Richaun Holmes sues Sacramento Bee over defamation

Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, alleging “defendants intentionally, and maliciously, published claims of child and domestic abuse by Mr. Holmes despite easily accessible evidence to the contrary via public court filings,” according to attorney Camille Vasquez. pic.twitter.com/qat3CiCmaD
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes is suing Sacramento Bee and staffers for defamation over five individual articles that were published, alleging “defendants intentionally, and maliciously, published claims of child and domestic abuse by Mr. Holmes despite easily accessible… pic.twitter.com/qat3CiCmaD – 6:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has been upgraded to available for today’s game against the shorthanded Clippers. Richaun Holmes is officially out with a non-covid related illness. – 5:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes is out vs. the Clippers tonight due to a non-COVID illness. – 4:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Clippers gameday live: Status updates on De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
Kings-Clippers gameday live: Status updates on De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes is questionable for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. – 8:33 PM
More on this storyline
The Kings have made their own reserve center Richaun Holmes available for trade, sources told Yahoo Sports, and Charlotte did hold interest in Holmes during the 2021 offseason, before the Hornets acquired Plumlee from the Pistons in a draft-night trade. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023
While Holmes is available on the trade market, a buyout won’t happen if he’s not traded, league sources told HoopsHype. Holmes is owed a combined $24.92 million over the next two seasons, taking into account his player option for the 2024-25 season. -via HoopsHype / January 28, 2023
Rival teams in need of size are monitoring Kings center Richaun Holmes as a potential buyout candidate in the event that Sacramento is unable to trade him before the deadline, sources say. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 24, 2023