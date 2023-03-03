Suns vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,177,719 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $5,227,131 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday March 3, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
