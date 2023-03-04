Clippers to bench Marcus Morris?

In recent days, starting with a shootaround Thursday in San Francisco, the Clippers have been preparing with an expectation that Marcus Morris Sr. is on his way out of the starting lineup, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on internal conversations. Such a change would be significant: Morris has started 155 of his last 156 games, including the postseason, since March 2021 because of the Clippers’ belief in his value as a tough shot-maker who better provides space for Leonard and George to operate in the offense.
Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Also, I need the hat Marcus Morris Sr. is wearing on the Clippers bench tonight. Mine can be without the tape, though. pic.twitter.com/jmxN9RapeD – 10:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Clippers gameday live: Status updates on De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., and Norman Powell (shoulder subluxation)
Ivica Zubac is questionable.
Paul George will play.
Russell Westbrook will play. – 4:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management), Norm Powell (left shoulder subluxation), Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) are out tonight. Ivica Zubac (calf) is questionable. – 4:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Clippers are listing Ivica Zubac (calf) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Kings. Kawhi Leonard (knee/injury management), Norman Powell (shoulder) and Marcus Morris Sr. (elbow) have been ruled out. – 4:10 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Tonight for the Clippers:
Kawhi Leonard out
Norman Powell out
Marcus Morris Sr. out
Ivica Zubac questionable. – 4:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Clippers possibly missing all of Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac, and Norman Powell Friday night in Sacramento
Worth noting that Kings All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox is questionable with left wrist soreness. – 3:54 AM
Alysha Tsuji @AlyshaTsuji
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney
Clippers starters
Westbrook
Eric Gordon
Kawhi
Paul George
Mason Plumlee
No Marcus Morris, no Zubac for the Clippers – 9:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris are OUT tonight. Eric Gordon will be starting. – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac out
Eric Gordon and TBD will start tonight – 8:32 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Cliipers have listed Ivica Zubac (calf) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Warriors. Morris Sr. said he banged his elbow in the Minnesota game. – 6:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have downgraded two starters, Ivica Zubac (left elbow contusion) and Marcus Morris (right calf soreness), to questionable for tonight at Golden State. – 5:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers downgraded Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow) and Ivica Zubac (right calf) to questionable for tonight. – 5:36 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I asked Los Angeles Clippers forward, Marcus Morris what he thinks “Philly tough” means and how he thinks he is perceived by NBA fans: pic.twitter.com/dH0GVcH96G – 3:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac are out tonight. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / March 2, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Marcus Morris Sr. (left elbow contusion) and Ivica Zubac (right calf soreness) are now listed as questionable to play tonight. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / March 2, 2023
Law Murray: It really sounds like Friday’s starting lineup *could* be Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. Just based on Tyronn Lue’s description of what he is looking forward to after last night’s practice and ahead of today’s. We’ll see tomorrow -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 23, 2023