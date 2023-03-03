Warriors owner: It was very hard to trade James Wiseman, we might regret that one

Let’s talk about another young player. How hard was it for you to trade James Wiseman? Joe Lacob: Very hard. Very hard. You know, we might very well regret that one, longer term or even intermediate term. But as much as I love the guy, I can’t overrule what our basketball ops and our coaches and our players felt was the right thing to do. So it’s a consensus thing. We’re ‘we’, we’re not ‘me’. And we’re going to do what the best thing is and we felt it would improve our team short term and kind of went for it for Gary.
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey credits Wiseman and Bagley for their presence around the rim defensively late in that game. Said he felt that the Bulls felt those two late in the game. – 9:55 PM
Casey credits Wiseman and Bagley for their presence around the rim defensively late in that game. Said he felt that the Bulls felt those two late in the game. – 9:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was a great contest by Wiseman. Ivey jumped and gave Williams an open lane to the basket. Wiseman denied him the bucket – 9:20 PM
That was a great contest by Wiseman. Ivey jumped and gave Williams an open lane to the basket. Wiseman denied him the bucket – 9:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was a dime from Wiseman. Sheesh. Didn’t lead anywhere, but it was a dime. – 9:06 PM
That was a dime from Wiseman. Sheesh. Didn’t lead anywhere, but it was a dime. – 9:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Had a feeling the refs were going to call that one. Wiseman was camped in the paint waiting on Drummond. – 7:42 PM
Had a feeling the refs were going to call that one. Wiseman was camped in the paint waiting on Drummond. – 7:42 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Tonight’s game should tell a lot about #Bulls‘ ability to make late-season push. Winnable game at Detroit, but second leg of back-to-back against rested team.
James Wiseman is starting at center. Marvin Bagley just returned from injury and had 42 pts, 30 rebs in last 2 games – 6:44 PM
Tonight’s game should tell a lot about #Bulls‘ ability to make late-season push. Winnable game at Detroit, but second leg of back-to-back against rested team.
James Wiseman is starting at center. Marvin Bagley just returned from injury and had 42 pts, 30 rebs in last 2 games – 6:44 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Bojan Bogdanovic and James Wiseman. – 6:41 PM
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Rodney McGruder, Bojan Bogdanovic and James Wiseman. – 6:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Rodney McGruder
Bojan Bogdanovic
James Wiseman – 6:41 PM
Tonight’s starters:
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Rodney McGruder
Bojan Bogdanovic
James Wiseman – 6:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, McGruder, Bogey and Wiseman – 6:41 PM
Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, McGruder, Bogey and Wiseman – 6:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Wiseman has played very close to 100 minutes for the Pistons. The upside has flashed.
Pulled some film on Wiseman and talked about what has stood out and where more playing time will help him:
theathletic.com/4261426/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
James Wiseman has played very close to 100 minutes for the Pistons. The upside has flashed.
Pulled some film on Wiseman and talked about what has stood out and where more playing time will help him:
theathletic.com/4261426/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
You can’t give up on James Wiseman, then go out and sign Nerlens Noel. – 12:37 PM
You can’t give up on James Wiseman, then go out and sign Nerlens Noel. – 12:37 PM
More on this storyline
Did it take convincing for you to agree to it? Joe Lacob: Uhh, yeah. I think so. Because I think James is a really good young player and we’re not going to get many opportunities to draft a young guy like that again. And he really didn’t … let’s be honest, he didn’t really have a chance; it’s partially his fault, partially bad luck, partially our fault for not playing him enough. But we’re not getting an opportunity to get a big talent like that with size very often. I mean, it was a very hard decision for the organization, to be quite honest. -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023
Where are you fiscally after getting off the Wiseman contract for next season? Is that enough to alleviate a lot of the luxury-tax issue that’s coming next summer? You did take back Payton’s money, so it’s not a total erasure. Is that tax bomb still coming? Joe Lacob: Of course. We have a big luxury-tax problem. But we’re in it to win it. It worked last year, so I kind of feel like it worked (and) it was worth it. And this year, I thought we had a great team in terms of depth of talent. Up to this point, we haven’t really played to that level for a variety of reasons, injuries among them. But I think it all depends on what happens the rest of the year. We’ll evaluate this summer and see what we need to do next year. I really don’t know the answers at this point. -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023
Clutch Points: “Young fella in the mitten!! Go be a ⭐️” Draymond Green was hyped for his former teammate James Wiseman after he made his Pistons debut last night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nyE1jyD5LI -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 16, 2023