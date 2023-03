Warriors owner: It was very hard to trade James Wiseman, we might regret that one

Where are you fiscally after getting off the Wiseman contract for next season? Is that enough to alleviate a lot of the luxury-tax issue that’s coming next summer? You did take back Payton’s money, so it’s not a total erasure. Is that tax bomb still coming? Joe Lacob: Of course. We have a big luxury-tax problem. But we’re in it to win it. It worked last year, so I kind of feel like it worked (and) it was worth it . And this year, I thought we had a great team in terms of depth of talent. Up to this point, we haven’t really played to that level for a variety of reasons, injuries among them. But I think it all depends on what happens the rest of the year. We’ll evaluate this summer and see what we need to do next year. I really don’t know the answers at this point. -via The Athletic / March 3, 2023