Erik Spoelstra refuses to comment on when Kyle Lowry will return

Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra declines to say whether there is an expectation for Kyle Lowry to return during the regular season. Declines to address anything but Lowry not being available tonight.
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra declines to say whether there is an expectation for Kyle Lowry to return during the regular season. Declines to address anything but Lowry not being available tonight. – 6:20 PM
Erik Spoelstra declines to say whether there is an expectation for Kyle Lowry to return during the regular season. Declines to address anything but Lowry not being available tonight. – 6:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra declines to answer when asked if there is expectation that Lowry will return to team this season – 6:20 PM
Spoelstra declines to answer when asked if there is expectation that Lowry will return to team this season – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler again listed as questionable for tonight‘s game against Atlanta with knee soreness. Kyle Lowry formally listed as out again. – 1:34 PM
Jimmy Butler again listed as questionable for tonight‘s game against Atlanta with knee soreness. Kyle Lowry formally listed as out again. – 1:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Butler questionable for Heat-Hawks tonight with knee soreness. Lowry will miss 12th game in a row. – 1:32 PM
Butler questionable for Heat-Hawks tonight with knee soreness. Lowry will miss 12th game in a row. – 1:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Hawks because of right knee soreness.
Kyle Lowry, Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic remain out. – 1:31 PM
Jimmy Butler listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Hawks because of right knee soreness.
Kyle Lowry, Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic remain out. – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dragic, who would have welcomed Heat offer, will sign with Bucks, per Woj. Heat still waiting on Lowry. Oladipo, Heat’s de facto backup point guard, with 3 assists, 8 TOs last 4 games and NBA’s worst shooter over past 15 games. Feel very bad for Vic, who has gone through so much. – 1:00 PM
Dragic, who would have welcomed Heat offer, will sign with Bucks, per Woj. Heat still waiting on Lowry. Oladipo, Heat’s de facto backup point guard, with 3 assists, 8 TOs last 4 games and NBA’s worst shooter over past 15 games. Feel very bad for Vic, who has gone through so much. – 1:00 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler was outstanding tonight. “Took all the big challenges on defense”, he added. #HEATCulture – 10:53 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler was outstanding tonight. “Took all the big challenges on defense”, he added. #HEATCulture – 10:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius three-point celebration runs into Erik Spoelstra timeout which seemed, well, okay. – 8:36 PM
Julius three-point celebration runs into Erik Spoelstra timeout which seemed, well, okay. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown on winning Western Conference Coach of the Month, as well as Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra stories. pic.twitter.com/vaEtULJHDL – 8:32 PM
Mike Brown on winning Western Conference Coach of the Month, as well as Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra stories. pic.twitter.com/vaEtULJHDL – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra confirms that Kyle Lowry (knee) also will be out Saturday vs. visiting Hawks. – 6:19 PM
Spoelstra confirms that Kyle Lowry (knee) also will be out Saturday vs. visiting Hawks. – 6:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler are out (both listed as questionable. Kyle Lowry still out) it’s gonna be tough for the Heat to show bodies to Jalen Brunson. It’d be Gabe Vincent and… Haywood Highsmith? – 1:07 PM
If Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler are out (both listed as questionable. Kyle Lowry still out) it’s gonna be tough for the Heat to show bodies to Jalen Brunson. It’d be Gabe Vincent and… Haywood Highsmith? – 1:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin has been added to the Heat’s injury report for tonight’s game against the Knicks. Martin is questionable because of left ankle discomfort.
Jimmy Butler also still questionable.
Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven and Cain are out. – 1:00 PM
Caleb Martin has been added to the Heat’s injury report for tonight’s game against the Knicks. Martin is questionable because of left ankle discomfort.
Jimmy Butler also still questionable.
Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven and Cain are out. – 1:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat faces the possibility of playing an important game tomorrow without Jimmy Butler. Also, Kyle Lowry remains out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:05 PM
The Heat faces the possibility of playing an important game tomorrow without Jimmy Butler. Also, Kyle Lowry remains out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry return has taken another curious turn. Flew to Philadelphia, upgraded to questionable for Monday game, did workout with team at Temple, determined he wasn’t ready after all and now remains out indefinitely – 6:52 PM
Lowry return has taken another curious turn. Flew to Philadelphia, upgraded to questionable for Monday game, did workout with team at Temple, determined he wasn’t ready after all and now remains out indefinitely – 6:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Heat faces the possibility of playing an important game tomorrow without Jimmy Butler. Also, Kyle Lowry remains out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:10 PM
NEW: The Heat faces the possibility of playing an important game tomorrow without Jimmy Butler. Also, Kyle Lowry remains out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler questionable vs. Knicks due to knee, with Kyle Lowry again out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Omer Yurtseven expected to make season debut in a G League game Friday. – 4:58 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler questionable vs. Knicks due to knee, with Kyle Lowry again out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Omer Yurtseven expected to make season debut in a G League game Friday. – 4:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry (knee) listed as out again for Heat, with Jimmy Butler (knee) listed as questionable for Friday vs. Knicks. – 4:32 PM
Kyle Lowry (knee) listed as out again for Heat, with Jimmy Butler (knee) listed as questionable for Friday vs. Knicks. – 4:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Knicks because of right knee soreness.
Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain remain out. – 4:31 PM
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Knicks because of right knee soreness.
Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain remain out. – 4:31 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“You can see why they signed him. He’s another guy with presence in the paint with size, but he’s a really enjoyable guy…”
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the Dewayne Dedmon addition for the #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/02/hea… via @SixersWire – 2:19 PM
“You can see why they signed him. He’s another guy with presence in the paint with size, but he’s a really enjoyable guy…”
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the Dewayne Dedmon addition for the #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/02/hea… via @SixersWire – 2:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Subbing out Caleb Martin for Kevin Love in starting lineup has left the Heat at a net loss. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… After a week that wasn’t, could/should Erik Spoelstra revert to something more familiar? – 12:06 PM
Subbing out Caleb Martin for Kevin Love in starting lineup has left the Heat at a net loss. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… After a week that wasn’t, could/should Erik Spoelstra revert to something more familiar? – 12:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: In wake of loss to 76ers, can Kyle Lowry save this Miami Heat mess? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:23 AM
Winderman’s view: In wake of loss to 76ers, can Kyle Lowry save this Miami Heat mess? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:23 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra: “I do believe that there just has to be a mindset shift to be able to sustain a game that can win night in and night out.” – 10:43 PM
Erik Spoelstra: “I do believe that there just has to be a mindset shift to be able to sustain a game that can win night in and night out.” – 10:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: In wake of loss to 76ers, can Kyle Lowry save this Heat mess? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:51 PM
Winderman’s view: In wake of loss to 76ers, can Kyle Lowry save this Heat mess? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry seated on the Heat bench again wearing a lower-back support. – 8:00 PM
Kyle Lowry seated on the Heat bench again wearing a lower-back support. – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Even with the 76ers playing small, Erik Spoelstra sticking with the rotation he has used in the last few games. Cody Zeller and Kevin Love currently playing as Heat frontcourt partners. – 7:58 PM
Even with the 76ers playing small, Erik Spoelstra sticking with the rotation he has used in the last few games. Cody Zeller and Kevin Love currently playing as Heat frontcourt partners. – 7:58 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry will also miss tomorrow’s game vs. Hawks. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 3, 2023
Anthony Chiang: When asked what the next step is in Kyle Lowry’s recovery process, Erik Spoelstra said: “Same process. He’s making progress.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 1, 2023