Paul George on Clippers struggles: 'We gotta have some desperation going into these games'

“We gotta just dial in, continue to dial in,” said Paul George, who shot 3-for-15 and had 11 points, five assists and five rebounds. “All these teams we [are] playing, especially in this stretch right here, [are] playoff teams. That’s how we gotta approach this — be locked in as if these are playoff games to help get into that mindset. Because we need these games right now. These are games that we can [not] allow ourselves to slip, and these [are] the games you shoot yourself in the foot when it comes to the end of the season, and we look at where we’re at and we’re not happy with where we’re at. So we gotta have some desperation going into these games.”
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell were 0/17 FGs in second half tonight in Golden State – 1:45 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George says he should be available to play tomorrow in Sacramento but is waiting to see how he feels after a night of sleep. – 1:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George says that he “should be” good for tomorrow at Sacramento – 1:27 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I must be tripping, because I thought Steve Kerr challenged a Kawhi Leonard out of bounds in 3rd quarter.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Warriors on 21-5 run to erase 12-point Clippers’ lead. Paul George in foul trouble with four on the bench. This is a huge game for Clippers, who are in 7th with Warriors currently in fifth. Clippers also play tomorrow night in Sacramento and Kawhi usually sits out a back-to-back – 11:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 49-40 in Golden State with 2:42 left in first half.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Clippers
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/2
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mason Plumlee
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole – 9:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney
Clippers starters
Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi
Paul George
Mason Plumlee
No Marcus Morris, no Zubac for the Clippers – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on possibility of Kawhi Leonsrd and Paul George playing tomorrow in Sacramento: “We won’t know until tonight after the game.”
Kawhi has not played on zero days rest yet this season. – 8:39 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: T Lue on possibility of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing tomorrow in Sacramento: “We won’t know until tonight after the game.” Kawhi has not played on zero days rest yet this season. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 2, 2023
OldManAndThree: Paul George: I don’t think I can be the No. 1 guy [on a championship team] anymore. -via Twitter / March 1, 2023
The Clippers? Everything is under control here, now that they signed the player their in-town rivals couldn’t wait to be rid of and promoted him to the starting lineup. Russell Westbrook’s high-usage, low-efficiency, non-floor-spacing style seems almost perfectly suited to minimize Kawhi Leonard’s and Paul George’s effectiveness. “Actually, I fear them much less now,” said one exec, who was granted anonymity so that he could speak freely. (Also, um … didn’t they already try this two years ago with Rajon Rondo? How’d that work out?) -via The Athletic / March 1, 2023