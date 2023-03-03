Nikola Vucevic on exchange with Patrick Beverley: We're competitors... Sometimes you don't agree, talk it out and it's over

KC Johnson: Nikola Vucevic on exchange with PBev:”People always make a big deal out of when players argue on the court. That’s part of the game. We’re competitors. We’re trying to make the right play. Sometimes you don’t agree on the same thing in the moment. Talk it out and it’s over with.”
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic on exchange with PBev:”People always make a big deal out of when players argue on the court. That’s part of the game. We’re competitors. We’re trying to make the right play. Sometimes you don’t agree on the same thing in the moment. Talk it out and it’s over with.” – 12:27 PM
Nikola Vucevic on exchange with PBev:”People always make a big deal out of when players argue on the court. That’s part of the game. We’re competitors. We’re trying to make the right play. Sometimes you don’t agree on the same thing in the moment. Talk it out and it’s over with.” – 12:27 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Dragic’s role was in question following the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/vet… – 4:00 PM
Dragic’s role was in question following the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/vet… – 4:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Nikola Vucevic is his own toughest critic, so if a teammate is going to go at him they need to know that. A source said Vooch is not thrilled with recent finger-pointing going on, and the tone it’s delivered. Guess who is a FA this summer?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/2… – 3:04 PM
Nikola Vucevic is his own toughest critic, so if a teammate is going to go at him they need to know that. A source said Vooch is not thrilled with recent finger-pointing going on, and the tone it’s delivered. Guess who is a FA this summer?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/3/2… – 3:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is a willing passer, even if Patrick Beverley said he wants the LaVine shooting, not passing
That’s not the only reason LaVine’s 41-point, 0-assist night stood out. It continued LaVine’s recent aggressive efficiency
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:08 PM
Zach LaVine is a willing passer, even if Patrick Beverley said he wants the LaVine shooting, not passing
That’s not the only reason LaVine’s 41-point, 0-assist night stood out. It continued LaVine’s recent aggressive efficiency
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley once again calling for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to shoot more — specifically 20+ attempts per game — after tonight’s win.
Zach went 14-for-20, DeMar went 7-for-16.
Zach was all here for the encouragement: “Bev wants me to shoot everything — and I love it.” – 10:26 PM
Patrick Beverley once again calling for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan to shoot more — specifically 20+ attempts per game — after tonight’s win.
Zach went 14-for-20, DeMar went 7-for-16.
Zach was all here for the encouragement: “Bev wants me to shoot everything — and I love it.” – 10:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Most 3PT by a center this year
Brook Lopez 110
Al Horford 107
Nikola Vucevic 102 – 9:47 PM
Most 3PT by a center this year
Brook Lopez 110
Al Horford 107
Nikola Vucevic 102 – 9:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pat Bev tonight:
5 PTS
10 REB
10 AST
3-1 as a Bull. pic.twitter.com/bIWxhPUF00 – 9:33 PM
Pat Bev tonight:
5 PTS
10 REB
10 AST
3-1 as a Bull. pic.twitter.com/bIWxhPUF00 – 9:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 117, Pistons 115
LaVine 41 pts; go-ahead FTs in final minute
Beverley rebounds-assists double-double
Bulls have won 14 straight vs. Pistons – 9:31 PM
Bulls 117, Pistons 115
LaVine 41 pts; go-ahead FTs in final minute
Beverley rebounds-assists double-double
Bulls have won 14 straight vs. Pistons – 9:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Patrick Beverley vs. Detroit Pistons tonight:
5 points
10 rebounds
10 assists
4 steals
1 block
+16
W
All-around impact. The Bulls are 3-1 since they acquired Beverley. #BullsNation
pic.twitter.com/5dvLpWyixa – 9:30 PM
Patrick Beverley vs. Detroit Pistons tonight:
5 points
10 rebounds
10 assists
4 steals
1 block
+16
W
All-around impact. The Bulls are 3-1 since they acquired Beverley. #BullsNation
pic.twitter.com/5dvLpWyixa – 9:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pat Bev has 10 rebs, 10 asts and 4 steals, LaVine 40 pts. #Bulls trying to hold on, up 114-112 with 48.9 secs left in Detroit – 9:22 PM
Pat Bev has 10 rebs, 10 asts and 4 steals, LaVine 40 pts. #Bulls trying to hold on, up 114-112 with 48.9 secs left in Detroit – 9:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With his 10th rebound tonight, Patrick Beverley notched his 1st double-double as a Bull (10 reb, 10 ast) and his first double-double since January 3, 2022. The Pat Bev effect at its best. #BullsNation – 9:21 PM
With his 10th rebound tonight, Patrick Beverley notched his 1st double-double as a Bull (10 reb, 10 ast) and his first double-double since January 3, 2022. The Pat Bev effect at its best. #BullsNation – 9:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch and Pat Bev visibly arguing through some of these dead balls following defensive mistakes in transition – 9:08 PM
Vooch and Pat Bev visibly arguing through some of these dead balls following defensive mistakes in transition – 9:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
A little delayed reaction from Pat Bev on that foul by Hayes lol. – 8:37 PM
A little delayed reaction from Pat Bev on that foul by Hayes lol. – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls take charge again in Q2 to enter the half with a 69-54 lead.
