Norman Powell expects to undergo treatment on shoulder for at least a week

Ohm Youngmisuk: Norm Powell (left shoulder subluxation) is going to undergo treatment and therapy for at least a week and team will have a better idea of his timeline for recovery a week from today.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell will undergo treatment and therapy for at least the next week, after his shoulder subluxation, the Clippers say. At that point the team says it will have a better idea of his recovery timeline. – 8:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell (left shoulder subluxation) is going to undergo treatment and therapy for at least a week and team will have a better idea of his timeline for recovery a week from today. – 8:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Clippers gameday live: Status updates on De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
Kings-Clippers gameday live: Status updates on De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., and Norman Powell (shoulder subluxation)
Ivica Zubac is questionable.
Paul George will play.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 4:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management), Norm Powell (left shoulder subluxation), Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) are out tonight. Ivica Zubac (calf) is questionable. – 4:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Clippers are listing Ivica Zubac (calf) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Kings. Kawhi Leonard (knee/injury management), Norman Powell (shoulder) and Marcus Morris Sr. (elbow) have been ruled out. – 4:10 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Tonight for the Clippers:
Kawhi Leonard out
Norman Powell out
Marcus Morris Sr. out
Ivica Zubac questionable. – 4:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Today in Sac:
Zubac is questionable
Kawhi is out
Norm Powell is out with a left shoulder subluxation
Morris is out (elbow)
And the G League/two-way guys (Moon. Preston, Boston, Diabate) are out, too.
PG isn’t on the phone injury report so he should be good to play. – 4:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Clippers possibly missing all of Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell Friday night in Sacramento
Worth noting that Kings All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable with left wrist soreness. – 3:54 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell were 0/17 FGs in second half tonight in Golden State – 1:45 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers second unit will be interesting.
Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann will definitely play.
We’ll see about Bones Hyland, Robert Covington, Amir Coffey.
Golden State bench is thin. Sure things are the 2-ways (Jerome/Lamb) and the forwards (JaMychal Green/JK) – 9:36 PM
Andrew Greif: Clippers guard Norm Powell didn’t make the trip to Phoenix while resting his right knee. My prevailing sense leaving shootaround was that any concern around the knee is minimal, and missing tonight gives him that much extra time to be ready for the post-All-Star stretch. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 16, 2023
Law Murray: Norman Powell is out tomorrow in Phoenix due to right knee injury management. Rest of Clippers set to go. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 15, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Top 10 qualified players in Offensive Rating on NBA.com (>15 mpg, >20 games): 1. Jokić – 124.9* 2. Gordon – 124.0* 3. KCP – 122.9* 4. MPJ – 122.8* 5. Dame – 120.6 6. Murray – 120.1* 7. Booker – 119.9 8. Huerter – 119.7 9. Powell – 119.5 10. Sabonis – 119.3 -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / February 14, 2023