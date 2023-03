Jazz signing Kris Dunn to second 10-day contract

Fighting for a spot on the team to end the year, Kris Dunn — the No. 5 pick in the 2016 draft — is making the most of his opportunity. Dunn signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz this week and had to adapt to coach Will Hardy’s system and playbook — and the playstyle and tendencies of his new teammates — in a period of days. He looked like he’d been with the Jazz the whole season on Saturday night, posting a statline of 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while helping captain Utah’s second unit. “Kris played with a ton of confidence tonight. 13 field goal attempts and I thought they were all good ones. He did a great job bringing the ball up the floor did a good job attacking off the dribble,” Jazz coach WIll Hardy said . -via deseret.com / February 26, 2023