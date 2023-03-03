Stephen Curry set to return Sunday vs. Lakers

Chris Haynes: Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
If you zoom in on this crowd shot from a random moment in tonight’s game posted by @ChaseCenter – look at Gary Payton II and Steph Curry 😭😭😭 the vibes are back!! #dubnation pic.twitter.com/7AFg1fJnF8 – 1:59 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr: “It does feel like this is our best stretch because what we’re doing defensively.”
With Steph Curry’s return on the horizon, Kerr said “things are looking up.” – 12:53 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Fourth straight win for the Warriors.
At 33-30, it’s the first time they’re three games over .500 this season.
Curry could be back on Sunday. – 12:36 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are about to have sole possession of fifth place in the West without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala – 12:30 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the warriors are now above .500 on the season without steph curry in the lineup (13-12) – 12:29 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
This was the Warriors most IMPRESSIVE win of the season without Curry. Not only was this an ass kicking but they snatched the Clippers soul!!! Carry the hell on…🏳️ – 12:23 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
This was Golden State most impressive win this season without Steph Curry. Not only did they kick the Clippers ass but the Snatched their Souls!!! Carry the hell on… 🏳️ – 12:21 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Warriors exploded for a 38-8 run in the third that was halted by a much-needed 3 by Terance Mann before end of third. Warriors lead 87-72 heading into fourth. Clippers have blown leads of 14, 12 and 12 in 3 of last 4 games. – 12:02 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry could return Sunday vs. Lakers, Steve Kerr says mercurynews.com/2023/03/02/ste… – 10:47 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:38 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg( intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Stephen Curry could return Sunday against Lakers
https://t.co/T1d4N222bH pic.twitter.com/6y7vjjvWA4 – 10:11 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry could return Sunday against Lakers
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Steph Curry is eyeing up a return to action on Sunday vs. the Lakers after missing the Warriors’ last 9 games. 👀
He came back from an 11-game absence in January to put up 24 points vs. the Suns.
Update by @RyanYoung44 ➡️ https://t.co/uDo6Gg3h3Z pic.twitter.com/PqGIOucbYl – 10:06 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, who scrimmaged again Thursday, will not play Friday vs NOP but a return Sunday at Lakers is possible.
Narrator: Very possible – 8:24 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, who scrimmaged again Thursday, will not play Friday vs NOP but a return Sunday at Lakers is possible.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has looked good in recent scrimmages and could be available to play Sunday against the Lakers. – 8:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game. Curry will be re-evaluated again before their three-game road trip.
Kerr says “I suppose” Sunday against the Lakers could be a possible return date. – 8:23 PM
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game. Curry will be re-evaluated again before their three-game road trip.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr was non-committal about whether Steph Curry could play on Sunday.
“He won’t play tomorrow. But we’ll reevaluate.” – 8:23 PM
Kerr was non-committal about whether Steph Curry could play on Sunday.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game, but will he re-evaluated before their three-game road trip.
Kerr says “I suppose” Sunday against the Lakers could be a possible return date. – 8:22 PM
Stephen Curry scrimmaged again this morning. Steve Kerr said he looks good but ruled out of tomorrow’s game, but will he re-evaluated before their three-game road trip.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry scrimmaged this morning. Won’t play tonight or tomorrow. But Steve Kerr said “I suppose” the Lakers game on Sunday is a possible return date for Curry. – 8:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry has looked good in scrimmage. His conditioning level is still high. “He’s getting close,” Kerr said.
He could potentially be available Sunday in LA, Kerr said. – 8:20 PM
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry has looked good in scrimmage. His conditioning level is still high. “He’s getting close,” Kerr said.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr, with a smile when asked about Steph Curry scrimmaging: “He looks good.” – 8:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry on Warriors last 20 games: ‘It should feel like the playoffs every night because we’re not going to win many games if it doesn’t.’ nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Zach LaVine was 🔥 last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 14-20 FG
✅ 6-9 3P
He has six career 40-point games with an effective field goal percentage of at least 85%, the third-most such games in NBA history behind Stephen Curry (10) and Klay Thompson (9).
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
More on this storyline
Jason Dumas: Steve Kerr said Steph has looked good in scrimmages as of late. And his conditioning looks good too. He scrimmaged this morning. A Sunday return is a possibility. “He’s had a good chance these last few days to get up and down. He’s getting close.” pic.twitter.com/NmCI1xQul5 -via Twitter @JDumasReports / March 2, 2023
Jason Dumas: Steph Curry update: pic.twitter.com/dyxqVdgnZD -via Twitter @JDumasReports / March 1, 2023
Madeline Kenney: The Warriors provided an official update on Steph Curry. His on-court workload has increased over the last week and he’s been scrimmaging, as previously reported yesterday. No official return date yet but he’s trending in the right direction. -via Twitter @madkenney / March 1, 2023