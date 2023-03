Brandon Clarke to miss significant time?

Memphis Grizzlies center Brandon Clarke went down near the end of the first quarter and needed to be helped to the locker room by his teammates against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night . After shooting a free throw, Clarke took a lunge forward and immediately started hobbling before falling near halfcourt while attempting to get back on defense. The injury appeared to be a non-contact injury as Clarke swiftly reached for the back of his left leg. He was on the floor near midcourt and needed assistance as the first quarter buzzer expired. The Grizzlies ruled Clarke out against the Nuggets with a lower leg injury at halftime.Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal