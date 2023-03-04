76ers vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-22) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (45-17) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (8:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
pregame pep talk. 😂
@Georges Niang 🤝 @Tyrese Maxey – 8:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over the last 4 games, Jrue is averaging 23.5 ppg on 59.1% shooting from the field.
🎥 @SociosUSA – 8:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Very curious to see how Harden looks tonight. Well past the point where we have to second guess his health, and he was *awesome* in the home opener against Milwaukee, but battling Jrue Holiday on your third game in four nights is a different beast – 8:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The REAL heavyweight battle tonight
🥊 Bucks vs 76ers 🥊
This season (2 games):
Giannis vs PHI: 23 ppg / 13.5 rbg / 6 apg
Harden vs MIL: 31 ppg / 8 rbg / 9 apg
Tip-off in 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1wZA8DcL2M – 8:12 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Bucks look to push their win streak to 17 in a big eastern conference showdown with the 76ers. @CJC9BOSS previews the matchup w/ @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/jDDio – 8:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Bucks starting Connaughton, bringing Middleton off the bench.
Right move by Doc, and I think it’s a decision that probably falls more in line with what he’ll do in the playoffs. – 8:06 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Maybe the Wizards get lucky and the Bucks rest some players as they will be on the second night of a back-to-back (host 76ers at 8:30 tonight) and arriving to DC very late overnight. – 8:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey staying in the starting lineup tonight. Wonder what Milwaukee does. – 8:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms – 8:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
this is what it’s all about.
wait for the end…🥹🥹 – 7:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Very curious to see whether Doc goes with De’Anthony Melton or Tyrese Maxey to start tonight, because Budenholzer has been bringing Middleton off the bench.
Middleton starting or not starting might affect the tone Doc wants from his team early. – 7:41 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers officially upgraded Dewayne Dedmon to active on the injury report. No other players listed as injured.
Doesn’t sound like Dedmon will make his debut, but if he does pick up minutes, it will be the first time since Feb. 4 when the Heat faced the Bucks. – 7:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are going to be kicking themselves over 24 turnovers (for 34 Raptors points) and a wasted 4th quarter comeback.
Oh and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will be tipping off back at Capital One Arena in 24 hours. – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis enters tonight’s game 4th in the NBA in scoring with a career-high 31.3 ppg and 2nd in rebounding 12.0.
🎧 @JBLaudio – 7:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Raptors hold the Wizards off in overtime largely thanks to a pair of threes by Fred VanVleet. Wiz fall to 30-33 on the year with Giannis and the Bucks in town tomorrow. – 7:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers on Dedmon: “I don’t plan on playing him today, but that doesn’t mean he will not play today.” #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/04/dew… via @SixersWire – 7:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wes hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 28.3 seconds left & Giannis added 21 points & 13 rebounds to lift the Bucks over the Sixers on October 20, 2022.
⏪ @betway Game Rewind – 7:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet misses an open 3, Beal misses a middy, we’re going to overtime. – 7:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Thanasis repping his new ⚽️ team.
📸 @MotorolaUS – 7:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Rivers said the game will dictate if Dedmon plays.
He said the plan isn’t to play him, though. Sounds like it might be a foul trouble, emergency thing. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Dewayne Dedmon is available for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. – 7:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Dewayne Dedmon (left hip soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight. – 7:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris rocking the newest drop. 🔥
📸 @MotorolaUS – 6:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Dewayne Dedmon warming up tonight. He’s still listed as questionable with left hip soreness. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/4iICPthsJH – 6:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for tonight’s primetime game.
📝 @Jockey – 5:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Dewayne Dedmon partakes in post-shootaround shooting drills. pic.twitter.com/JfCdZMkKFe – 4:48 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Arizona/UCLA same time as Bucks/Sixers.
AEW Revolution same time as Bucks/Wizards.
I appreciate your prayers during these difficult times – 3:57 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I sat down with Tobias Harris and we talked offensive role, the team’s title chances, their basketball maturity, and what PJ Tucker brings to the table #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-t… via @SixersWire – 3:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What’s the next step for Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing? Consistently getting Sixers teammates involved inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #Sixers – 3:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 6 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
BIG Monday matchup against the 76ers at @GainbridgeFH.💪
🎟️ https://t.co/qF0kETtudX pic.twitter.com/QcPW0RY0WD – 3:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“We always say that the most important game is the next one that’s right in front of you.”
checking in with @Tyrese Maxey in Milwaukee. 🎤
courtside comparisons pres. by @NerdWallet – 3:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked – 3:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Greek Freak vs. The Process
Who ya got? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Mn4GOt5heW – 2:30 PM
