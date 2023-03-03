Nets vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 3, 2023

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,656,434 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,945,390 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Manning
@RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — Grant Williams smiled, laughed, dribbled as his natural ability to connect, like he did with Kemba & other Bobcats as a kid, shined at a Boston court unveiling
Stressors & frustration remain after a DNP-CD vs. CLE tho, his 1st since 2021: clnsmedia.com/grant-williams… pic.twitter.com/EMgq7rljs92:25 AM

