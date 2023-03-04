76ers vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,762,422 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,007,019 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has by far his strongest case for MVP this season:
– Averaging a triple-double
– Leads NBA in FG% & TS% (>600 attempts)
– Nuggets are running away with the West
– Denver’s 1 of 4 teams (BOS, PHI, CLE) that’s top-12 in both offense and defense – 2:48 AM