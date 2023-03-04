Brandon Clarke to miss significant time?

Memphis Grizzlies center Brandon Clarke went down near the end of the first quarter and needed to be helped to the locker room by his teammates against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. After shooting a free throw, Clarke took a lunge forward and immediately started hobbling before falling near halfcourt while attempting to get back on defense. The injury appeared to be a non-contact injury as Clarke swiftly reached for the back of his left leg. He was on the floor near midcourt and needed assistance as the first quarter buzzer expired. The Grizzlies ruled Clarke out against the Nuggets with a lower leg injury at halftime.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on Brandon Clarke:
“I pray that everything is okay. He’s got a lower left leg injury. I have no idea what’s going on, so we’ll get more results there.” – 1:05 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke will not return to the game w/ a lower left leg injury. Brandon left the area in a golf cart. – 11:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Brandon Clarke has been officially ruled out with what the Grizzlies are calling a “lower leg injury.” – 11:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Brandon Clarke (left lower leg injury) will not return tonight at Denver. – 11:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Will be interesting to see how the rotations look without Brandon Clarke. Frontcourt depth is being tested. – 11:21 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
They just showed brandon clarke on a golf cart leavin arena and it was his achilles wrapped with ice. yikes. – 11:12 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
ohhhh no. non-contact knee injury for brandon clarke. hopin for best, but seen that before 😞 – 10:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Brandon Clarke can’t put any weight on his left knee and is being helped off the floor. – 10:43 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
That Brandon Clarke injury did not look good. Very familiar non-contact injury as he stepped back & then lunged forward. – 10:43 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets up 28-27 after one. Brandon Clarke’s being helped to the locker room between quarters.
Jokic leads the way with 10-6-4. MPJ adds six points for the Nuggets.
Morant with 12 points to lead Memphis. – 10:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
brandon Clarke can’t put any weight on his left knee as is being helped off the floor. – 10:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Brandon Clarke is down holding his knee at the end of the first quarter. It doesn’t look good. Team huddled around him. – 10:42 PM
