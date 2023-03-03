Suns vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,177,719 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $5,227,131 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?