Pelicans vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (31-32) play against the Golden State Warriors (33-30) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (10:00 pm ET)
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder has five guys with at least 15 points: Giddey (18), Joe (17), Dort (16), J-Dub (16), Wiggins (15) – 9:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Eyes on the prize.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Pelicans
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney
Pelicans starters
Herb Jones
CJ McCollum
Trey Murphy III
Brandon Ingram
Willy Hernangomez – 9:40 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans going with a new starting five tonight with Josh Richardson out:
Willy Hernangomez
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
CJ McCollum – 9:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans going with the same starting five tonight
Willy Hernangomez
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
CJ McCollum – 9:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tonight will mark the 175th consecutive regular-season game played for No. 5⃣, the second-longest active streak in the league.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
First wave of subs for Mark Daigneault
Joosh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Aaron Wiggins
Ousmane Dieng
Dario Saric – 8:24 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Will Andrew Wiggins join the team on the road trip after a seven-game absence?
Kerr: “Nothing to update you on.”
Wiggs has been out for personal reasons. – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday afternoon reps
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday night
on #WarriorsGround
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/LCXc6wVeZS – 7:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
& we back.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Mb1RCwY6Fh – 7:47 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– Huge 10-game slate
– Knicks go for 8 straight
– Jimmy playing?
– Clippers/Kings, Westbrook
– Warriors alive
– Breaking Lineup news from across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/PdPErKBV2M pic.twitter.com/JZVhh5tHuj – 6:35 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
You can still get Golden State to win the West at +700 on FanDuel if you wanted to jump in right before Curry comes back.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1990, the @Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon did it all in a win over the Warriors:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 11 BLK
✅ 9 AST
✅ 5 STL
Olajuwon is the only player to record a triple-double and a 5×5 in the same game. He did so twice.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“When he gets going to the cup and makes those tough lays and he gets some free throws, his whole game opens up after that and it opened up our whole offense.”
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
