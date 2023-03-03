Live stream: Suns 13, Bulls 11

The Phoenix Suns (34-29) play against the Chicago Bulls (29-34) at United Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Phoenix Suns 13, Chicago Bulls 11 (Q1 08:42)
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Two of the best scorers in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/sQSh0wuzC5 – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant has officially passed Oscar Robertson for 13th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list – 8:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐨 𝐢𝐭.
Congrats, KD, on moving to 13th on the @NBA all-time scoring list! 👏 pic.twitter.com/N8DslQyEPy – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant, Ayton and Booker on board. #Suns up 9-6 as Durant has 4. – 8:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Kevin Durant just got Patrick Beverley on a mismatch and chose not to attack it. Didn’t really matter — Booker sank a 3-pointer on the ensuing pass. – 8:14 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Boos raining down as Kevin Durant is introduced with the Suns. Packed house at the United Center for tonight’s game. – 8:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso receiving his NBA Cares award ahead of tonight’s game. There was a very sweet video from his parents before this. pic.twitter.com/oayKJyU8HP – 8:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a deal to convert two-way guard Carlik Jones on a standard NBA contract for the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jones was named the NBA G League Player of the Month for February for Bulls’ Windy City affiliate. – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This dunk is a FIFTY.
@Derrick Jones Jr. | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/KeYeOqwgka – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns pregame huddle before taking court at #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/LNH8qq2QO2 – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Can Kevin Durant catch Michael Jordan for fifth on the #NBA all-time scoring list?
Yes.
#Suns at #BullsNation tonight.
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso out of the starting lineup and PWill is in to try and slow the KD train. – 7:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Josh Okogie getting the start again with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. #Suns – 7:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I spent everyday with Kevin. We talked a lot. Worked out a lot. He yelled at me a lot because I fouled him.”
Monty Williams on his time in Oklahoma City with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vtNG5KBgtj – 7:41 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Kind of mad at the Nets for taking away KD/Kyrie juice on a Friday night at the Garden tbh. – 7:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Patrick Williams gets the start tonight vs. Phoenix.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/dQLVtwhIbH – 7:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Let’s talk Suns-Bulls! And also maybe vent about the national media real quick. Come hang out:
https://t.co/p3n8gFW74R pic.twitter.com/bpUdXvMuUg – 7:29 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Suns vs. Bulls tips off in 60 minutes.
Kevin Durant in 2 games vs. Chicago this season:
🏀 38 ppg
🏀 7-for-14 3PT
🏀 4 total blocks pic.twitter.com/3YdaUggTw5 – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns monthly mailbag: Kevin Durant, playoff rotations and more – bit.ly/3IOgzu2 via @PHNX_Suns – 7:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s averages since the All-Star break:
29.3 points
64% shooting
54% from three pic.twitter.com/ZfrCv7NCBI – 7:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, tell us your UC seat location or where you’re watching today’s game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kp8JwaMc85 – 7:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Team owner Mat Ishbia in the building. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AH1cxwAQlY – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think they’ll be great.”
Billy Donovan on Chris Paul and Kevin Durant being teammates as he coached them both on separate occasions at OklahomaCity. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hQGHIEhIJU – 6:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Michael Jordan & Zach LaVine: the only Bulls players with 15+ 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/z2Qp92UhWy – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo X Corey Vinson = handles?
Thoughts? #Suns pic.twitter.com/qoPnOceOg8 – 6:25 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Like, I had a 15-minute segment on Kevin Durant on the podcast an hour ago. I’ve talked about him on 5 of the last 10 episodes, and I do a show three times a week. It’s not that hard to have a normal conversation about the dude with the most aesthetically pleasing game in hoops. – 6:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time.
RT now for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/rh0WsnzDKW – 6:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
T.J. Warren, Jock Landale and Damion Lee (far sideline) pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/BZRNX6G0V1 – 5:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
So here it is.
Chris Paul, Ish Wainright and Saben Lee getting up shots on one end.
#BullsNation “Elevators” practicing on the other end.
They had asked everyone to clear the court. That didn’t happen. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2LW4JB9agS – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here’s the deal.
The #Bulls entertainment team is looking to practice their show while #Suns players are trying to get up shots.
Chris Paul, Ish Wainright and Saben Lee getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/ZpH1tW6fme – 5:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Bulls (H) Alternate Home Whites vs. Suns (A) 90s Throwbacks
8.7*/10
(*This would have been a 9.9 if they had Chicago in the traditional home whites) pic.twitter.com/yjXFZaGVj5 – 5:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who is in shadows during rehearsals?
Chris Paul.
T.J. Warren waiting. #Suns pic.twitter.com/m4SkC17Pjx – 5:17 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Ask Sam where the Bulls go from here, with whom, when, where and why. And journalistically or not, how.
bit.ly/3Zlr7YH – 5:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, starting now with @James Edwards III!
Starting on the Russell Westbrook-Clippers experience, then moving to the KD-Suns debut.
youtube.com/live/_BD0dr6Fs… – 4:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“He’s got a knack for getting deflections and steals at meaningful moments.”
All-Acces: Bucks Take Down Heat & Suns premieres NOW on Bucks Youtube!! pic.twitter.com/aA9aP2x4GF – 4:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
So precious 🥰
Welcome to #BullsNation, Allison!
All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids. pic.twitter.com/vvz6Gifogu – 4:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, @JLEdwardsIII and I are going to be podcasting here in like 15 minutes! Talking
-Russ and the Clippers
-KD’s debut with Phoenix
-Charlotte’s rebuild
-Detroit’s rebuild!
youtube.com/live/_BD0dr6Fs… – 3:56 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Patrick Beverley’s energy and Zach LaVine’s scoring burst has led to three wins in four games, but fans are asking how far this team can go.
📬 | @Sam Smith mailbag: – 3:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Need Friday night plans? Bulls vs. Suns 7 PM.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/DA39K5n0xS – 2:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
It’s your last chance to win a KD jersey!
Enter the Virtual Jersey Toss today, presented by @PayPal: https://t.co/PDJVPbqWHR pic.twitter.com/uhtFqBidi4 – 2:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s mail time!
On Kevin Durant’s defense, the Suns’ potential playoff rotations, Marvel vs. DC and a whole lot more questions for the latest @PHNX_Suns Mailbag: https://t.co/itMEafbS42 pic.twitter.com/o0EA8LkqVM – 2:09 PM
It’s mail time!
On Kevin Durant’s defense, the Suns’ potential playoff rotations, Marvel vs. DC and a whole lot more questions for the latest @PHNX_Suns Mailbag: https://t.co/itMEafbS42 pic.twitter.com/o0EA8LkqVM – 2:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
This weekend’s The Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps hits hard on former MVPs — KD’s early fit in Phoenix, LeBron’s absence in LA and Steph’s pending return for the Warriors: m.youtube.com/watch?v=Aghdz2… – 2:03 PM
