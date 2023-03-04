Antony Ressler on Trae Young: 'I don't open the door or close the door to any personnel'

Landry has referenced the need for accountability. Is every player on the table when it comes to potential change, including Trae Young? Antony Ressler: Landry and Kyle are trying to create strongly what it means to be a Hawk. What development first really means. What building a culture really means, and make sure we have a roster that can accommodate those priorities. We’re not there yet in terms of decision-making. You’re just not prepared to say what that looks like right now? Antony Ressler: Absolutely not. To be fair, some will read this and say the owner didn’t close the door to trading Trae Young. Antony Ressler: There should be clarity. I don’t open the door or close the door to any personnel. Landry is the GM and Kyle is the assistant GM. They get a lot more input and should be better decision-makers than me.
This interview by @Jeff Schultz with Hawks owner Tony Ressler was a hard hitting, but respectful and carefully done journalistic masterclass. Credit to Jeff, and to Ressler, for the honest discussion.
This is such a great interview of Hawks owner Tony Ressler by @Jeff Schultz. Really pushes him for clarity and details. theathletic.com/4274014/2023/0… – 9:31 AM
I firmly believe that Nate McMillan was good for Trae Young and John Collins and I feel the same way, if not more strongly, about how Quin Snyder will impact Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson. – 10:31 PM
3Q: Hawks 97, Blazers 76
Trae Young got going toward the end of the 3, scoring 15 on his 23 points in the frame. – 9:16 PM
Impressive 1st quarter by the Atlanta Hawks. They lead 31-19 over the Blazers. The stat of the game is the following one:
13 assists for 13 field goals made. The ball movement at the highest level.
Trae Young makes the game easier with 6 dimes. #TrueToAtlanta – 8:07 PM
Trae and Quin just conferred during FTs before he runs the final play of the quarter. – 8:04 PM
Trae Young returns for Dejounte Murray with 4:43 left in 1Q. He immediately finds De’Andre Hunter for a sideline 3. – 7:54 PM
Enjoyable little bit from Trae:
Fakes the shot
Teases the give-and-go
Uses Thybulle’s momentum against him reversing the play and using Capela’s screen pic.twitter.com/vOJ3mNFCBM – 7:50 PM
6:28, 1Q Hawks force a Blazers timeout after a Trae Young alley oop to Clint Capela for a dunk. Hawks lead 13-7 and have held the Blazers to 3-9 overall shooting after forcing 4 turnovers, 3 in the last 90 seconds. – 7:50 PM
For tonight’s game vs. Portland:
Trae Young (right groin soreness) is available. – 6:37 PM
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
The Knicks have a top 5 record in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/f4nHKtltEl – 3:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler details why Landry Fields and Quin Snyder are leading franchise now, telling ESPN: “We’re a relatively young team that I think is very talented…Right now, we’re at .500. I think we should be better than that.”
Story: es.pn/3YkDpiL – 2:22 PM
The Atlanta Hawks made a coaching change this week and brought in Quin Snyder!
The GM of the Hawks, Landry Fields, joined @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine to discuss the change and the influence Trae Young had on the hire
#TruetoAtlanta | @Jaryd Wilson | @landryfields pic.twitter.com/fJtilCoI8W – 11:13 AM
What does the hiring of Quin Snyder mean going forward for the Hawks? Plus, a look at the futures of Trae Young and John Collins, the pairing of Young and Dejounte Murray, and Bogdan Bogdanovic’s free agency with @Lauren L. Williams on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:18 AM
As the owner, what is your level of accountability? Antony Ressler: If you’re the final decision maker, which I am, you have to have complete accountability. I feel I’m accountable for this business, on and off the court. We went to the Eastern Conference finals, last year we were out in the first round and this year we’re a .500 team. Of course I take responsibility. Do you believe significant roster changes might be necessary after this season? Antony Ressler: We just elevated Landry, elevated Kyle and we brought in a world-class coach (Quin Snyder). I think we have a talented roster and we should be better. -via The Athletic / March 4, 2023
Atlanta Hawks PR: Trae Young has dished at least five assists in 90 straight games (since 1/26/22), tying Steve Nash for the 13th-longest such streak in NBA history. -via Twitter @HawksPR / March 3, 2023
Michael Scotto: An NBA scout told me he doesn’t see Quin Snyder implementing a ton offensively right now since the current Hawks roster doesn’t have enough shooting for his system nor practice time to learn the system’s complexities. The scout also said he believes this is Trae Young’s last shot in Atlanta since this will be his third head coach, which is a sentiment that others around the league have suggested as well. You’ve now got the best coach that was on the market. This isn’t a situation like when Lloyd Pierce was there and they were rebuilding. Nate McMillan was a short-term fix, but was never going to be the long-term guy. He kind of resisted even taking the job at first. -via HoopsHype / March 3, 2023
Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler told ESPN that his franchise has underachieved in relation to its roster talent and that the organization’s moves to hire Quin Snyder as coach and elevate Landry Fields to oversee basketball operations will translate into more long-term success. In an interview Friday, Ressler insisted he isn’t involved in making basketball personnel decisions and has fully empowered Fields, his general manager, to make roster and coaching decisions. -via ESPN / March 3, 2023
“We have a relatively young team that I think is very talented … that I do not think long term is a mediocre team,” Ressler told ESPN. “Right now, we’re at 500. I think we should be better than that. I hope we will be better than that. And I can tell you this: Landry and [assistant GM] Kyle [Korver] are running a much better, much more collaborative front office. That’s of huge importance to me because I think that’s how you get better. “Having ownership, a front office, a coaching staff and the right roster — when all of those folks work well together, I think results improve. That was the objective, and that’s why I made the change that I did.” -via ESPN / March 3, 2023