Russell Westbrook still wants Sixth Man of Year award from time with Lakers

Per Chris Haynes, Russell Westbrook still wants to win Sixth Man of the Year despite becoming a starter with the Clippers. “I did a lot to buy into the system there with the Lakers,” Westbrook, per Haynes.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Taking the half glass full and saying Ivica Zubac was saved for tonight’s matchup, and that would give Clippers following available players:
– Westbrook, Gordon, George, Batum, Zubac
– Hyland, Mann, Coffey, Covington, Plumlee
PG first back-to-back since Dec. 26-27 in DET/TOR. – 4:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., and Norman Powell (shoulder subluxation)
Ivica Zubac is questionable.
Paul George will play.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 4:20 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, starting now with @James Edwards III!
Starting on the Russell Westbrook-Clippers experience, then moving to the KD-Suns debut.
youtube.com/live/_BD0dr6Fs… – 4:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond discussed the game plan for guarding Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/KqRWTK3Mcr – 10:53 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook has lost 14 straight games as a starter 🫣
(via @NBCSWarriors)
pic.twitter.com/vjSwCJwk2U – 10:42 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live coast to coast 10-noon ET: Mavs are fool’s gold, Ravens drama, Draymond weighs in, @tomhaberstroh, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Bum Of The Week, courting Carr, winless Westbrook, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:51 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Good Morning It’s Basketball: The Russell Westbrook Experience rip cord ziller.substack.com/p/the-russell-… – 9:08 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Draymond Green on Russell Westbrook: “It will make you think for sure because you’re open every play and you’re taught in basketball, you’re open, take your shot, but if you’re open every play, you kind of start questioning yourself.” pic.twitter.com/6upI9PweXj – 9:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors ignore Russell Westbrook, execute another defensive gameplan, blowout the Clippers and grab hold of #5 seed theathletic.com/4270762/2023/0… – 3:59 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook’s flaws were exploited by Warriors’ gimmick defense, but Clippers’ struggles go much deeper
by @ColinCBSSports from Chase Center
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 3:57 AM
Russell Westbrook’s flaws were exploited by Warriors’ gimmick defense, but Clippers’ struggles go much deeper
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell were 0/17 FGs in second half tonight in Golden State – 1:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ain’t no way that was how the Warriors were defending Russell Westbrook 💀
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Clippers crushed by the Warriors, fall to 0-4 with Russell Westbrook. Right now, #Rockets could swap the Bucks first-round pick (#30) that they own with the Clippers pick at #17.
This is how crazy close it is — Washington (#11 pick) has the same number of losses as LAC. – 12:40 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The LA Clippers are now 0-4 since signing Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/39kGFYSq6s – 12:38 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Russell Westbrook, who is 4 inches shorter, has 247 games of 11 rebounds. Heck, even Steph has 20. – 12:09 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well, Clippers are back in hell. Terance Mann 3 cuts Golden State lead to 87-72 to end third quarter.
Before Mann’s 3, Clippers made a total of 3 FGs. Here were Golden State runs after each:
– 14-5 after Kawhi and-one
– 9-0 after Plumlee-Westbrook alley
– 17-1 after Kawhi ATO – 11:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Golden State 9-0 run
Golden State 70-66 lead
Only Clippers field goals in 3rd quarter: Plumlee alley-oop from Westbrook, Kawhi and-one.
5 turnovers (matching first half), 2/15 FGs, 0/3 3s. Not getting to the line despite being in bonus.
4:06 left in 3rd quarter – 11:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook alley-oop to Plumlee ended a 14-5 Golden State run and a Clippers field goal drought of 4:20.
Clippers lead down to 66-63. Dreadful offensive quarter for Clippers so far: 2/11 FGs, 1:4 assist-TO ratio. Only retaining the lead due to FTs. – 11:43 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The tale of two plays for me for Russell Westbrook if this is going to work with the Clippers. In the first one, has a wide open cutting lane on a 45, just doesn’t take it. In the second one, gets the ball back, eats up the space given to him, forces help, makes pass. pic.twitter.com/DLRzTzTmme – 11:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook takes and misses his second 3, a catch-and-shoot that went in and out off a pass from a driving Kawhi Leonard. – 10:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Per Chris Haynes, Russell Westbrook still wants to win Sixth Man of the Year despite becoming a starter with the Clippers.
“I did a lot to buy into the system there with the Lakers,” Westbrook, per Haynes. pic.twitter.com/OnCl1uWk9S – 10:48 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond Green’s defense on Russell Westbrook 😳 pic.twitter.com/69ZGFZnucA – 10:43 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Warriors guarding Westbrook oh no pic.twitter.com/iMbrSsIyMk – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After a Kuminga baseline dunk, Golden State takes 19-17 lead with 3:53 left in first quarter.
Golden State had Draymond Green sink into the paint while Westbrook was on ball. Been a rough start from outside for Clippers, with Leonard making only 3 out of 6 attempts. – 10:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Clippers could really use the momentum of a win right now. Obviously, the noise of starting 0-4 with Westbrook wouldn’t be helpful.
But in the grand scheme of things… the Clippers probably want to help the Warriors sneak up to No. 5 so they can avoid the Suns in Round 1. – 10:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant did it three times. Elgin Baylor and Jerry West did it twice. All 20 other duos have done it once. – 10:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/2
LAC
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Mason Plumlee
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
GSW
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Jordan Poole – 9:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney
Clippers starters
Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi
Paul George
Mason Plumlee
No Marcus Morris, no Zubac for the Clippers – 9:36 PM
Warriors starters
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney
Clippers starters
Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi
Paul George
Mason Plumlee
No Marcus Morris, no Zubac for the Clippers – 9:36 PM
