtube.com/live/_BD0dr6Fs… – 4:56 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has suffered another season-ending injury. He had surgery to repair a torn left adductor muscle.
This is the latest setback for the 25-year-old, who was previously sidelined for nearly 2.5 years after tearing his ACL: basketballnews.com/stories/magics… – 4:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“Let’s get creative.” 👨🎨 We teamed up with @honeywell and @DigiBridgeUS to guide a group of students through the entire process of product design!
#SwarmToServe | @Kelly Oubre pic.twitter.com/ItA4iwmsgZ – 4:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Magic F Jonathan Isaac will miss the remainder of the season to have surgery on a torn adductor muscle, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
Isaac played in just 11 games this season after missing the last two years with leg injuries. pic.twitter.com/kPymhj83va – 4:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“Jonathan (Isaac) has worked extremely hard to return to the court this season and has demonstrated his impact on our team. We will be by his side as he focuses on the work ahead.” – @OrlandoMagic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman
nba.com/magic/news/jon… – 4:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac had an MRI conducted Wednesday, which revealed the torn left adductor muscle (inner thigh), after he felt discomfort following Tuesday’s practice in Milwaukee. – 4:22 PM
Jonathan Isaac had an MRI conducted Wednesday, which revealed the torn left adductor muscle (inner thigh), after he felt discomfort following Tuesday’s practice in Milwaukee. – 4:22 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Magic F Jonathan Isaac undergoes season ending surgery
sportando.basketball/en/magic-f-jon… – 4:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
PRESS RELEASE:
@Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac to miss remainder of the 2022-23 regular season
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/4LHbrVn5Vp – 4:20 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac underwent season-ending surgery today to repair a torn left adductor muscle. Brutal setback for Isaac, 25, who played only 11 games this season after missing two years with a torn ACL. An MRI revealed the adductor injury on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/nkPMfszXPI – 4:15 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, @JLEdwardsIII and I are going to be podcasting here in like 15 minutes! Talking
-Russ and the Clippers
-KD’s debut with Phoenix
-Charlotte’s rebuild
-Detroit’s rebuild!
youtube.com/live/_BD0dr6Fs… – 3:56 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Oh he zoomin’ 🏃💨👀
@ArrowExt | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/GoeuQ2npRx – 1:30 PM
