Goran Dragic plans to sign deal with Bucks for rest of season

Adrian Wojnarowski: Once free agent Goran Dragic completes his meetings in Milwaukee this afternoon, he plans to sign a deal with the Bucks for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks to sign Goran Dragic
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dragic, who would have welcomed Heat offer, will sign with Bucks, per Woj. Heat still waiting on Lowry. Oladipo, Heat’s de facto backup point guard, with 3 assists, 8 TOs last 4 games and NBA’s worst shooter over past 15 games. Feel very bad for Vic, who has gone through so much. – 1:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
What a day for Carlik Jones. He wins G-League player of the month for Feb and #Bulls convert him to a full-time #NBA contract. He’ll fill the spot vacated by Goran Dragic.
Few NBA teams can boast two former Radford players on the roster – 9:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks reportedly emerge as frontrunners to sign Goran Dragic nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/03/buc… – 12:37 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Goran Dragic to unite with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZUckGCNCBa – 1:38 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks!
🏀 Dragic reportedly heading for Milwaukee
🏀 What would it mean for Jevon Carter?
🏀 Some numbers behind Bucks 16-game streak
🏀 The sad reaction to when athlete’s show personality
📺youtu.be/BC1l0DX_hk4
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/gTFlFWPkbB – 12:23 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This is me, hoping the Heat and Bucks don’t meet in the playoffs so we don’t have to watch Goran Dragic go off. – 8:59 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Last year, the Bucks had Goran Dragic in their sights, before he moved to Brooklyn.
Officially waived by the Chicago Bulls this Tuesday, the experienced point guard has found his next destination 🔜
basketnews.com/news-186110-go… – 7:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Bucks basically putting together a 2020 NBA Finals Heat reunion with Jae Crowder, Meyers Leonard and now looking like Goran Dragic. If you can’t beat ’em . . . – 7:43 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Goran Dragic is expected to be joining the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:20 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Milwaukee Bucks emerging as strong frontrunners to sign free agent Goran Dragic: es.pn/3YhOOjB – 7:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Milwaukee Bucks appear to lead the race to sign free agent Goran Dragic, per @Adrian Wojnarowski
The 36-year-old guard averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 assists in 51 games with the Chicago Bulls this season. pic.twitter.com/xMxlMWVIwj – 6:54 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
We asked you ‘which NBA benchwarmer would dominate in the #EuroLeague’ and those were your answers 👀
🇹🇷 Furkan Korkmaz
🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇪🇸 Willy Hernangomez
🇮🇹 Simone Fontecchio
🇱🇻 Davis Bertans
🇺🇸 Payton Pritchard
🇬🇪 Sandro Mamukelashvili
🇸🇮 Goran Dragic – 3:17 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Dragic is visiting the Bucks on Friday, sources said. The Bucks tried to sign Dragic prior to him committing to the Nets a year ago and could have agreement as soon as tomorrow. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 2, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as frontrunners to sign guard Goran Dragic. He has connected with a few contenders since Bulls waived him, but the East-leading Bucks have moved to forefront of reaching a deal with Dragic. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 2, 2023
Marc Stein: Goran Dragic, Juancho Hernangomez and Nerlens Noel all just cleared waivers to become unrestricted free agents. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 2, 2023