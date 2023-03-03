Pelicans vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-32) play against the Golden State Warriors (33-30) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starters vs. Pelicans

Jordan Poole

Donte DiVincenzo

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney – Warriors starters vs. PelicansJordan PooleDonte DiVincenzoKlay ThompsonDraymond GreenKevon Looney – 9:44 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors starters

Poole

Klay

DiVincenzo

Draymond

Looney

Pelicans starters

Herb Jones

CJ McCollum

Trey Murphy III

Brandon Ingram

Willy Hernangomez – Warriors startersPooleKlayDiVincenzoDraymondLooneyPelicans startersHerb JonesCJ McCollumTrey Murphy IIIBrandon IngramWilly Hernangomez – 9:40 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy returns to the starting lineup for the Pelicans-Warriors matchup.

Trigga will make his 47th start of the season. pic.twitter.com/DUhZf3NUEr – 9:38 PM Trey Murphy returns to the starting lineup for the Pelicans-Warriors matchup.Trigga will make his 47th start of the season. https://t.co/7gzKTB58GD

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans going with a new starting five tonight with Josh Richardson out:

Willy Hernangomez

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

CJ McCollum – Pelicans going with a new starting five tonight with Josh Richardson out:Willy HernangomezHerb JonesBrandon IngramTrey MurphyCJ McCollum – 9:36 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Tonight will mark the 175th consecutive regular-season game played for No. 5⃣, the second-longest active streak in the league.

@Oracle || Game Ready 8:57 PM Tonight will mark the 175th consecutive regular-season game played for No. 5⃣, the second-longest active streak in the league.@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ZtDYELzSM5

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Roll Call 👋: Who’s with us for some late Friday night hoops? 👀

🏀: at Warriors

🕘: 9 pm CT

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @995WRNO 8:54 PM Roll Call 👋: Who’s with us for some late Friday night hoops? 👀🏀: at Warriors🕘: 9 pm CT📺: @BallySportsNO📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/eEL2Y8sM91

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jonas Valanciunas will sit out again tonight vs Golden State, per Willie Green – Jonas Valanciunas will sit out again tonight vs Golden State, per Willie Green – 8:37 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

No Jonas Valanciunas tonight against the Warriors

In two games this season against the Warriors, the Pelicans big man has averaged 9.0 points and 9.5 rebounds – No Jonas Valanciunas tonight against the WarriorsIn two games this season against the Warriors, the Pelicans big man has averaged 9.0 points and 9.5 rebounds – 8:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Anthony Lamb will play tonight. It’ll be his 49th game. His limit is 50. He’s been averaging 20+ minutes per game. Steve Kerr said future decisions on Lamb (deactivation, conversion) will be partly based on Curry/Wiggins/Iguodala status. – Anthony Lamb will play tonight. It’ll be his 49th game. His limit is 50. He’s been averaging 20+ minutes per game. Steve Kerr said future decisions on Lamb (deactivation, conversion) will be partly based on Curry/Wiggins/Iguodala status. – 8:28 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Anthony Lamb has played in 48 of 50 games entering tonight. Kerr says what happens next with his availability will be based on the health of Curry/Iguodala and when Wiggins will be back. – Anthony Lamb has played in 48 of 50 games entering tonight. Kerr says what happens next with his availability will be based on the health of Curry/Iguodala and when Wiggins will be back. – 8:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

First wave of subs for Mark Daigneault

Joosh Giddey

Isaiah Joe

Aaron Wiggins

Ousmane Dieng

Dario Saric – First wave of subs for Mark DaigneaultJoosh GiddeyIsaiah JoeAaron WigginsOusmane DiengDario Saric – 8:24 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Andre Iguodala has scrimmaged, Kerr said. “Doing pretty well.”

A date for his return is unknown. Kerr joked, listened to Andre’s podcast for that info. – Andre Iguodala has scrimmaged, Kerr said. “Doing pretty well.”A date for his return is unknown. Kerr joked, listened to Andre’s podcast for that info. – 8:23 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andre Iguodala has been scrimmaging with Stephen Curry in recent days. Warriors say he’ll be back at some point between now and the end of the season. – Andre Iguodala has been scrimmaging with Stephen Curry in recent days. Warriors say he’ll be back at some point between now and the end of the season. – 8:22 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is “doing pretty well” in scrimmages. Still no update on when he could return to games – Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is “doing pretty well” in scrimmages. Still no update on when he could return to games – 8:22 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala has scrimmaged with Steph Curry and has been doing well. Kerr advices you listen to his podcast for an official update. – Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala has scrimmaged with Steph Curry and has been doing well. Kerr advices you listen to his podcast for an official update. – 8:21 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Will Andrew Wiggins join the team on the road trip after a seven-game absence?

Kerr: “Nothing to update you on.”

Wiggs has been out for personal reasons. – Will Andrew Wiggins join the team on the road trip after a seven-game absence?Kerr: “Nothing to update you on.”Wiggs has been out for personal reasons. – 8:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Happy 3/3 aka #SuperTreyDay! And when it falls on a gameday, we sit back and watch some of our favorites threes this season!

#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook 6:00 PM Happy 3/3 aka #SuperTreyDay! And when it falls on a gameday, we sit back and watch some of our favorites threes this season!#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/BCMVCeU9EO

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“When he gets going to the cup and makes those tough lays and he gets some free throws, his whole game opens up after that and it opened up our whole offense.”

Jordan Poole is a perfect 13-for-13 on free throws in the Warriors’ last two third quarters 4:34 PM “When he gets going to the cup and makes those tough lays and he gets some free throws, his whole game opens up after that and it opened up our whole offense.”Jordan Poole is a perfect 13-for-13 on free throws in the Warriors’ last two third quarters nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…