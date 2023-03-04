Jazz signing Kris Dunn to second 10-day contract

Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz are signing Kris Dunn to a second 10 day contract, league sources tell The Athletic @Sarah Todd first with the Dunn re-signing The Jazz will not sign Frank Jackson to a second 10 day, sources say. Expect Johnny Juzang to continue to get opportunities.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz are signing Kris Dunn to a second 10 day contract, league sources tell The Athletic
The Utah Jazz are signing Kris Dunn to a second 10 day contract, league sources tell The Athletic
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz to sign Kris Dunn to second 10-day contract https://t.co/0gf4a0s7Hf pic.twitter.com/BndDyfApRb – 2:10 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jazz will be signing Kris Dunn to a second 10-day contract tomorrow according to a source with knowledge of the situation. – 1:38 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
By the way, Kris Dunn’s 10-day expires after this game… I will be interested to see if the Jazz’s front office chooses to re-up him. – 9:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Thunder 97, Jazz 84. Utah makes a bit of a run toward the end of the period to close the gap a bit. Markkanen up to 17p/8r, Olynyk 15p/3r/3a/3b, Dunn 11p/4r/3a/3s, Kessler 8p/11r/4b. Still need to cut down on turnovers — 23 leading to 26 OKC points. – 9:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
If you’re a Jazz fan you’ve gotta be drawing up adoption papers for Kris Dunn. I just don’t know how you don’t love a guy like this – 9:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz turnovers tonight:
THT – 6
Markkanen – 4
Olynyk – 3
Dunn, Gay – 2
Agbaji, Fontecchio, Jones – 1 – 9:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Last season, we talked about how good Trent Forrest is defensively… that might have just been by comparison. Dunn is on another much higher level. – 8:41 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kris Dunn is such a cool player, I really do believe he could have made a difference in the Jazz’s playoff woes against scoring guards – 8:40 PM
Kris Dunn’s 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz will expire on Saturday. But the Jazz aren’t going to be letting Dunn walk. Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Deseret News that the Jazz will be signing Dunn to a second 10-day contract on Saturday. Dunn, 28, is in his seventh NBA season. After signing a 10-day contract with the Jazz on Feb. 22, he immediately thrust into the rotation with injuries to Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton opening up some minutes. -via deseret.com / March 4, 2023
Fighting for a spot on the team to end the year, Kris Dunn — the No. 5 pick in the 2016 draft — is making the most of his opportunity. Dunn signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz this week and had to adapt to coach Will Hardy’s system and playbook — and the playstyle and tendencies of his new teammates — in a period of days. He looked like he’d been with the Jazz the whole season on Saturday night, posting a statline of 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while helping captain Utah’s second unit. “Kris played with a ton of confidence tonight. 13 field goal attempts and I thought they were all good ones. He did a great job bringing the ball up the floor did a good job attacking off the dribble,” Jazz coach WIll Hardy said. -via deseret.com / February 26, 2023
Eric Walden: Hardy on Kris Dunn’s Jazz debut: “It’s hard to do what he just did. He doesn’t really know the guys. … It speaks to his ability to be a pro and go out there and adapt.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / February 24, 2023