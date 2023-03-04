Franz Wagner sprains left ankle

Orlando Magic second-year forward Franz Wagner left Friday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets because of a sprained left ankle, the team announced during the third quarter. Wagner awkwardly fell and rolled the ankle after JT Thor nudged him while Wagner was trying to receive a low pass from Jalen Suggs midway through the second quarter.
Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner (sprained left ankle) won’t return tonight at Hornets, per Magic. – 8:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner (left ankle sprain) will not return tonight for the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the @Hornets. – 8:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is out on the floor in place of Franz Wagner to start the 3Q. – 8:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 64, Hornets 48
Anthony – 11 pts, 4 asts
Suggs – 11 pts, 3 rebs
Banchero – 9 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Franz Wagner – 9 pts*
Moe Wagner – 8 pts, 4 rebs
Carter – 7 pts, 7 rebs
Harris – 7 pts, 3 rebs
*Franz Wagner went to locker room after rolling left ankle in 2nd qtr. – 8:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner awkwardly fell and rolled his ankle. He got up and limped back to the locker room. – 7:56 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Early showing from Admiral Schofield, who just subbed in alongside Jalen Suggs for Paolo Banchero and Gary Harris.
Rare minutes without either one of Franz Wagner or Paolo on the floor. – 7:28 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Bucks 139, Magic 117
Cole Anthony – 28 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts
Markelle Fultz – 21 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 19 pts, 10 rebs
Franz Wagner – 18 pts
Milwaukee is on a 16-game winning streak
The Bucks have now won 13 straight over the Magic – 10:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic running out a lineup of Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero coming out of this timeout. – 10:16 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Franz Wagner’s layup attempt at one end, gets pass from Grayson Allen and finishes with a dunk at the other end. Boom. Boom.
Now THAT is a Team Giannis sequence, unrepresented in SLC. – 10:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Hm, Franz Wagner and Gary Harris sub back in late in the 3Q for Markelle Fultz and Paolo Banchero.
Usually this is when Bol Bol would sub in — alongside Franz. Wonder if that means we won’t see Bol on the floor in the second half. – 9:53 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Bucks 76, Magic 66.
Milwaukee went 15-of-26 on 3-pointers in the first half.
Cole Anthony: 16 points, 3 assists
Franz Wagner: 15 points
Wendell Carter Jr.: 12 points, 6 rebounds
Markelle Fultz: 9 points
Orlando’s shooting 53.2% from the field, 50% on 3s (6-of-12). – 9:10 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Bucks 76, Magic 66
Cole Anthony – 16 pts, 3 asts
Franz Wagner – 15 pts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 12 pts, 6 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 9 pts
ORL – 53.2% FG | 50% 3PT (6-12)
MIL – 54% FG |57.7% 3PT (15-26) – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Cole Anthony has 15 and Franz Wagner has 13 for the #Magic, Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15 for the #Bucks
Milwaukee leads 54-52 with 6:05 to go in the first half. – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First Franz Wagner went off for the #Magic, now Cole Anthony (10 straight points) have helped them to a 52-51 lead over the #Bucks – 8:51 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“I think it’s really impressive how he does it. His leadership abilities, just his demeanor he goes into every game with is really cool. I think it helps everybody on the team.” – @OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner on rookie Paolo Banchero
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 10:50 AM
Khobi Price: The play Franz Wagner was injured. Looks like he rolled the left ankle. -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 4, 2023
Orlando Magic PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will not return tonight at Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Magic_PR / March 3, 2023
Khobi Price: The play Franz Wagner was injured. Looks like he rolled the left ankle. pic.twitter.com/O1cLxf7S4g -via Twitter @khobi_price / March 3, 2023