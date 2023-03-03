Live stream: Nets 15, Celtics 37

The Brooklyn Nets (34-28) play against the Boston Celtics (45-18) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 15, Boston Celtics 37 (Q2 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Key stats that help explain Boston’s huge lead.
* Pts in the Paint: 16-6 Boston
* Fast break points: 9-0 Boston
Boston Celtics @celtics
That’s how you wanna start ✅
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dennis blasting off 🚀
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Slater @erikslater_
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Boston Celtics @celtics
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Boston Celtics @celtics
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Boston Celtics @celtics
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games played and many more to come for @Al Horford☘️
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Boston Celtics @celtics
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games played and many more to come for @Al Horford ☘️
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – March 3, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – March 3, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton
Boston Celtics @celtics
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Boston Celtics @celtics
Pride Night cheer cards for every fan in the building 🏳️🌈☘️
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
StatMuse @statmuse
Boston Celtics @celtics
Boston Celtics @celtics
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
Erik Slater @erikslater_
JV’s update on Ben Simmons:
“During his strengthening process he did experience some back soreness. Now we’re in the process of strengthening the knee while also managing the back… I’m really day-to-day on what it looks like going forward because of the addition of the back.” pic.twitter.com/T4Ubzdp8VG – 6:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame, Jacque Vaughn told the media that Ben Simmons is also experiencing some back soreness. The staff is now in the process of strenghthening the knee while also managing the back.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons experienced back soreness during the strengthening period for his knee.
Did not provide a timetable and called the process day to day.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston Celtics @celtics
Boston Celtics @celtics
Boston Celtics @celtics
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The last time I was here the Nets lost by 45 points. Little did we all know it would be Kyrie’s last game as a Net and the final of the 7/11 era.
What a difference a month can make.
Brooklyn heads into this one as an 11-point underdog on a 4-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/tUOlQjSwXI – 5:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Individual Award Leaderboard, Week 14:
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
DPOY: Jaren Jackson Jr.
ROY: Paolo Banchero
MIP: Lauri Markkanen
6MAN: Malcom Brogdon
COACH: Mike Brown
EXEC: James Jones
CLUTCH: De’Aaron Fox
youtube.com/watch?v=WkwVr8… pic.twitter.com/MrzSe02z0E – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Best records in the NBA over each team’s last 41 games (half a season)
Nuggets: 30-11
Bucks: 30-11
Sixers: 28-13
Knicks: 27-14
Celtics: 27-14
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Today in Sac:
Zubac is questionable
Kawhi is out
Norm Powell is out with a left shoulder subluxation
Morris is out (elbow)
And the G League/two-way guys (Moon. Preston, Boston, Diabate) are out, too.
PG isn’t on the phone injury report so he should be good to play. – 4:05 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
StatMuse @statmuse
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
The Knicks have a top 5 record in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/f4nHKtltEl – 3:04 PM
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
The Knicks have a top 5 record in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/f4nHKtltEl – 3:04 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
“You can’t have pride in this game, in this sport. Proud people are the ones who fall.”
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jay King @ByJayKing
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — Danny Green spoke to me about his buyout decision.
Despite initial reports the #Celtics targeted him, he said the idea didn’t go far despite his own interest.
“We didn’t have a conversation. There was some interest … but not a lot.”
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Malcolm Brogdon (right ankle soreness) – PROBABLE
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nemanja Bjelica makes his season debut with Fenerbahce tonight. It’s his first game since June 13, 2022 and the Game 5 of the NBA Finals between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Oh he zoomin’ 🏃💨👀
