Pistons sign Eugene Omoruyi

James Edwards III: Pistons have signed Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract pic.twitter.com/eeHsyaAhdv
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons announce they’ve signed Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract.
The 6-7 forward averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 23 games for the #Thunder this season. – 10:13 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons have Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/SAjwDZIn4Q – 10:13 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons have signed forward Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract. – 10:12 AM
Joe Mussatto: The Thunder just announced that it has waived Eugene Omoruyi. The Thunder signed Omoruyi to a standard contract, from a two-way contract, just 16 days ago. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / February 27, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Eugene Omoruyi (ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / February 13, 2023
Oklahoma City: Eugene Omoruyi (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against New Orleans. -via HoopsHype / February 13, 2023