LaVine leads scoring with 17 points, Coby White adds 12 off the bench.
Patrick Beverley tallied eight rebounds and seven assists in the first half. – 8:03 PM
Bulls take charge again in Q2 to enter the half with a 69-54 lead.
LaVine leads scoring with 17 points, Coby White adds 12 off the bench.
Patrick Beverley tallied eight rebounds and seven assists in the first half. – 8:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 69, Pistons 54 at half
LaVine 17 pts, 7-10 FGs
White 12 pts, 4 assists, 3 steals
Williams and Vucevic 11 pts
Beverley 4 pts, 8 rebs, 7 assists, 2 steals
DeRozan 7 pts, 6 assists, 5 rebs
Bulls 20 assists, 4 TOs – 8:03 PM
Bulls 69, Pistons 54 at half
LaVine 17 pts, 7-10 FGs
White 12 pts, 4 assists, 3 steals
Williams and Vucevic 11 pts
Beverley 4 pts, 8 rebs, 7 assists, 2 steals
DeRozan 7 pts, 6 assists, 5 rebs
Bulls 20 assists, 4 TOs – 8:03 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
I know the #Pistons are shorthanded in the frontcourt, but allowing Patrick Beverley to grab 8 rebounds before the half is…something. – 7:52 PM
I know the #Pistons are shorthanded in the frontcourt, but allowing Patrick Beverley to grab 8 rebounds before the half is…something. – 7:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Patrick Beverley in the 1st quarter vs Detroit Pistons
2 points
5 rebounds
4 assists
1 steal
1 block
+13 +/-
in 7:42 minutes
The Pat Bev effect. #BullsNation – 7:26 PM
Patrick Beverley in the 1st quarter vs Detroit Pistons
2 points
5 rebounds
4 assists
1 steal
1 block
+13 +/-
in 7:42 minutes
The Pat Bev effect. #BullsNation – 7:26 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
After the game in Toronto, Patrick Beverley talked about #Bulls making some IQ mistakes, such as the wrong guy coming over to set a screen, which didn’t create the most ideal matchup. – 7:13 PM
After the game in Toronto, Patrick Beverley talked about #Bulls making some IQ mistakes, such as the wrong guy coming over to set a screen, which didn’t create the most ideal matchup. – 7:13 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Dragic’s role was in question following the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/vet… – 1:00 PM
Dragic’s role was in question following the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/vet… – 1:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Those Scottie blocks last night were just incredible, inspirational as Nurse said. Refs should’ve let him have the last one on Beverley at the very end, too. pic.twitter.com/3NPWxxXK27 – 9:38 AM
Those Scottie blocks last night were just incredible, inspirational as Nurse said. Refs should’ve let him have the last one on Beverley at the very end, too. pic.twitter.com/3NPWxxXK27 – 9:38 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
After going 10-for-25 behind the arc tonight, Patrick Beverley thinks the Bulls need to shoot more 3-pointers: “We’ve got capable players that can make a ton of threes, that can shoot a ton of shots. So what if you have a bad shooting game? We just got to get them up.” – 11:11 PM
After going 10-for-25 behind the arc tonight, Patrick Beverley thinks the Bulls need to shoot more 3-pointers: “We’ve got capable players that can make a ton of threes, that can shoot a ton of shots. So what if you have a bad shooting game? We just got to get them up.” – 11:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Beverley wanted to see what the Bulls locker room looked like after a loss, and he found out. That’s why he was asking for more from his fellow starters, wanting them to “be pros” with 20 gms left. PBev walked it, and then talked it …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/2… – 11:09 PM
Patrick Beverley wanted to see what the Bulls locker room looked like after a loss, and he found out. That’s why he was asking for more from his fellow starters, wanting them to “be pros” with 20 gms left. PBev walked it, and then talked it …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/2… – 11:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley after the loss: “DeMar and Zach, they need to shoot the ball a little more for us to be the team we need to be esp. in the playoffs. The goal isn’t to get to the playoffs, the goal is to get to the playoffs and compete. Not to just be a washrag for another team.” – 10:39 PM
