DeMarcus Cousins on Grizzlies turmoil: Hope this shows the importance of real veterans in the locker room

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
DeMarcus Cousins @boogiecousins
Hope this shows the importance of REAL VETS in the locker room. No young team should be without multiple veterans on the roster. – 2:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis becomes the 9th player in Kings franchise history to record 50 double-doubles in a single season and the first since DeMarcus Cousins (53, 2013-14) in the Sacramento era. – 2:48 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis becomes the first 9th player in Kings franchise history to record 50 double-doubles in a single season and the first since DeMarcus Cousins (53, 2013-14) in the Sacramento era. – 1:48 AM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: Players in NBA history with 40/17/10 games: Wilt Chamberlain (6) Nikola Jokic (2) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1) Oscar Robertson (1) Elgin Baylor (1) Alvan Adams (1) Luka Doncic (1) DeMarcus Cousins (1) -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / February 27, 2023
“It depends on our health status and what we feel comfortable doing and making as a next step,” Ham said when asked if L.A. would re-sign Brown. Ham was also asked if either Leonard or Cousins would be a candidate to sign a 10-day deal in Brown’s place. “We’ll see,” Ham said. “We want to do our due diligence and make sure we know they’ve been in front of us and we’ve seen them so we can make a well-informed decision.” -via ESPN / January 14, 2023
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham acknowledged that DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard both worked out yesterday — said they were “great,” remains to be seen if either can help the Lakers this season. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 14, 2023