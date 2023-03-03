Pelicans vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,785,741 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $5,820,325 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Dalton Johnson
@DaltonJ_Johnson
“That’s why he’s so important for us.”
On Jordan Poole, E-40 and another big-time win for the Warriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…2:53 AM
Golden State Warriors
@warriors
Go up and JAM 🔨
@Kia || Dunk of the Night pic.twitter.com/SS7HLfiWBX2:38 AM

Golden State Warriors
@warriors
D I M E S
@StateFarm || Assist of the Game pic.twitter.com/0fRXl17JNU2:20 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
🇮🇹 Donte DiVincenzo has some moves 🔥
pic.twitter.com/Y9Mz3A4OaX2:14 AM