Patrick Beverley after the loss: “DeMar and Zach, they need to shoot the ball a little more for us to be the team we need to be esp. in the playoffs. The goal isn’t to get to the playoffs, the goal is to get to the playoffs and compete. Not to just be a washrag for another team.” – 10:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch is 4-for-5 from 3-point range tonight.
Rest of the Bulls roster is 5-for-17. – 9:34 PM
Vooch is 4-for-5 from 3-point range tonight.
Rest of the Bulls roster is 5-for-17. – 9:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White got lured into that one, then major confusion in the transition defense … Bulls down 6 and bring PBev and the Vooch back in. – 9:26 PM
Coby White got lured into that one, then major confusion in the transition defense … Bulls down 6 and bring PBev and the Vooch back in. – 9:26 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead Raptors at half 46-44. To win this game, you’d think they need LaVine (4 pts) and/or DeRozan (6 pts) to pick it up. Vucevic leads with 13, Ayo has 8 – 8:36 PM
#Bulls lead Raptors at half 46-44. To win this game, you’d think they need LaVine (4 pts) and/or DeRozan (6 pts) to pick it up. Vucevic leads with 13, Ayo has 8 – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls take a narrow 46-44 lead out of the first half of a huge game in Toronto.
Vooch leads scoring with 13 points, but it’s really been a collaborative effort to adapt around the obvious size disadvantage. Bulls have 16 assists on 19 made baskets. – 8:31 PM
Bulls take a narrow 46-44 lead out of the first half of a huge game in Toronto.
Vooch leads scoring with 13 points, but it’s really been a collaborative effort to adapt around the obvious size disadvantage. Bulls have 16 assists on 19 made baskets. – 8:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 46, Raptors 44 at half
Vucevic 13 pts
Bulls have committed 10 TOs but Raptors only have turned them into 6 points
Bulls gonna hold a third straight opponent in the 80s? – 8:31 PM
Bulls 46, Raptors 44 at half
Vucevic 13 pts
Bulls have committed 10 TOs but Raptors only have turned them into 6 points
Bulls gonna hold a third straight opponent in the 80s? – 8:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch leading the Bulls offense right now with 10 points. The rest of the starters have scored a combined eight points. – 8:21 PM
Vooch leading the Bulls offense right now with 10 points. The rest of the starters have scored a combined eight points. – 8:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls did a lot of things poorly in the 1stQ, but come out of it trailing Toronto 24-23. So not bad, all things considered. Vucevic fumbled a couple nice passes into turnovers, but leads with 8 pts. – 8:04 PM
#Bulls did a lot of things poorly in the 1stQ, but come out of it trailing Toronto 24-23. So not bad, all things considered. Vucevic fumbled a couple nice passes into turnovers, but leads with 8 pts. – 8:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls bring out their small-ball lineup with Alex Caruso and Patrick Beverley starting for the third game in a row. Different type of test to see how that group can hold up against this lengthy Raptors team. – 7:37 PM
Bulls bring out their small-ball lineup with Alex Caruso and Patrick Beverley starting for the third game in a row. Different type of test to see how that group can hold up against this lengthy Raptors team. – 7:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps have notable size advantage 2-4, but Bulls have Caruso and PatBev to pester an rickety halfcourt offence. – 7:32 PM
Raps have notable size advantage 2-4, but Bulls have Caruso and PatBev to pester an rickety halfcourt offence. – 7:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
In pregame, Billy Donovan said he’s unsure if the FO plans to add a player to the roster spot opened by waiving Goran Dragić.
