Live stream: Hawks 7, Heat 7

The Atlanta Hawks (32-31) play against the Miami Heat (33-31) at Miami-Dade Arena

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 7, Miami Heat 7 (Q1 08:51)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

John Ruiz got his money’s worth.

Miami just won a share of the ACC regular-season title with a win over Pitt.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Here are my Kings Beat @PrizePicks selections for tonight's games. Intrigued by John Collins. Going back to the well with Sabonis.

Make sure to use code KINGSBEAT to get your 1st deposit matched up to $100. #PrizePicksPartner #AD

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Heat starters:

Gabe Vincent

Tyler Herro

Jimmy Butler

Kevin Love

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Usual Hawks starters @ the Heat:

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Omer Yurtseven again in the starting lineup tonight for G League Sioux Falls Skyforce, along with Heat two-way player Jamal Cain. – Omer Yurtseven again in the starting lineup tonight for G League Sioux Falls Skyforce, along with Heat two-way player Jamal Cain. – 7:41 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The Sixers officially upgraded Dewayne Dedmon to active on the injury report. No other players listed as injured.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Norchad Omier just had a layup, missed it, got his own rebound, scored and got fouled.

And Jordan Miller damn near beat himself up celebrating.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Said this earlier, but other than the substitution pattern shifts I think are necessary, this would be my direction in the rotation right now:

Vincent-Herro-Butler-Martin-Bam

Oladipo-Strus-Highsmith-Love

Go defense…go with an identity

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Heat (H) Home 90s Throwbacks vs. Hawks (A) Away Reds

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