But he echoed that this was a “mutual” decision made in part to help Goran find a better spot as he fell down the PG depth chart behind Pat Bev, et al. – 6:18 PM
In pregame, Billy Donovan said he’s unsure if the FO plans to add a player to the roster spot opened by waiving Goran Dragić.
But he echoed that this was a “mutual” decision made in part to help Goran find a better spot as he fell down the PG depth chart behind Pat Bev, et al. – 6:18 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Dragic’s role was in question following the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/vet… – 3:50 PM
Dragic’s role was in question following the acquisition of Patrick Beverley, bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/28/vet… – 3:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From Pat Bev Podcast: “Having Caruso has made my job extremely easy. Just another guy who knows how to play basketball and who defends it and sacrifices his body.” #Bulls – 3:34 PM
From Pat Bev Podcast: “Having Caruso has made my job extremely easy. Just another guy who knows how to play basketball and who defends it and sacrifices his body.” #Bulls – 3:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Inbox: The Bulls have waived Goran Dragić.
This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the necessary shift of minutes after Patrick Beverley was signed.
Dragić has not played since before the All-Star break and didn’t travel with the team to Toronto. – 3:27 PM
Inbox: The Bulls have waived Goran Dragić.
This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the necessary shift of minutes after Patrick Beverley was signed.
Dragić has not played since before the All-Star break and didn’t travel with the team to Toronto. – 3:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Last time #Bulls saw center Jakob Poeltl (with the Spurs), Nikola Vucevic (22 & 12) and Andre Drummond (21 & 15) both had double-doubles. Will Toronto give him more help tonight? – 2:33 PM
Last time #Bulls saw center Jakob Poeltl (with the Spurs), Nikola Vucevic (22 & 12) and Andre Drummond (21 & 15) both had double-doubles. Will Toronto give him more help tonight? – 2:33 PM
More on this storyline
With 5:56 left in the fourth quarter against the Pistons on Wednesday, Detroit rookie Jaden Ivey beat Patrick Beverley off the dribble, and was headed for the rim with the blow-by. Beverley was counting on Nikola Vucevic to peel off his man and help with some rim protection, but that didn’t happen when it appeared that Vucevic was not paying attention to the ball. Beverley started getting on Vucevic about how the center should have played it, and the two had words, as veteran DeMar DeRozan had to step in and play peacemaker. -via Chicago Sun-Times / March 2, 2023
According to a source close to the situation, Vucevic has not been thrilled with some of the recent finger pointing going on, and this wasn’t the first time he was unhappy with the tone in which he – and other teammates – were spoken to. While the source said it wasn’t just a “Beverley-Vooch thing,’’ it does put in question the exact leadership hierarchy with this roster. Not the first time that’s been questioned this season, either. -via Chicago Sun-Times / March 2, 2023
He told the Sun-Times recently that he was not approached about an extension before the season because the front office wanted to “see how this all works out,’’ but maybe it’s Vucevic that’s also paying attention to how this is working out, and does he even want to be a part of it? By all accounts, he and his family like Chicago, and Vucevic isn’t someone who wants to jump around from team to team, but he also knows there aren’t a lot of bigs in the league that can fall out of bed and average 17.7 points and 11.3 rebounds, while shooting just under 35% from three-point range as a third option in this Bulls offense. -via Chicago Sun-Times / March 2, 2023
KC Johnson: The Bulls and Goran Dragic parting ways was a mutual decision, per sources, and has been in works since the addition of Patrick Beverley. This allows Dragic the chance to sign with another team and be playoff-eligible. Bulls now have an open roster spot, also also close to tax. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 28, 2023